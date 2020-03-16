Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

2989 Ratings
  • 5 1447
  • 4 713
  • 3 321
  • 2 228
  • 1 280

I have used it often. It's easy and uses pantry staples. Always a hit with adults and kids. Serve with basmati rice or quinoa and steamed or roasted vegetables.

By Myrna

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lay chicken thighs into the bottom of a 4-quart slow cooker.

  • Whisk soy sauce, ketchup, honey, garlic, and basil together in a bowl; pour over the chicken.

  • Cook on Low for 6 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 2203.7mg. Full Nutrition
