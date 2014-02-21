Chef John's Chicken Kiev

I picked up this version from a mystery novel some 50 years ago and, because I have severe arthritis in my hands, make it only for special occasions. I pound the chicken breasts into 1/8" pieces (very carefully or they'll break away), salt and pepper, then put a finger's worth of mixed butter and parsley into each piece of breast, wrap them up (tucking in the ends), then put them in the freezer for about an hour or so to set the meat. In the meantime, I've taken a stick of Saltines, put it into a freezer bag, and crushed the crackers into fine pieces with a rolling pin. When the meat pieces hold together well, I dip them in a beaten mixture of milk and egg then drop a few at a time into the bag of crumbs until they are well coated. When they've all been coated well, I put them back into the freezer for another hour. When I'm satisfied that they're holding up well, I ease a few at a time into the deep fryer. They're done when golden all over, about 4-5 minutes. Let them drain for a minute, serve, and let your guests cut into the meat. Once the butter and parsley mix oozes out over and into the meat, you'll hear nothing but oohs and aahs. The leftovers are terrific the next day -- if you have any. I allow for two breasts per person. The next time, I'll try adding some garlic and use tarragon instead of parsley, taking some good hints from Chef John and others who reviewed his recipe. Mike Costello, Santa Fe NM