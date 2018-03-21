Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting

This was a really solid recipe. The cake was moist as cupcakes and I didn't have to bake as long, they cooked with in 18-20 minutes. I had to double the batch of frosting because of the size package of cream cheese, it make it even out. I did have to do 2 things different because of 1. my families preference which was add more cinnamon to the frosting because it was mild and then I still couldn't get it to the kick of flavor I was hoping it would be, I added pumpkin pie spice to it until I got the burst of flavor, that really made it sing. But all in all, it was a really good recipe. Especially being it had cream cheese in it. And 2. I did have to change the butter to vegetable shortening because of humidity issues where I live. Shortening holds up better, outside verses butter. But this was only after working on a coffee frosting on this site, is the reason I had to swtich from butter to shortening. If it wasn't for our humidity I wouldn't have changed it at all. Do try though.