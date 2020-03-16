Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs

I've made this exactly as written ( I do use low sodium soy sauce even though the recipe doesn't specify), and for such minimal ingredients and effort, it is surprisingly very good as is. Serve over rice or noodles with a veg. or salad on the side and it is a flavorful and very easy meal. If you have a couple more minutes to spare on prep, and a few more ingredients in your pantry - I find this makes it even better- but just as easy: Prepare as directed (I find you can use up to 6 thighs and still have plenty of sauce, and I use skinless thighs that still have the bone.) Add one - or more - or all- of the following to the sauce before pouring over chicken: 1 small onion chopped, 1 tsp. ground ginger, 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes. When done, if you happen to have any, add some fresh chopped green onion or scallions or parsley on top just before serving. Some sesame seeds would also be a nice garnish. But,,,,again, for such a simple recipe it is perfectly acceptable as is.
I've made this exactly as written ( I do use low sodium soy sauce even though the recipe doesn't specify), and for such minimal ingredients and effort, it is surprisingly very good as is. Serve over rice or noodles with a veg. or salad on the side and it is a flavorful and very easy meal. If you have a couple more minutes to spare on prep, and a few more ingredients in your pantry - I find this makes it even better- but just as easy: Prepare as directed (I find you can use up to 6 thighs and still have plenty of sauce, and I use skinless thighs that still have the bone.) Add one - or more - or all- of the following to the sauce before pouring over chicken: 1 small onion chopped, 1 tsp. ground ginger, 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes. When done, if you happen to have any, add some fresh chopped green onion or scallions or parsley on top just before serving. Some sesame seeds would also be a nice garnish. But,,,,again, for such a simple recipe it is perfectly acceptable as is.
My husband loved this chicken! So did I. Nice delicious thick sticky glaze on the moist chicken. I served it with rice pilaf with broccoli bits & slivered carrots & sliced almonds, & green salads as side dishes. Because of Asian type flavor, the only additions I made to this already perfect recipe were I drizzled a scant teaspoon of sesame oil over top and sprinkled about a half tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds over the top too about the last hour in the slow cooker & the seeds made it look really pretty & appealing & added a slight nice crunch. Thanks for the easy & delicious dinner idea & recipe!
Love this recipe! I've made honey garlic pork chops and they were great so I figured I'd try chicken. I used 8 boneless skinless thighs and used about 5 cloves of garlic and low sodium soy sauce with a splase of rice vinegar and it is fantastic! My hubby doesn't really care for "asian" type food and my 2 year old doesn't like meat at all really and they both LOVED this. Hubby said I should of doubled the recipe because he loved it so much lol. Definitely keeping this recipe on hand!
Well i followed recipe, and all the comments advice. I used 9 thighs with skin and bone bc that what was in my freezer. I did honey soy sauce and ketchup. I put the garlic but used minced bc i didnt have fresh. I also added 1/2 cup sweet baby rays bbq and 1/4 cup brown sugar. And i also added red pepper flakes. (Thanks to suggestions of others)Cooked as recipe states...maybe a lil less time wasnt exactly timing it. Prob 4.5hrs. I then took thighs placed in baking pan. And the remaining liquid in pan i put in saucepan with cornstarch to thicken it up. I poured a lil over each thigh. Baked 15 or 20min on 400 degrees. It looked exactly like the picture. It was not too salty. The meat fell off bone. Served over white rice with seasoned and roasted brussel sprouts which i all cooked same time as the chicken in oven. So everything was done at same time. And it was very good. Its not like an award-winning chicken dish but it was packed with flavor, relatively healthy, super easy to make, other than slow cooker time it was quick to make. I will def make again. My boyfriend rates the chicken an 8 out of 10. So for a quick wed night meal ill take it and def make again!
Fist I want to thank everybody for for writing reviews. Very helpful! I bought a tray of chicken thighs and wasn't sure how many to put in the crock pot (I have a large crock pot). I made the sauce and it was A LOT OF SAUCE! So I put all of the thighs I had, 12 total small thighs with bones and skin on. I like to cook with skin on because I feel that chicken is more juicy this way. I also made some changes to the sauce. I used low sodium soy sauce and substituted ketchup with BBQ sauce. A lot of people commented that ketchup flavor was too strong. I used 5 large garlic cloves and 1/3 cup of honey and 1 ts of dried basil. I cooked on low for 4-4.5 hours. My husband loved it and I will definitely make it again.
