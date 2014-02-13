Chef John's Corned Beef Hash

1 of 95

Rating: 5 stars For the most part I followed the recipe, the only thing I did different was I cooked the corned beef brisket in the slow cooker for a day and a half, but that was more for my benefit. I love the smell in my house and also it made chopping it easier, it just falls apart. I have never cooked corned beef so I never dreamed I could make corned beef hash. The recipe is simple and tasty! Huge success. And it freezes well, this makes a lot for two people to eat so we froze most of it. We just take it out and put it in the fridge the night before then pop it in the microwave. Yumm! Great Recipe! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Take a while to make, but absolutely worth it! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe, cannot say how many times I make this! My hubby loves it!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars The flavor is out of this world good and I used baby red potatoes because I like to leave them unpeeled. The fire roasted salsa adds a delicious but subtle Southwestern flavor and instead of poached egg I topped the hash with more salsa and some sour cream. I had trouble flipping the hash in pieces so I did the best I could and just cooked it until it was crisp in pieces. Delicious!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very Good! I had some left over roast beef that I needed to use up and went looking for a hash recipe. My mom made it for us many years ago to use up roast beef (and probably lamb or other roasts) and I recall her grinding the cooked meat but I just chopped it up. I used olive oil and regular onion as that was what I had. I didn't have the proper salsa but served it with ketchup like my mom did. Delish!! It brought back good memories, too. Thank you for the recipe. Next time I'll try it with the salsa. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this and it is the best corned beef hash ever! Excellent recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I added a yam and a golden to the mix and it was great!!! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars The only thing I changed was to use regular medium salsa. It was yummy!! I used red potatoes and left over corned beef from St. Patrick's Day. Great breakfast for dinner. I said it in another review. Chef John really is my go to! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I Wondered. What the heck is the big deal about corned beef hash? Well, now I know. Chopped up the leftover corned beef, potatoes, carrots and onions from the crockpot corned beef dinner. Added everything in recipe except green onions. Didn't have them. The salsa gives it spice, but you can't tell it's from salsa. Perfect. Had it for breakfast next morning with sunny side up eggs on top. Yummy! Helpful (6)