Pumpkin Spice Cake with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting
This is a super easy and deliciously different pumpkin dessert. Great for the holidays or just for a quick get together
This is a super easy and deliciously different pumpkin dessert. Great for the holidays or just for a quick get together
This cake was a big hit! My co-workers gobbled it up! I tweaked the frosting as well: 1/2 stick butter, 1 C confectioners' sugar, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp vanilla, and 1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese. Very good! Not too sweet and good spice flavor!Read More
As is, I give the cake recipe a 3. At my first attempt, I baked the cake in a 6inch round to see how it would turn out. It was a bit dry and needed a lot more spice to make it more of a pumpkin flavor. After tasting that, I decided it would make better cookies, which it did! They were delicious :) On my second attempt, I added a total of 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice ( 6 teaspoons), use a mix w/o pudding in the mix and added pumpkin pie flavored pudding mix (found at walmart), 4 eggs (helped solve the dryness), 1/3 cup oil, and 1/4 cup milk. The end result was fantastic. I did not use the icing because the proportions were off, and instead used my own recipe. I hope this helps!Read More
This cake was a big hit! My co-workers gobbled it up! I tweaked the frosting as well: 1/2 stick butter, 1 C confectioners' sugar, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp vanilla, and 1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese. Very good! Not too sweet and good spice flavor!
I have been making this cake, as pumpkin bars for about 20+ years. It has remained a staple favorite. We use a 15X10 jelly roll pan instead of the 9X13. We do add about double the spice and usually I just use pumpkin pie spice. For frosting we use a can of vanilla frosting and beat 4 oz of cream cheese into it and add some pumpkin pie spice. For fall events we decorate each bar with a marshmallow candy pumpkin or candy corn. Everyone I know like this better chilled in the fridge before eating. YUMMY!
This was a very excellent cake! However i didnt use the recipe given for the frosting (the ingredients didnt seem proportional) so i used "Cream Cheese Frosting II" found on here and i just added some cinnamon and it turned out super!
These are my changes that I believe make a Five Star Cake: Add in the 3.4 oz pkg of Vanilla Pudding (omit the vanilla extract). Add one extra egg. 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup water. And, I only use 1 cup of pumpkin puree. (Although using more would probably be great, too - just cut back the oil and water). And, I never measure the spices - I just go nuts (it's a rarity that there's too much spice for me). For the frosting, I use pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon.
As is, I give the cake recipe a 3. At my first attempt, I baked the cake in a 6inch round to see how it would turn out. It was a bit dry and needed a lot more spice to make it more of a pumpkin flavor. After tasting that, I decided it would make better cookies, which it did! They were delicious :) On my second attempt, I added a total of 2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice ( 6 teaspoons), use a mix w/o pudding in the mix and added pumpkin pie flavored pudding mix (found at walmart), 4 eggs (helped solve the dryness), 1/3 cup oil, and 1/4 cup milk. The end result was fantastic. I did not use the icing because the proportions were off, and instead used my own recipe. I hope this helps!
This review is just for the cake, as I opted to make a cream cheese glaze from another AR recipe. I had a spice cake mix laying around (don't even remember what I bought it for in the first place) and figured this was a good way to use it. In spite of the spices already in the mix I prepared this recipe as written, including all of the spices. I baked it in a Bundt pan, about 45 minutes. If the aroma as it was baking was any indication of how the cake would taste I knew it was going to be good. And it was! It was moist, of course, as cake mix cakes generally are, pretty nutmeg in color, richly pumpkin and robustly flavored with spices. And no characteristic cake mix taste, which is always a plus for me. I wonder, however, if that would have been the case had I used the yellow cake mix called for...
The cake is very good but the cinnamon cream cheese icing needs more powdered sugar! Be sure to taste it while in the mixer. Next time, I'd add at least 2 1/2 cups, if not more.
Amazing! Great flavor. Only thing I added was 1/4 cup water. The frosting wasn't for me, so the second time I made it I used the pumpkin bar icing from this site...I cut down the butter just a bit and added a little bit more of cream cheese and then cinnamon to my liking...YUM!
This recipe was a huge hit with my family. It is very delicious and extremely easy to make. My only suggestion is to half the recipe for the frosting. We had more than enough to cover the cake and about 2 cups left over! It's a really great autumn dessert and like I said, very easy!