This recipe was awesome!! Perfect for me because I am definitely a beginner at cooking. I used 4 bone-in thighs, 1/4 soy sauce to avoid being too salty, and 1/4 ketchup, and 1/4 sweet baby rays bbq sauce; 1/4 brown sugar, no basil, everything else the same. I topped it on a bed of rice with some sautéed kale & spinach with lemon juice and minced garlic. Delicious!
Good starter, but needs a little "oomph". Sauce was okay, but thin, so I thickened it on the stove with cornstarch before pouring it over the chicken. I used 8 thighs instead of 4, but kept the sauce ratio the same. Thighs were tender and juicy. Second time I made it, I mixed into the sauce 1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch, 1 tsp. ground ginger, and about 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper. The sauce was better, and thickened nicely in the slow-cooker. Might try crushed red peppers in it next time.
The crock pot surely has to be the work horse and best friend of those who work outside the home or are time constrained. Nice recipe but too salty for our taste and the cooking time was too long for only four chicken thighs. I will try this again with the low sodium soy sauce which should alleviate the problem and a shorter cooking time. Served with fried broccoli and onion rice, both from AR. Provided a nice balance of flavors between sweet, spicy and savory. Thank you Myrna for the submission.
Mine was definitely cooked enough at 5 1/2 hours on low. Tasty sauce; I would call it a sweet and tangy barbecue than leans more "tomato-ey" than most, but the basil gives it more complexity than that. Easy to put together. The sauce I almost always have to double the sauce in most recipes, because I like a ton of extra for my rice, pasta, etc. But this had plenty of sauce on its own!! Although it didn't REALLY need it, the sauce was even better when I took the advice of other reviewers about adding the slurry of cornstarch. (I'm sure many know this trick. But for those who don't, to avoid the cornstarch just curdling up in the warm sauce, you put about 1 tablespoons of corn starch in approximately 1/2 cup of water and whisk well. Then adding a small amount at a time of the hot sauce to the cold mixture. When mixture is more warm than cold, you then add it into the sauce. You could increase the thickening effect even more by moving the sauce to a pan and bringing it to a boil.) I used low-sodium soy-sauce. It was great over brown rice.
This was really great! It was so easy to make, and I literally only had to purchase the chicken because I had everything else in the pantry. Sometimes I find that slow-cooker sauces with a lot of soy make the chicken overly salty, but that was not the case here. I served it with brown rice, and I threw some onions and carrots into the slow cooker for an additional side dish. I'd recommend doubling the recipe, or at least doubling the chicken amount--this went really fast, and I'd have loved some leftovers to eat for lunch. I will definitely make this again!
I had 8 bone in thighs, took the skin off and even reduced the amount of soy/ketchup and honey to 1/4 each, I really didn't measure but certainly didn't need the amount of sauce called for, It just covered the thighs. Sprinkled the chicken with ground pepper, onion powder, paprika, dried basil, oregano and parsley. Cooked on low for 6.5 hours. It was perfect tender tasty chicken.
Good recipe and why all the fuss over being to salty?? Any one of the ingredients can be adjusted to personal taste....And you can do that BEFORE marrying the sauce with the chicken thighs? I plan trying this with butterfly pork chops. Cut back on the soy (add more the same way you can make screwdrivers stronger with more Vodka).... Half of cooking is with your nose and 'test' tasting.... maybe a little cumin and paprika....Vidalia onions??? Hmmm...and lots more garlic than BeccaLynn suggested.... I eat garlic raw ;-}
I am sorry to be such a naysayer but I did not care for this recipe. My son and I like maple pork chops and the sweet/salty juxtaposed but I found this to be unappetizing at best. The ingredients together (for me) were not a good mix.
This is so easy and tasty. Of course I had to add my own touch which was 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and at the end I removed the chicken and thickened the sauce with corn starch. Served over rice with steamed green beans. Husband is a fan.
I used legs since that's what I had available. Based on other reviews, I used bbq sauce instead of ketchup and cooked for 4.5 hrs instead of 6. Once done, removed chicken from crockpot and placed in casserole dish. Used cornstarch to thicken sauce, poured over chicken, and then broiled in oven until desired crispness.
I had to come back to this website to make sure I didn't make any mistakes! It was salty as all get out. It looked nothing like the picture. The only thing I did different was to use double the amount of chicken.
