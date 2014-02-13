Chef John's Cauliflower Pizza Crust

1 of 325

Rating: 5 stars This is perfect, tastes like a bread dough. I make three or four heads of cauliflower at a time in the food processor and freeze the raw ground cauliflower. So all I have to do is pull it out of the freezer, cook it in the microwave, cool it and then squeeze it out. Saves so much time and this is a nice sturdy crust that can hold lots of toppings and doesn't even taste like cauliflower, can you believe that? The key is to squeeze it dry, really squeeze it out good otherwise it is soft when baked. Helpful (141)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this and halved the recipe, with the exception of the egg, obviously...I was worried when I put it onto the baking sheet because it was quite loose, but it firmed up very well in the oven. With about 10 minutes left in the oven, I flipped it and browned the other side. Topped it with sauce and cheese and threw it back in until the cheese was bubbling and brown. My sauce was very mild, so to add more "pizza" flavour, I will add some oregano and garlic to the mix next time, but all in all, this is a phenomenal way to cure a pizza craving while on a low carb diet! Great recipe! Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe. I was worried I hadn't squeezed it enough but I guess what I had in me was enough! The first couple bites I wasn't too sure about then I fell in love with it. I watched Chef John's video which was helpful. I tipped mine with different cheeses and sweet peppers and onions. Yum! This will be a go to crust forever! Warning: if you are looking for a quick crust, this is not it. It takes time to do this so plan on starting 2 hours before you want to eat. You have to wait for it to cool and cooking time is an hour. Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars Being a low-carber I loved this recipe!One of the tricks I've found with it though, is to flip it, after 40 minutes cooking, and let it cook another 10 minutes. Makes it firmer. Then let it cool for 10 minutes before you add your toppings, cook at 450 for 10 minutes and then on broil till the cheese is how you like it. Lovely recipe. Thank you chef. : ) Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars I did this recipe the other day and it came out fantastic. My husband and friends raved! I added some Italian seasoning mix to the crust, used turkey pepperoni, fresh mushrooms and red peppers. Used some mozza mix on top. Yummy! I also flipped the crust and baked another ten minutes before putting on the toppings. I don't own a food processor, so I cooked my cauliflower florets first, drained then mashed with a potato masher. Squeezed out the excess water, then mixed the spices and egg in. Formed it into a circle 1/4 inch thick. nice to have pizza on a low carb diet. Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked this recipe! I didn't change anything about it. It was easy enough to make. The only thing I'd say is that it took awhile from start to finish for the pizza. But my 4 year old daughter liked it so that should tell you something! Will definitely try this again. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't want to use goat cheese so I used a blend of cheese I had in the fridge of grand padano and marble cheese. I put garlic and oregano in the crust and in the tomato sauce on top. I topped it with a fried mushroom, onion and zucchini mix. Then orange pepper and cheese. I baked it for 10 min and put fresh chopped tomatoes when it was out of the oven. You never would know it was not made with flour! Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars Surprisingly tasty, being that I was a little "scared" to try it. Between the workout you get from squeezing the water out and this not using flour, I believe we have a weight loss winner! I could only find garlic herb flavored goat cheese but I feel that it might have worked better because of all the flavor. I opted to bake on a Pampered Chef stone & it turned out wonderful. I did however need to take it out at 30 minutes. Nice pizza cheat. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Read somewhere to add 1/4c coconut flour to help absorb excess moisture. Awesome!! I also double/triple the batch and bake the crusts, 20 minutes each side (flip with another pan and piece of parchment paper on the top). Then I cut the crusts in 1/2 so they fit in a ziplock freezer bag. Thaw, top, and bake and works GREAT!! The crust also works for "bread" for grilled cheese, and French dips. LOVE this recipe!!!! Adjust seasonings for use (Italian, Mexican, etc) Helpful (29)