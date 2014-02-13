Chef John's Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.75 stars
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

When I'm cooking corned beef, watching it simmer in the aromatic broth, I'll sometimes close my eyes and picture the delicious plate of food I have coming. The funny thing is, it's not the sliced corned beef and cabbage I'm dreaming of, it's the corned beef hash I'm going to be making with the leftovers. Garnish with green onions and a poached egg.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until almost tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and finely chop.

  • Cook beef in a large cast-iron or non-stick skillet over medium heat until fat begins to render. Stir green onions, salt, and pepper into beef. Add garlic and butter; cook and stir until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir potatoes, salsa, and a pinch of salt into beef mixture. Pat mixture down in the skillet with a spatula and divide hash into 4 sections. Cook, without stirring, until a crust forms on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip sections and cook until a crust forms on the bottom again, about 5 minutes more. Repeat cooking and flipping process, flipping every 5 minutes, until hash stays together and has a golden crust, 10 to 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
609 calories; protein 35.8g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 174.5mg; sodium 2067.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Val's Mom
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2014
For the most part I followed the recipe, the only thing I did different was I cooked the corned beef brisket in the slow cooker for a day and a half, but that was more for my benefit. I love the smell in my house and also it made chopping it easier, it just falls apart. I have never cooked corned beef so I never dreamed I could make corned beef hash. The recipe is simple and tasty! Huge success. And it freezes well, this makes a lot for two people to eat so we froze most of it. We just take it out and put it in the fridge the night before then pop it in the microwave. Yumm! Great Recipe! Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Carolina
Rating: 3 stars
03/16/2018
This was ok to me. A sunnyside egg dropped on top added some extra flavor it needed. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christine Voelmle Scheuren
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2014
Take a while to make, but absolutely worth it! Read More
Helpful
(15)
ReadMyLips26
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2018
Love this recipe, cannot say how many times I make this! My hubby loves it!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Jennifer Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2014
The flavor is out of this world good and I used baby red potatoes because I like to leave them unpeeled. The fire roasted salsa adds a delicious but subtle Southwestern flavor and instead of poached egg I topped the hash with more salsa and some sour cream. I had trouble flipping the hash in pieces so I did the best I could and just cooked it until it was crisp in pieces. Delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Tessa
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2014
Very Good! I had some left over roast beef that I needed to use up and went looking for a hash recipe. My mom made it for us many years ago to use up roast beef (and probably lamb or other roasts) and I recall her grinding the cooked meat but I just chopped it up. I used olive oil and regular onion as that was what I had. I didn't have the proper salsa but served it with ketchup like my mom did. Delish!! It brought back good memories, too. Thank you for the recipe. Next time I'll try it with the salsa. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Betsy
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2015
I just made this and it is the best corned beef hash ever! Excellent recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kristen Lassen Hunt
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2015
I added a yam and a golden to the mix and it was great!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
nguice
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2015
The only thing I changed was to use regular medium salsa. It was yummy!! I used red potatoes and left over corned beef from St. Patrick's Day. Great breakfast for dinner. I said it in another review. Chef John really is my go to! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Victoriaren
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2017
I Wondered. What the heck is the big deal about corned beef hash? Well, now I know. Chopped up the leftover corned beef, potatoes, carrots and onions from the crockpot corned beef dinner. Added everything in recipe except green onions. Didn't have them. The salsa gives it spice, but you can't tell it's from salsa. Perfect. Had it for breakfast next morning with sunny side up eggs on top. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