Just OK. First...I'm guessing the poster of this recipe used frozen chicken, because it does not need to cook for 6 hours. My unfrozen chicken was not only done, but over cooked at 3 1/2 hours. This recipe is not for the sophisticated palate. The ketchup flavor is VERY strong. I can see someone who puts ketchup on everything liking this. This is not a recipe I'd make again.
Followed the recipe, and found it way too salty (and I like salt). Before adding the sauce to the crock pot, I added brown sugar to the sauce to tone it down a little bit. The chicken came out tough, especially for thighs, and the sauce was still too salty. Not sure where it went wrong.
I am surprised this recipe got such good reviews. I followed it to the letter except added a little extra garlic. It was edible, but no one liked it. As another reviewer said, it was sooo salty. I had to pile on the plain rice to dilute the saltiness down enough that it wasn't so unpleasant.
At first when I went by the recipe, I wasn't really happy with the taste of the sauce, so went back and read some of the reviews on the dish and came up with my additions to make it to my liking. I added some brown sugar which was suggested and that happened to help with the taste. I used 6 chicken thighs and cooked them 4 hours. In the last hour, I added sliced onion, green and red peppers and it ended up becoming a delicious recipe. I did increase the sauce by a 1/3 and had way more sauce than I needed which I will use amounts recommended next time. I served it over brown rice. So this is my take on this dish.
This turned out just beautiful! So moist and tasty. The reason I only gave it 4 stars is that I wanted to point out that it doesn't need to cook for the stated 6 hours. After 5 hours, I started to get just a whiff of burning, so I checked it and realized it was perfectly well done. I turned it off then and it was great. But had it gone for the 6 hours I'm sure it would have been burnt. I hate to use this rating to say this, but I really wish that cooks would rate the recipe AS IT IS, instead of as they adjusted it. Some cooks give a 5-star rating, but then go on to say the recipe as written was really bad. However with their adjustments it became a 5-star recipe. That confuses people who are looking for a recipe that is top-notch. OK, end of my ranting.
I followed the recipe exactly. The resulting chicken looked fairly unappetizing compared to the pictures on here, but looks aren't the end of the world. The tops of the chicken that were not submerged in the sauce got overcooked, dry, and tough. I cut those parts out, but the rest of the chicken tasted bitter. Girlfriend ate one forkful and wouldn't eat any more. I ate about half the thighs, but only in an effort to not waste food. I eventually gave up and tossed the rest. I don't understand how so many people could consider this a 4 or 5 star recipe, even with some of the modifications they made. I wonder if I made a colossal mistake somewhere, but it's such a simple recipe that I don't know how I could have done that.
As a college student during summer, I don't have a lot of time to prepare fancy meals every night. This recipe was an excellent opportunity to rid the freezer of some chicken thighs as well. Several alterations however; I used a 1/2 cup of red wine leftover from a previous dish (it makes everything better), and instead substituted a small packet of soy sauce and added a half an onion. Before starting the crock pot, I put a small line of honey along the top of each thigh. Afterwards, a small flour roux made an unforgettable sauce that makes this dish blossom with flavor and kept it from being too dry. The only change I would make is to up the garlic to 5 good size cloves, as three didn't get me that divine subdermal layer that I crave. Overall a darn good recipe to add to your arsenal, though I think each chef will want to play around to give it a personal touch.
Fantastic meal, it worked out great..For anyone avoiding soy, there is an alternative for soy sauce that works fantastic, it is gluten free and soy free, it is called Coconut aminos, and no you can't taste the coconut, I have used it quite often, and is the best alternative to soy sauce, less sodium and no soy :-) I did cut back on the amount of soy (coconut amino's, I think it would have been too salty otherwise..I used 1/4 cup not a half cup) I also sprinkled a little sesame seed on top just to finish it off, and served with rice and carrots on the side...
Just tried this recipe for the first time today.. it was a huge hit! I used 8 chicken thighs and the same amount of sauce and the flavor was so good, not to strong. :) Definitely adding this to my dinner rotation!!
I used low sodium soy sauce to cut the salt content. It makes a lot of sauce so next time I make it I will par all the ingredients back by 1/4. Otherwise, it was a great sauce to use with all sorts of meats and rice dishes.
