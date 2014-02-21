Grilled Shrimp with Lemon Aioli

This is a very simple an amazing recipe especially if you make a little extra aioli and brush it on as soon as you take them off the grill. A - especially the smoked paprika which gives a nice little smokey flavor.
Wonderful recipe Chef John. Definitely worth more than 5 stars. Thanks for posting.
Absolutely delicious. The combo of preserved lemons and smoked paprika takes me back to Andalucía on a warm spring evening. Thanks Chef John...another winner.
this is really good.. cured or preserved lemons are easy to make, just have to do it ahead of time. look up the recipe - it's easy to find.
Chef John you are to be commended a great recipe and I would give it 10 stars if I could. Thank you for sharing.
I use my traditional Moroccan preserved lemons for this recipe and it gives it a great zing!!!
Fantastic! Love the lemon aioli except I cheat and just add two tablespoons of Key West lime juice instead of the cured lemons. I also added a teaspoon of minced garlic out of a prepared jar making sure to get some of the oil in there as well. It's now a staple when my daughter and her husband come over.
The sauce is interesting and good although I feel it's lacking some flavor depth (says the girl who never really cooks -- take that with a grain of salt). The shrimp were simple and delicious -- they were gone within 5 minutes at a bbq filled with all kinds of beef chicken etc. grilled on the barbi. If you like shrimp you'll love this. Eat it!
An aioli sauce MUST have garlic in it by definition - aioli means "oil and garlic." Also how much is "2 strips" of preserved lemon? My strips are about 1/6 of the lemon rind. I sliced 2 strips about 3/4" wide each because one really wasn't enough. I used fresh lemon juice. Not having fresh tarragon I used powdered - I think 1/2 powdered spice for the fresh amount is the typical proportion? Still didn't have much "oomph" to it so I added about 3/4 of a tablespoon of creamy prepared horseradish sauce. Oh and lots of minced garlic. It turned out to be a nice sauce.