Pressure Cooker Bone-In Pork Chops, Baked Potatoes, and Carrots

These pressure cooker pork chops are a great, quick, and easy weeknight meal. The one-pot pressure cooker makes cleanup a snap and brings dinner to the table quickly! Use a 6-quart or larger pressure cooker.

Recipe by txjackson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season pork chops with salt and black pepper.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a pressure cooker over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook pork chops in hot butter until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer pork chops to a plate.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the pressure cooker. Sauté onion and carrots in hot butter until fragrant, about 2 minutes; pour in broth and Worcestershire sauce. Return pork chops to the pressure cooker pot. Set a steamer basket on top of pork chops and place potatoes in the basket.

  • Cover the pressure cooker with the lid, lock the lid, bring the cooker to high pressure, and cook under pressure for 13 minutes. Release pressure from the pot according to the manufacturer's instructions.

  • Slice potatoes along their tops and serve with pork chops and carrots.

Tips

Can be made without carrots. Can use steak sauce instead of Worcestershire sauce. Can use chicken broth instead of vegetable broth.

Editor's Note:

Additional ready time is added because of time needed to bring pressure cooker to pressure and time for natural release. Time will vary depending on your cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
574 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 60.3g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 100.6mg; sodium 403.6mg. Full Nutrition