I'm not a fan of chicken thighs or honey garlic sauce but this recipe looked so easy I decided to make this one for those in the house that do. To my amazement - even I loved this! It doesn't get much easier than this recipe (I made it as written except for adding extra garlic and about a teaspoon of chilis in oil to the sauce mix. I hesitated on the basil, didn't seem to fit with the other flavours, but decided I should try it at least once and I'm glad I did). I was impressed that the chicken actually comes out looking just like the recipe picture (I usually find crock pot meals aren't very aesthetically pleasing). I served it with steamed broccoli in garlic butter and basmati rice. We used the sauce on our rice (I noticed many reviewers thickened the sauce but I didn't bother and we were all happy with it exactly as it came out of the crock pot). This will definitely be going into my regular rotation. Using ingredients that are always on hand, it turns low cost thighs into an excellent meal that I can have completely ready in under 20 minutes in the kitchen.
It says honey garlic, but all you could taste was the salty soy and tomatoes/ketchup. Also burnt char because the sauce stuck and burned to the edge of the crock pot. And we ate after four hours on low.
My husband and I really liked this recipe! The chicken was tender and delicious. I took others advice, I used 8-10 boneless thighs but did not double the sauce, it was enough. I was running out of time and cooked it three hours on high. My picky kids thought it was just OK, but they did eat it.
Awesome! Cooked for 3 hours on high then last 2 hours on low. Probably only needed to cook for 2 hours on high. Added 2 TBS of cornstarch to water and then to the chicken to thicken. Next time, try adding green pepper, onion and pineapple during the last hour. Served with wild rice, roasted asparagus and Strawberry/Mango Mesclun Salad. Fabulous meal.
We liked this very much. I especially liked the simplicity of this recipe. But my chicken was half frozen, bone-in thighs and my time limited for slow cooking. I did it anyway. Took about 15 minutes to have it in the slow cooker and that included the partial thawing time for the chicken in the microwave. Using my high setting on the slow cooker, the dish was done in 2 hours and 30 minutes. Chicken was tender and had great flavor. I think I only made a couple of changes/additions: using low sodium soy sauce and adding a half tsp. of crushed red pepper. (I might add more red pepper next time as it wasn't at all spicy.) I served it with Basmati rice and a bag of vegetables steamed in the microwave. Our granddaughter and her friend were very complimentary and my husband said the recipe is definitely a keeper. So I will be making it again. Thanks for such a simple recipe. UPDATE: Made this again tonight but used country style pork ribs instead of chicken. I did thaw the ribs, added 1 tsp. crushed red pepper and slow cooked on low for 6 hours. The meat was tender without falling apart. Served with last night's Basmati rice and glazed carrots. My husband said he liked this sauce with the pork better and it was a totally different flavor. So simple and versatile, truly a keeper.
As per some other comments about the dish being salty, I put about 1/3c of low sodium soy sauce and a 1/2c honey. I only cooked it with 3 thighs but will add a few more because they were so delicious! It was wonderful over Thai peanut noodles(left over take out) and steamed broccoli. Yum!
This was super good! We dont like basil so left that out. And I used chicken legs since thats all I had. Put in crock pot for 5 hours exactly but put it together and let it sit in the fridge all morning first :) Only thing I did differently is the same as other reviewers and after the 5 hours of cooking I took the legs out, put on foil lined pan (about an inch deep), then I took the sauce out and put in pan and thickened with cornstach. I took a brush and basted the legs with the glaze and put in oven for a few minutes. then pulled out, basted again with the brush and put on broil for 2 minutes to get it nice and sticky and a bit 'crunchy' skin. This was so good my husband said it was some of the best chicken he'd ever had. Served over white rice using the sauce spooned over it of course, with green beans. The ONLY reason this didnt get 5 stars from me is because im 7 months pregnant, it didnt fill me up for long, woke up starving the next morning, its most deff. a 'healthy low fat' dinner :) the chicken just falls off!
I always use low sodium kikkoman soy sauce so I can control how much salt I want in a dish and it was a great way to go in this as well! Put frozen boneless skinless chicken thighs in with the sauce ingredients and it was perfect when I got home 6 hours later! was generous with the garlic and stingy with the salt and loved the final project! Some jasmine rice and steamed broccoli all drizzled with sauce that I thickened a little with cornstarch on the stove top made the meal. a winner for sure! thanks for sharing!
I thought this was a wonderful recipe. I did add 1/4 cup brown sugar to the recipe to round out the flavor a little. I also used bone in chicken thighs and this recipe still came out wonderful. I also love the fact that i had everything already at home. the less shopping i have to do the better.
