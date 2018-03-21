Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

This is a super easy and deliciously different pumpkin dessert. Great for the holidays or just for a quick get together

By JPAULEYBUCKNER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Whisk together the pumpkin, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix and oil. Beat in the eggs, then fold in the pumpkin mixture. Stir in the vanilla.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make cream cheese frosting: Cream together the butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Beat in the confectioners' sugar, mixing until smooth. Stir in the cinnamon and vanilla. Spread frosting over cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 83.4mg; sodium 435.3mg. Full Nutrition
