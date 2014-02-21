Grilled Shrimp with Lemon Aioli

Rating: 4.7 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

You'll notice a glaring lack of ingredients in this recipe. Thanks to the intensely flavored cured lemons, the aioli sauce needs little more than some fresh tarragon to reach its full potential. Having said that, you are well within your rights to toss in some garlic or hot pepper if you're in the mood.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak cured lemons briefly in a bowl with cold water to remove curing brine, about 10 minutes. Dry lemons with paper towels and finely mince.

  • Stir minced lemon, mayonnaise, tarragon, and lemon juice together in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and chill aioli in the refrigerator until cold, at least 15 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Put shrimp in a bowl. Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle paprika and salt over the shrimp, stir to coat shrimp completely.

  • Cook the shrimp on the preheated grill until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a plate and serve with lemon aioli.

Editor's Note:

You can buy cured (preserved) lemons at specialty stores. Or you can make your own. Check out this link for Preserved Lemons.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 183mg; sodium 1290.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (46)

Most helpful positive review

rckymtn
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2014
This is a very simple an amazing recipe especially if you make a little extra aioli and brush it on as soon as you take them off the grill. A - especially the smoked paprika which gives a nice little smokey flavor. Read More
Helpful
(65)

Most helpful critical review

Joan Hegeman
Rating: 3 stars
10/01/2017
An aioli sauce MUST have garlic in it by definition - aioli means "oil and garlic." Also how much is "2 strips" of preserved lemon? My strips are about 1/6 of the lemon rind. I sliced 2 strips about 3/4" wide each because one really wasn't enough. I used fresh lemon juice. Not having fresh tarragon I used powdered - I think 1/2 powdered spice for the fresh amount is the typical proportion? Still didn't have much "oomph" to it so I added about 3/4 of a tablespoon of creamy prepared horseradish sauce. Oh and lots of minced garlic. It turned out to be a nice sauce. Read More
Nicole Schrage
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2014
Fantastic recipe! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Red Hat Milli
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2014
Wonderful recipe Chef John. Definitely worth more than 5 stars. Thanks for posting. Read More
Helpful
(23)
lori from california
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2014
Absolutely delicious. The combo of preserved lemons and smoked paprika takes me back to Andalucía on a warm spring evening. Thanks Chef John...another winner. Read More
Helpful
(10)
SJM
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2014
this is really good.. cured or preserved lemons are easy to make, just have to do it ahead of time. look up the recipe - it's easy to find. Read More
Helpful
(7)
msouleusa
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2014
Chef John you are to be commended a great recipe and I would give it 10 stars if I could. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(6)
MrsAouita
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2014
I use my traditional Moroccan preserved lemons for this recipe and it gives it a great zing!!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
lukedisil
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2014
Fantastic! Love the lemon aioli except I cheat and just add two tablespoons of Key West lime juice instead of the cured lemons. I also added a teaspoon of minced garlic out of a prepared jar making sure to get some of the oil in there as well. It's now a staple when my daughter and her husband come over. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kazoo
Rating: 4 stars
06/11/2014
The sauce is interesting and good although I feel it's lacking some flavor depth (says the girl who never really cooks -- take that with a grain of salt). The shrimp were simple and delicious -- they were gone within 5 minutes at a bbq filled with all kinds of beef chicken etc. grilled on the barbi. If you like shrimp you'll love this. Eat it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
