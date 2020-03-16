Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

We liked this very much. I especially liked the simplicity of this recipe. But my chicken was half frozen, bone-in thighs and my time limited for slow cooking. I did it anyway. Took about 15 minutes to have it in the slow cooker and that included the partial thawing time for the chicken in the microwave. Using my high setting on the slow cooker, the dish was done in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Chicken was tender and had great flavor. I think I only made a couple of changes/additions: using low sodium soy sauce and adding a half tsp. of crushed red pepper. (I might add more red pepper next time as it wasn't at all spicy.) I served it with Basmati rice and a bag of vegetables steamed in the microwave. Our granddaughter and her friend were very complimentary and my husband said the recipe is definitely a keeper. So I will be making it again. Thanks for such a simple recipe. UPDATE: Made this again tonight but used country style pork ribs instead of chicken. I did thaw the ribs, added 1 tsp. crushed red pepper and slow cooked on low for 6 hours. The meat was tender without falling apart. Served with last night's Basmati rice and glazed carrots. My husband said he liked this sauce with the pork better and it was a totally different flavor. So simple and versatile, truly a keeper.