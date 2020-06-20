Tropical Quinoa Salsa Salad

I just added this recipe to my lunch menu. They loved it. I hope you do too!

By Anthony

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender and water has been absorbed, about 15 minutes. Refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

  • Stir cooled quinoa, watermelon, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, mango, pineapple, and chopped cilantro leaves together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk wine vinegar, honey, pineapple juice, lime juice, and garlic together in a small bowl; drizzle in canola oil, whisking constantly. Pour dressing over quinoa mixture; toss gently to combine. Place salad in a serving bowl; garnish with lime slices, jalapeno slices, and reserved cilantro leaves.

Cook's Note:

Cook the quinoa in the early morning, or the night before.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 5.5g; sodium 18.7mg. Full Nutrition