Cooked this tonight using low-sodium soy sauce and it came out great. I think if we'd used regular soy sauce, it would have been too salty, so very glad we used this. The chicken wasn't thawing fast enough, so it was still partly frozen when I put the thighs in the crock pot. Cooked on low for 3 hours and it was fine - meat was proper internal temp and was falling apart with a fork. Then again, things always seem to cook fast in ours, which is a large crock pot brand "smart pot" with a heavy removable ceramic dish - 6 quarts i think. Some say the glaze was thick and sticky but ours was the consistency of water. But that was fine - we just ladled some over the white rice we served the chicken on, and everything was great. will definitely be using this recipe again!
This was delicious! My whole family loved it. I used a large family pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs, about 10 in all, and kept the other ingredients in the listed amounts. I used Italian herb blend instead of basil alone and low sodium soy sauce. I cooked it on high for three hours in the crock pot and it came out perfect. There was plenty of liquid to spoon over the chicken so I served it over jasmine rice and steamed brocolli in a bowl. So good and so easy! I will keep this one in rotation. Thanks for sharing!
The key to any recipe is to make it your own! After reading the reviews I used a little less soy sauce added onions and green pepper. Thickened the sauce and added pineapple chunks. Very good. It's on rotation when I do cook.
I didn't have basil and I used 8 chicken thighs and 5 cloves of garlic instead. I also ended up just cooking it for 5 hours instead of the 6. I think 6 would have been too long for my slow cooker and thighs because they were already a bit on the dry side. I would try 4.5 hours next time. Another thing is that it does taste borderline too salty. The flavours were strong in general, but I did find myself needing to mix the chicken and sauce with plain rice to make it more palatable. I think I would go with less soy sauce next time, maybe 1/3 of a cup. The sauce was the consistency of water. Next time, I would make less of it and add some corn starch to thicken it up. All in all, it was pretty easy, I think it's just a matter of tweaking it to my taste. I would make this again with adjustments.
SO GOOD! I am a college student who is often rushing from one place to another, so crock-pot recipes are ideal for me. I recently made this for me and 3 other people. The only thing I changed is that I used 6 boneless chicken thighs instead of 4. (I still made the same amount of sauce). All of my roommates LOVED this recipe. I also made white rice as a side. Delicious!
We did half recipe with 2 chicken breasts, only change was to use just one clove garlic. Slow cooked on low for 4 hrs. It sat in the unplugged cooker for about 20 min by the time we got the other dishes together. A little dry for my liking, no fault of the recipe as it could of cooked for less time. The missus liked it and that's all that matters.
this did not turn out for me at all. My family did not care for it, nor did I. I plan to try one more time in the future, but for now I have to give it a 1*. I'll change my review if the next attempt comes out better.
I tried this last night and it was pretty tasty. My slow cooker only offers HIGH 4 or 6 hours.. LOW 8 or 10. I put it on low for 8 hours. I honestly thought the sauce was supposed to thicken like a glaze. Maybe it is because of the extra two hours. Also, the chicken seemed a little dry inside. My fiance loved it but i guess i expected to be wowed! I did use boneless breast. Maybe this is why hahaha. anyways, it was good though. I just wasn't completely blown away. I wanted a nice thick glaze on it :(
This was excellent, and so easy! I used 8 boneless skinless thighs and there was still plenty of sauce. I cooked it on Low for 3.5 hours and the chicken thighs were tender and falling apart. We used the sauce as it was (without thickening it on the stovetop like others suggested) and it was great. I served it with Quinoa (cooked in chicken broth) and Kale. Everyone cleaned their plates!
I put eight thighs in the slow cooker before going to work, it literally took 10 minutes tops. When I got home five were gone. My two very picky eatting boys cleaned their plates and one went back for more. I barely got one thigh.....great recipe
It was very good! I'm a new crock pot user so I'm sure there's room for improvement however the next time I make it I think I'll switch the pieces around while cooking. The bottom pieces were more heavily saturated with the soy sauce and the top pieces weren't as flavorful. The sauce was perfect, I just need to tinker on the thickness component. My kids voted 5 stars so that's what matters!
This was great! I followed the recipe exactly, but I did use about 8-9 chicken thighs (this makes a lot of sauce). My chicken wasn't salty at all and had a nice slightly sweet flavor.. Best of all, this is so easy to make. Thanks for the great recipe!
Pretty good though mine did not look anything like the picture. I followed the recipe for the marinade except I reduced the soy which was good. Added chopped onion, green pepper & pineapple in the last hour which was an excellent addition. Had to do what other reviewers said & add cornstarch to the sauce.