I used a spice cake mix and added about 2 tsp cinnamon to the mix but didn't add cloves or nutmeg as called for in the recipe. I used 3 eggs, 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup water, and probably 2 cups pumpkin (a 15 ounce can has 1 3/4 cups, so I used about 1/4 cup more). I used a greased and floured 1-cup bundlet pan, baked at 350 for 18 minutes. I got a dozen bundlets out of it, and they were super tasty. I used a different cream cheese frosting recipe, as I think everyone who made this cake did. It was super yummy with my changes!
Very easy and tasty! I used Golden Butter cake mix instead of yellow and decreased the frosting to 1/2 stick butter, 1 c confectioners' sugar, 3/4 tsp vanilla, and 1 pkg cream cheese. It was the perfect amount.
im eating this cake warm from the oven right now and it is amazing. i added chocolate chips (i'm obsessed with the chocolate/pumpkin spice combo right now!!). i also used a different cinnamon cream cheese frosting after reading many of the reviews for this recipe. great texture and very moist. i usually hesitate to make cakes that call for boxed mixes but this one was fabulous!
The cake is so yummy! I didn't have cream cheese so I made cinnamon buttercream frosting. 1/2 tea cinnamon, 1/2 salt, 1/2 cup soften butter, 3 cups of confectioners' sugar and 1/3 cup milk. Add confectioners' sugar a little til the right texture for your cake.
I followed the cake recipe exactly and it was delicious! I did not use the frosting part of this recipe however, I frosted it with a can of cream cheese frosting from the store since I was looking for a quick and easy cake to throw together. I loved that this only uses a 15 oz. can of pumpkin puree, so I am not stuck with leftover pumpkin puree in my fridge to worry about! It tasted like a pumpkin spice cake, and it was devoured by each one of my kids and my husband with gusto! Thankyou for a great recipe, I will be passing this one on to friends and family!
This cake is delicious! It doesn't even need frosting!
This cake turned out great, I added walnuts to the cake and frosting turned out really good. Bringing it to work tomorrow for my coworkers, for a prethanksgiving day treat! I did use the frosting that was recomended and I really liked it.
I made this as a birthday cake for my mom and it turned out great! Very easy too!
I used a gluten free cake mix by Betty Crocker and even though the mix didn't have pudding and was a few ounces lighter (15oz instead of 18.5) the cake turned out great!
The cake tastes FANTASTIC! Everyone loved it. The icing was great but, like several other users, I had to modify it. The icing was too thin/runny so I added another 2 cups of confectioners sugar to thicken in. I ended up with too much icing. Next time I will simply use half of the Cream Cheese. However, I used my leftover icing to decorate the cake with. I added more confectioners sugar and some food coloring and made a cute pumpkin on the top of my cake and a "Happy Halloween" greeting. Overall, it's a great recipe!
I made this for a family dinner once and ever since then, my fam requests it at EVERY event. I didn't put cinnamon in my cream cheese frosting, but other than that, I followed the recipe. Delcious!
This is my favorite cake! Whenever there is a fundraiser, I submit this cake for raffle - and it always goes for big bucks! Did not change a thing and easy to make - tastes better than "professional" cakes!!
This is my new favorite fall recipe. I have made it twice already. My dad doesn't even like cake but he LOVES this one. I can't wait to make it again for Thanksgiving. Just like others have mentioned about the icing I added one more cup of sugar.
These turned out excellent. I made cupcakes- baked at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. I used one tablespoon pumpkin spice instead of the spice mix the recipe called for. I also made my own pumpkin puree instead of a canned one.
VERY GOOD cake. so moist and the taste was amazing. I made it for my friend's birthday and it was gobbled up by everyone very quickly!
This recipe is outstanding. I made for bible study. I made it just the way the recipe says and I didn't cange a thing. My husband has been talking about it all week. Thanks for this "keeper" recipe.
This was quite tasty and had just the right amount of spice. Instead of making the frosting homemade, I used store-bought cream cheese frosting and added a bit of cinnamon. Everyone at the office at it, so I'll certainly make it again. I've also done a low-fat variation on this recipe using fat-free egg substitute, applesauce instead of oil, and an orange juice and confectioner's sugar icing--it was also quite good. The only problem I had with this recipe is that when I tried to fold in the pumpkin with the batter, it did not mix well and left little yellow specks in the orange cake. Next time I'll try mixing the pumpkin and oil together first? Not sure.
