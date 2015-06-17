Cajun Boudin Pizza

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A Cajun take on American classic pizza; it's quick and easy, guaranteed to please the entire family. You can use any pre-made pizza crust instead of naan bread.

By Debbie Fox

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Place sausage in a baking dish and cook, rotating every 5 minutes, until no longer pink in the center, about 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). Cool to room temperature and slice. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place naan bread on a baking sheet; spread marinara sauce over naan and top with mozzarella cheese. Layer sliced sausage on top of cheese and spread onion and bell pepper slices over the sausage. Sprinkle Cajun seasoning over the top.

  • Bake in the oven until cheese is melted and toppings are hot, about 10 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
741 calories; protein 46.7g; carbohydrates 75.1g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 102.3mg; sodium 1782mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Emma Crawford
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2014
What a great idea! I bought the bulk sausage it's just a personal choice and used homemade pizza dough flavored with old bay. I have no idea why I've never thought to do this but I am glad you did! It will leave you craving it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Cherie Brooks Patterson
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2020
Super easy, super flavorful. Not sure why I've never thought to use boudin on pizza. Will definitely make again. Read More
