Chicken and Broccoli Fettuccini Skillet Dinner

Just one pan to cook a great dish!

By Mazola

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pat chicken dry using paper towels. Cut chicken into 1- to 2-inch cubes and season with salt and pepper, if desired.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 2 minutes or until lightly browned (chicken will not be fully cooked at this point). Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.

  • Add onions to pan and cook for 2 minutes. Add garlic and Italian herb seasoning. Stir in water and bouillon powder; bring to a boil.

  • Add fettuccini and stir gently. Reduce heat to medium and cover pan with lid. Cook for 6 to 7 minutes, stirring once.

  • Add chicken, broccoli and half and half, stirring to combine. Reduce heat to low, cover and continue cooking for 5 to 7 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and broccoli is tender.

  • Stir in Parmesan cheese until melted and sauce has thickened.

  • Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Recipe Note:

For Chicken and Broccoli Fettuccini "alla Carbonara" add 2 tablespoons crumbled bacon bits and 1 cup frozen thawed peas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
616 calories; protein 41.7g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 98.7mg; sodium 694.1mg. Full Nutrition