This was a really solid recipe. The cake was moist as cupcakes and I didn't have to bake as long, they cooked with in 18-20 minutes. I had to double the batch of frosting because of the size package of cream cheese, it make it even out. I did have to do 2 things different because of 1. my families preference which was add more cinnamon to the frosting because it was mild and then I still couldn't get it to the kick of flavor I was hoping it would be, I added pumpkin pie spice to it until I got the burst of flavor, that really made it sing. But all in all, it was a really good recipe. Especially being it had cream cheese in it. And 2. I did have to change the butter to vegetable shortening because of humidity issues where I live. Shortening holds up better, outside verses butter. But this was only after working on a coffee frosting on this site, is the reason I had to swtich from butter to shortening. If it wasn't for our humidity I wouldn't have changed it at all. Do try though.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. I made cupcakes (came out with 21 because I dropped some batter) and baked them for 19 minutes. Otherwise, I didn't change anything. Fantastic!
I only used the frosting part of this recipe and it was absolutely AMAZING!!!!
This was super easy to make and tasted so good. I made some with a friend yesterday and can't get enough. We did cheat a little and use a can of cream cheese frosting with a tsp of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg instead of making our own frosting. But the cupcakes still turned out great and the whole kitchen smelled of pumpkin pie :) I'm making more this weekend to take into work.
Came out perfect on the first try and what a crowd pleaser!
This was excellent! I used reduced sugar yellow cake mix and added a small box of sugar free vanilla pudding and about 1/2 cup of water. Otherwise, I followed the recipe (did increase the spices though) and baked it in a bundt pan for 39 mins. After it cooled I drizzled it with a cinnamon glaze (confectioners sugar, half-n-half, cinnamon) My family devoured it! It was moist and flavorful; it didn't taste like a cake mix creation.
This is an awesome cake! It is my daughter's favorite - so much that we are using this recipe for her wedding cake, which is in October, so it's perfect!
I thought the icing overpowered the cake and had way too much cream cheese. Not what I had hoped for when I tried this recipe.
Super yummy, super easy! I didnt care for the frosting, so I bought ready made cream cheese frosting in a tub and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon to it. I then sprinkled the finished cake with cinnamon. The first time I made it, I made it in a 10x15 lasgna pan(I needed 30 servings for 5th grade class.) and baked for 25 minutes, it was perfect. The second time I made it in a 9x13 for 40 minutes and it was just as good! I would recommend this recipe! I am making it again this week. That is 3 times in less than a week!
Great Fall Dessert
When I started mixing it up I thought it would be more like a sweet bread than a cake, but it turned out very cakey and nice. I added more cinnamon to the frosting. Everyone loved it and I'll definately make again.
We loved it! I made a pan for my husband and for my co-workers. My husband cleaned his out (not a trace left), and didn't even notice that there was pumpkin it (he doesn't like pumpkin usually). I followed the instructions, but added chopped walnuts into the cake batter, and sprinkled more over the iced cake. I cheated and used pre-made cream cheese icing, and added the cinnamon, as suggested by others. Delish! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This cake is delicious. However, as much as I like frosting, I found this amount too much for a rectangular cake. Next time I make it, I'm going to cut the frosting in half.
Awesome! Moist and light, a great tasting cake! Baked it in my fancy Bundt Pan, and then melted cream cheese frosting with cinnamon and poured over the top of the cake. Great recipe for the fall! :)
use other frosting though
This is an excellent cake. I made it as a taste test for my SIL's wedding and she chose it with the cream cheese frosting II with a dash of cinnamon. I did add extra spice and still can add more easily and i did add a little more oil and even some applesause too and some water which is why i gave it a 4 out of 5 stars plus i used a different frosting. overall a wonderful smelling/tasting cake
I made this cake for an office birthday party and it was a big hit. I didn't read the recipe carefully and used only one 8 ounce package of cream cheese instead of the four 3 ounce packages the recipe called for. But I thought the frosting was great, even with less cream cheese.
This was a moist cake with just the right hint of flavor. I didn't use the frosting though. Instead I used 1 package of cream cheese (8 oz) with a drop of maple flavor and vanilla (butter, confectioners' sugar). The maple went well with the pumpkin spice and the frosting was just enough to cover the cake but not overpower it.
Very Good and the frosting is very yummy. I used a spiced cake mix and it turned out wonderful. Big hit with the family. The frosting is also wonderful on an apple cake.
