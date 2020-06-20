Tropical Quinoa Salsa Salad
I just added this recipe to my lunch menu. They loved it. I hope you do too!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Cook the quinoa in the early morning, or the night before.
I just added this recipe to my lunch menu. They loved it. I hope you do too!
Cook the quinoa in the early morning, or the night before.
This is an excellently flavorful fruit salad; full of fresh citrus flavors in a sweet vinaigrette along with cilantro. The variety of fruits and veggies all work together to make your mouth pop! Of course, the longer the salad is refrigerated the better it tastes. It would be just as great with any fruit you might prefer as well. Thanks, Anthony for a great summer salad!!!Read More
The amount of oil in the dressing tuns this fresh salad into an oily mess.Read More
This is an excellently flavorful fruit salad; full of fresh citrus flavors in a sweet vinaigrette along with cilantro. The variety of fruits and veggies all work together to make your mouth pop! Of course, the longer the salad is refrigerated the better it tastes. It would be just as great with any fruit you might prefer as well. Thanks, Anthony for a great summer salad!!!
This is a great summer salad. Served cold, it a delightful treat. I used one Splenda instead of honey and omitted the watermelon just because I didn't have any. It turned out great and will be making it again for a family gathering today!
I loved the flavor and texture combinations of this recipe. It is a great summer dish. However, I have to agree with other reviews that it is probably supposed to read 1/4 C of oil, not 1 1/4. I had to cook more quinoa to get past the soupy stage...and I didn't even add all of the dressing. I will definitely make this regularly, adjusting the oil measurement. I added black beans and have eaten it as a light lunch. Yum!
The amount of oil in the dressing tuns this fresh salad into an oily mess.
Wonderful flavors and textures. I think recipe should read 1/4 cup oil, which gives vinaigrette the usual 1:1 ratio of acid to oil. NOT cup and a half. I did add some lime zest, just because I like it. Thanks for posting it.
Only used 1/4 cup of coconut oil to make it healthier. Also did not have any watermelon, so I used grapes cut in half. Also, did not have any pepper so I added celery which gave it nice crunch. Cooked my quinoa in vegetable broth. Was a huge hit at my ladies' luncheon!
I made this recipe exactly as listed, however I took other reviewer's advice and only used a quarter cup of oil instead of 1 1/4 cup of oil. It turned out very nice. It's not the best salad I've ever had but still very good, 4 stars!
Yummy!!!!!!
I wish I had paid attention to the reviews and cut down on the oil. It was an oily, soupy mess. I will try this again, the flavour was quite pleasant.