This was so moist I added 1/2 cup sour cream to the batter and I only had a plain white cake mix on hand I added more spices along with ginger and vanilla....I frosted with my own cream cheese frosting Yummy
This cake was definitely good, although reduce the baking time if using a glass pan like I did. I think I may have over baked just a bit. It was nice and light after a heavy Thanksgiving meal. I used Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site which really made the dessert. No cake mix taste was apparent. Everybody loved!
Wow! All, I can say is yum! Brought this to a big get together today and everyone loved it! Got tons of compliments and made me look like I was a first class baker! Thanks for this recipe! I will definitely make it again!
My whole family loved this recipe. It's very moist with just the right amount of spice.
This recipe is so easy and my whole family loves it.
I prepared this cake for my father-in-law's birthday, and everyone loved it. I changed the frosting by using 8 oz. cream cheese and 4 cups of confectioners' sugar. My cake mix wasn't the kind with pudding in it, but it was still moist (I had refrigerated the cake overnight).
I made a Thanksgiving Turkey Cake made out of this recipe. I liked the way the cake tasted. I liked how the frosting mixed good with the flavor of the cake. I made that cake for a work pot luck and it got rave reviews.
This cake is pretty good, but tasted like a cake mix cake-which isn't bad-just not as great as homemade. Very easy recipe
Heavenly! Only change I made was to double the spices. I made these as cupcakes (ended up with 18) and was a bit concerned because the batter was so dense but they turned out perfectly! Frosted with Cream Cheese Frosting II and added a bit of cinnamon to the frosting.
Spicy and sweet with a not overwhelming but complimentary pumpkin flavor! A must bake!!!!
i used a carrot cake mix rather than a yellow one, and added cinnamon to bought cream cheese frosting (I'm such a cheat!) but it was wonderful. Making it again for a brunch tomorrow!
Altered the recipe as follows. Added 1/4 cup nonfat yogurt, 1 sm pkg butterscotch pudding to the mix. Since few liked the frosting listed with the recipe, I decided to make a pecan praline topping of 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup flour, 1 cup brown sugar and 1 1/4 cup chopped pecans (cut together till crumbly). I topped the cake with the crumble mixture and baked 35 minutes. Perfect! Got lots of compliments on the cake flavor and topping.
I think this was a little salty for some reason, and too full of cinnamon between the cake and the frosting. It was pretty, and the adults ate it, but I had to throw leftovers away.
My hubby actually prefers this over my pumpkin roll and it's so much easier to make! VERY moist cake from the pudding in the mixture and pumpkin puree. Love the cinnamon in the cream cheese icing. Didn't change a thing and it was great!
I found this to be amazing. I didn't have yellow cake mix on hand so I used spice cake I only added 1 tsp of cloves and 1 tsp vanilla along with eggs & oil. I also used fresh pumpkin puree. For frosting I used betty crocker cream cheese frosting I added 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 c & 1/8 c fresh pumpkun puree. it turned out amazing I even had someone who wasn't fond of pumpkin try it and she loved it.
this recipe is awesome! my husband really loved the combination of all the spices. this is definitely a keeper and will make it again.
The cake is amazing. Try it with a different cream cheese frosting and you will not be sorry.
This was an EXCLLLENT cake! My entire family raved about it! The only thing I added in addition was about a 1/4 cup of water. The mixture seemed to be dry even though I used the cake mix with the pudding in it. Very very good cake! And the frosting is superb! Moist and delicious! I only used an 8 oz package of cream cheese and the frosting was just as good!
I made this for a church potluck today. It was yummy and easy even with a cake mix without pudding! I didn't have time to make an icing so I'm sure it would have been even better!
I made this for a potluck at work and it turned out great! I didn't have ground cloves or ground nutmeg so instead of using the yellow cake mix, I used a spice cake mix. I still added 1 tsp of cinnamon. I used my own cream cheese frosting recipe and added 3/4 cup chopped walnuts to the frosting. It was wonderful, I will definitely make this again.
My friend made this cake and it was very good and moist. I am wanting to try it out myself for the holidays. I'm not much of a baker but when I do, I prefer to make my cakes in a bundt pan. I like the appearance better for the holidays. Would like to know if I would follow the recipe the same for a bundt pan or if the ingredient amounts would change at all.
I've made this recipe twice now & everyone loves it. I used fresh pureed pumpkin & it turned out very well. The cinnamon in the frosting is wonderful. There is a pretty thick layer of frosting, but since my family loves cream cheese, there were no complaints. Definitely a great recipe for potlucks, Thanksgiving, & Christmas or as an alternative to regular Spice Cake. I will make this cake often.
This recipe was simple and delicious! We loved it. Definitely a keeper!!
Everyone loved this cake. We had an early Thanksgiving dinner last night with out of town family and I made this cake instead of going to the trouble of making just one pumpkin roll. The taste is incredible. Everyone who loves the rolls said they couldn't taste any difference. My boyfriend suggested the next time I make it, to make a layer cake, since he is crazy about the icing. Thanks.
Hubby says this was fantastic! This is a keeper for sure. According to the other reviewers, I doubled the spices. I waited until Christmas Eve to get my grocery shopping done and the grocery store was completely out of 10X sugar. I had to go with a tub of canned frosting with 8 oz of cream cheese added. My family loved it.
My cake ended up being a little dry. It only took 30 minutes for it to be completely cooked, as opposed to the suggested time of 45 minutes. Other than that, it tasted great and the frosting was yummy!
This pumpkin cake is very delicious! Next to my moms ofcourse:)Darlena
We thought this was delicious. Very moist and great flavor. The cream cheese frosting was really soft for me, but I think storing the cupcakes in the fridge will help that.
I'm the only one who would eat it, and I couldn't eat that much of it (mostly because I'm pregnant and can't do sweet foods.) It tastes good, but was much better when I smashed up the cake on my plate and mixed the frosting in!
This cake came out great I love baking cakes. I used pumpkin pie spice that was pre mixed instead of the spices listed here but used the same amount total and added a good extra dash. Personally I added a lot more cinnamon to the frosting as well and maybe less butter next time, not sure yet. I made a layer cake be careful with bake time, mine was about 18 min for two 9 inch pans and we had moist cake.
this cake is fabulous! I put some extra pumpkin and extra spices in mine to make it softer and more spicy! the recipe is great as is. I now get asked by family and friends to make this cake every year as soon as pumpkin spice season starts ??
The cake is superb - very moist and delicious. The first time making it I did not care for the frosting mostly because there was too much cream cheese and not enough powdered sugar. My second attempt was much better because I used "Cream Cheese Frosting II" from this site, added pumpkin spice to the frosting and it was perfect. I will definitely use this recipe many more times for the Fall season.
My husband ate one without the frosting I had to make another for work since it was for a party.
loved it
Have had fun making and eating this cake. Everyone in the family enjoyed it. Makes for a great out of the ordinary birthday cake.
This cake was surprisingly dry.
so good!!!! and so easy. pumpkin & cream cheese is one of my favorite combinations. and i love the cinnamon in the cream cheese frosting!
I LOVE this cake! My mom made it for dessert one night and invited us over for dinner. I had to have the recipe! I made it the other night when we had people over for dinner. It was a big hit! Thanks!
My son loves pumpkin pie, so for a birthday cake I loved this recipe and so did he!
Good, but doesn't really taste like pumpkin. Made a different cream cheese frosting.
Very good and moist. Especially liked the cinnamon in the frosting. Thanks for the great recipe!
This cake was easy to make. I could not find the cake w/pudding at the store so I used a regular yellow cake mix. Other than that I followed the recipe for the cake and icing exactly as the recipe stated. The cake batter was very thick, I saw that some people added water to the recipe. I did not, but next time I might add some. I must say it was a hit! Alot of people asked for the recipe.
My son loves pumpkin pie, so for a birthday cake I loved this recipe and so did he!
will definitely make it again it is delicious and very easy to make
This was so easy and everyone LOVED it today at a party I held. They could not belive what is crust was. EASY EASY and tasty!
I baked this recipe at the request of someone else. When making the batter, mine was a little thick (used the recipe 2 eggs that were large) but added a 3rd egg. Did not have a 9x13 pan so decided to try a bundt pan which worked just great and looked nice with the icing on it. The cake was taken to a potluck and was gone by the end. Folks that ate it said it was delicious and they really liked it. Some mentioned liking the texture of the cake. I am not an expert baker but thought it was fairly easy to make.
light texture and very flavorful. i added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts to store-bought whipped cream cheese frosting. made a nice thanksgiving desert.
Just made this, but used the changes that Sumchelle recommended. I used a different glaze. The cake is totally tasteless. If it wasn't for the icing it would be a total flop. I added more cinnamon, and added walnuts. It looked very pretty, but I would never make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections