Pressure Cooker Bone-In Pork Chops, Baked Potatoes, and Carrots

These pressure cooker pork chops are a great, quick, and easy weeknight meal. The one-pot pressure cooker makes cleanup a snap and brings dinner to the table quickly! Use a 6-quart or larger pressure cooker.
I used boneless pork chops and didn't add the carrots...didn't have any. Cut my onion in large chunks and used chicken broth...that's all I had. Followed recipe as written but only pressure cooked for 10 mins. I also let the pressure cooker come down on its own and DIDN'T quick release!! Those were the most delicious and moist pork chops I've ever eaten!! It is for sure a keeper!! Cut down on cooking time because I didn't have carrots. Cooked 5 chops. If you like pork chops these were fall apart chops!! Everyone should cook in a pressure cooker. Everything is so much better and moist!!. I just wish there were more recipes for pressure cookers on All Recipes!!
I used boneless pork chops and didn't add the carrots...didn't have any. Cut my onion in large chunks and used chicken broth...that's all I had. Followed recipe as written but only pressure cooked for 10 mins. I also let the pressure cooker come down on its own and DIDN'T quick release!! Those were the most delicious and moist pork chops I've ever eaten!! It is for sure a keeper!! Cut down on cooking time because I didn't have carrots. Cooked 5 chops. If you like pork chops these were fall apart chops!! Everyone should cook in a pressure cooker. Everything is so much better and moist!!. I just wish there were more recipes for pressure cookers on All Recipes!!
My whole family loved this! I had never used a pressure cooker before so I was a little apprehensive, but it turned out very tender and flavorful. I didn't have vegetable broth so I used chicken broth and threw in some celery. I don't have a steamer basket so the potatoes just went in on top. I quartered them. Texture was still fine. No more dry pork chops at our house!
Delicious and full of flavor. I doubled the veggie broth and Worcestershire, and quartered the spuds, otherwise no changes were made (and doesn't need any). I love having new recipes for the pressure cooker, especially for pork chops. Love chops, but they always end of being dry by other cooking methods. This recipe will go into my regular rotation. Thanks!
I make this every other week! I use boneless pork chops, peel and cut the potatoes into chunks and just throw them in with the carrots and chops instead of putting them in the steamer basket. The leftovers taste great, too!
This was the first meal I made in my instant pot. The chops came out fork-tender and amazing. I made it with peeled quartered sweet potatoes in the steamer basket. I'm going to try it again with russet potatoes. The only thing I would add is to be sure to scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pot if any are left after browning the chops and the onions when you put in the broth.
Tender & Juicy chops! I have made this with boneless & bone in chops. I used ham bouillon instead of veg broth to really bring out the pork flavor. I added a few sprigs of rosemary. I don't have a steamer basket so I just put the potatoes on top of the chops. I did a natural release. Then I removed the potatoes & chops, thickened the juice with cornstarch to make a gravy. And added a packet of brown gravy mix. Then I sliced the potatoes & covered the whole dish with the gravy. Best pork chops I have ever made. Rave reviews!
Excellent!! There was total silence as we ate this. Like most others I made a few changes due to what I had. I used home made chicken stock instead of the veg and used pork loin boneless chops that were one inch thick. I added about 1/4 cup of dry white wine and two huge cloves of garlic. I don't use baby carrots so I roughly chopped three very large carrots. I'm not a fan of potatoes in a pressure cooker so I served this with garlic and chive mashed potatoes. It's a keeper, thanks for sharing.
I added a tweak that might be helpful to others. after seasoning and browning the pork chops in my IP, I removed them and added sauerkraut with the juice, and sliced onion to the bottom of the pot, then put the chops on top. Then added steamer basket for potatoes and carrots. Manual for 13 minutes. The sauerkraut juice makes everything moister and gives it a good kick of flavor. The carrots from the steamer basket gave it sweetness to offset the tartness of the sauerkraut. Everything came out very moist.
Very easy. It takes a lot of extra time to brown the chops in the Pressure Cooker. However, it helps to have the pan juices for later, as well as making the chops more visually appealing when they finish cooking. My chops were thin so I PC'd on high for 9 minutes and they were great but not all of the whole potatoes cooked through. Chicken stock worked fine and then made a gravy on the side, adding pan juices from the PC at the end. Will make again!
Delicious! The only things I did differently was brown the chops and onion and carrots in a skillet because I could do all the chops at once. And put the potatoes right on top of the pork chops and vegetables. So good!
Excellent!! Didn't use carrots but did use potatoes. Did high pressure for 10 min and natural cool down for 5. Both my kids (6 and 9) ate without complaint and the older one even had seconds! Generally they dislike pork chops. Super tender, can cut with a fork. Thanks for a great recipe which will be our new standby for pork chops!
This is a great last minute meal for when you want something very substantial but don't want to do a lot of work. I made the following mods: used 6 boneless chops, browning them 3 at a time in my programmable pressure cooker, set them aside, then switched the setting to saute and cooked 3 chopped up carrots (only carrots I had), with 2 small chopped onions, and added 2 chopped celery stalks. Added a dash of each of these: ground cloves, ginger, cinnamon-sugar, and caraway seeds, plus the cup of vegetable stock (I used seitanbacher which is a dry mix that is very handy to keep on hand as you just add water to it to make however much you need), the Worcestershire, and also added about a cup (half a can) of hard cider (could have used beer too but I think apple pairs well with pork- may even add a chopped apple next time). Put the chops back in after stirring and letting everything simmer for a a few minutes, then just placed 3 large yellow potatoes which I halved on top of everything (didn't use a steamer basket). Placed the lid on the cooker and set to High for 12 minutes, then did a quick release when it was done. It came out great- and the only work was a bit of rough chopping, then "set it and forget it"- done in 12! Only criticism was my own fault for trying to cram in 6 chops instead of the recipe's 4- as a result, some of the chops weren't fully submerged in the liquid and so they weren't very tender (the ones that were submerged almost fell apart). Next time I w
3/4 inch bone in pork chops were tough as leather and carrots were mushy. Size of russet makes a difference. Had to finish one larger one in the micro. I think pressure cooker recipes need to start giving cooking minutes based upon pounds or ounces of meat. Everything I've cooked in my cooker, except artichokes, has been over cooked.
Marinated 4.5" boneless pork chops beforehand. Really great recipe. Potatoes were perfect after 13 min of pressure and 10 min of release. Carrots were great. Added cornstarch to thicken the broth at the end for a gravy.
Used boneless chops, also = very tender. No broth, used 1 cup water w/Worcestershire. Chops were almost thawed @ browning. Meal was plate-ready in 40mins. Added apple sauce, salad & roll. Delish! Next time, I may thicken the tasty broth, throw carrots & onions back in & pour over the chop. Potatoes came out perfect, I used the rack turned upside down for my "basket". Great recipe - thanks!
I used a 3 qt Instant pot. I had no problem making this with three large pork chops. Remaining ingredients were exactly as listed.?I did not feel I needed to put the potatoes on the steamer I just put them on top of the meat.? I feel the prep time is way under estimated. It took me almost 1 hour to prep everything including the browning of the pork chops.?
This recipe turned out great, it was fast and easy to prepare. My pressure cooker has a sauté setting so browning the chops was easy. I used chicken stock instead of vegetable and frozen chopped onions.
Will make it again. Added it to my favorites. I added two cups vegetable broth instead of one. I seasoned the chops with Lawry's Season Salt and rosemary garlic salt. Sautéed vegetables in olive oil with minced garlic. I also, thickened the broth when it was done cooking. I took everything out except the broth and added broth with starch. mixed in. I might add fresh rosemary sprigs next time like someone else described.
I made this last night. I wasn't sure how to use my instant pot to sauté, so I sauté everything in a separate skillet then added everything to the instant pot in the order directed by the recipe. I couldn't find my steam basket, so I just cut yp my giant russet potatoes and put them on top. I did use minced onion and garlic powder along with some extra butter on top of the potatoes. It was a HUGE hit! Thank you for this recipe. It's definitely in my rotation.
So good and easy to make in the Instant Pot that I make it weekly. Use beef broth or save broth from the previous week and freeze. Marinate the chops with spices before using sauté function. Just add carrots, onions, and potatoes after sautéing the chops and chops go on top. Cook for 11 minutes for slightly firmer Vegas. Perfect meal.
It's a really easy recipe that can be customized for specific tastes! The chops were tender and the veges yum!! Changes: Used 2 cups of broth instead of 1, 3 Yukon potatoes, 4 tbsp Lea & Perrins Reduced Sodium Worcestershire Sauce, 6 cloves of garlic, 2 tsp Ms. Dash garlic and lemon seasoning. I sauteed the chops in olive oil and then sauteed the veges in some butter. I also added some fresh mushrooms. I cooked for 13min and then NPR.
Very forgiving recipe, tried it instead with pork cutlets, also ran out of Worcestershire and substituted 3/4 Soy sauce, still very tasty. Looking forward to trying the full Worcestershire. Super midweek time saver. A must try
The flavor was very good, the pork was fork tender but on the dry side. My instant pot takes quite a bit of time to get to temperature. Next time I will cut back the time for a few minutes. Substituted sweet potatoes and skipped the carrots. The potatoes were creamy and divine.
Awesome recipe! I’m not a big pork chop fan but these were good! Kind of like pot roast. I only had onions and vegetable broth. Next time I will add carrots and potatoes. Great simple pressure cooker recipe
We made a modified version of it, but followed the same basic process, and it was wonderful. We used 2 cups of broth instead of 1, and once everything was cooked, we removed the chops and taters, and mixed a 3tbsp corn starch slurry with the broth, onions, and carrots to make a wonderful gravy. Poured that gravy over the chops and taters, it was fantastic.
I was disappointed, because the pork chops were dry (so, glad I made gravy!). Maybe it's just me, because I find pork chops usually are dry. I had to add more time, in spite of using small potatoes. (Was the recipe for a stovetop pressure cooker? That would make a difference.) The gravy was very good.
An excellent recipe! The only change was that I used garlic salt to season before browning. The Worcestershire sauce is the super star of this recipe. We will put this in rotation in our dinner line up. Fabulous!! Try it!!
Excellent recipe, I made exactly as written. After cooking, I pulled the skin off the potatoes, sliced them and put in the broth to soak up flavor, a really easy meal. I was surprised that the potatoes and the carrots did not overcook, they turned out perfect. Will definitely make again. Thank you for this recipe.
I made this for my family tonight and they absolutely loved it. I used more pork chops and more potatoes because I have a large family I also used two cups of broth it all came out great I will make it again.
Very juicy pork chops. I deviated from the recipe and added a spice called, "complete sazon" which is a mixture of parsley, salt, pepper, garlic and onions. Most wonderful dinner! My husband went back for seconds.
Made this for dinner tonight. Used boneless pork chops and petite potatoes that I needed to use up. I also used Better Than Bouillon Vegetable Base to make the vegetable broth and in place of just salt and pepper, I used a seasoned salt. No steamer basket so I just threw the potatoes in last. When it was done cooking I thickened up the sauce. Yummy! Will definitely be making this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/14/2022
I made the recipe as listed. I cut the potatoes into quarters. I used several minutes of natural release as my potatoes were rather large. We thought the chops needed more flavor, and that there was way too much liquid which gave a bit of a soggy quality to everything. I think I'll keep looking for another recipe.
Keeper! Used McCormicks Montreal and smokehouse maple seasoning, olive oil instead of butter, time drop to 10 min., and omitted carrots that I didn’t have. Released pressure after 10 min of natural release. Put chops, which were falling off bone tender, on oven sheet, brushed with bbq sauce, and broiled till caramelized. Delish! Will make again!
Very good. I added garlic and onion spice on the vegies and then the pork chops. I cooked the vegies first for a few to make sure that they get done. I browned the (bone in pork chops) a couple at a time), then cooked all about 20 minutes. Very good!!
Acookfor4
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2019
I made this recipe and it was great. me and the fam enjoyed every bit of it. I did do some small tweaks, I added bell peppers and I sliced the potatoes into small pieces, used chicken broth instead of vegetable. but everything else was same. I have a Martha Stewart pressure cooker and the pork chops were nice and tender. will make this again!
Very easy and tasty. The only reason it did not get 5 stars is because I didn't know whether or not to let the pressure release quickly or naturally. I opted for naturally, and went too long, as the meat was dry by the time I decided to quickly release the rest of the pressure. I am still new to my pressure cooker, so it's just going to take some trial and error.
I coated the chops in mayonnaise and shook them in a bag with flour, salt and pepper before sautéing/searing in the instapot. It created cracklings in the pot that flavored the vegetables. Very good! Simple and delicious recipe.
I added about 1/4 cup white wine and over cooked the pork chops. I would 1/2 the potatoes the next time. My guests loved the au jus from the carrots, onions & meat. It thickended nicely since I kept it under pressure too long.
Followed the recipe. Pretty good! I will probably make again, but next time add a little herbs and some seasoning. Just a little too bland for my taste, but a good comfort food. My four year old loved it!
I used commercial chicken stock instead of vegetable broth and peeled and chopped real carrots instead of the rather horrible baby carrots that come in bags. The potato wasn't done after 12 minutes on high pressure; try 15 minutes or let the pressure reduce normally instead of instantly. The juice with the carrots and onions is thin but tasty; suggest adding a commercial gravy mix or making a flour-and-butter roux and stirring it in before serving. The gravy was delicious with a bit of a bite from the Worcestershire Sauce.
I took the advice of one and used tomato juice with beef bullion in it, instead of the vegetable broth. Turned out really good. I also used Mixed up Salt. Lots of flavor, not bland at all! I will make it again.
Didn’t use the Worcestershire. Browned the chops. Cut up an onion. Seasoned with some bay leave powder, salt and pepper . Put potato halves right on chops. Chicken broth. Cooked for 15 min. Cool natural for 6 min(nuked spinach in bag). Ran tepid water on lid. Opened and made gravy with broth. Slamming good. EVERYONE loved it. In a Rapida cooker we have used in 20 yrs.
Made this tonight and it was wonderful. I used Spike seasoning on the pork chops, added bay leaves and thyme to liquid. When potatoes were done i added butter and milk then poured broth mixture over them. Delicious. Will certainly make this again!
Made as indicated. Roasted potatoes for 3 minutes in the pork fat with olive oil and Italian seasoning. Just threw potatoes on-top instead of in basket. Cooked for 13 minutes and did 15 minute natural release and then fast release. Also used garlic salt, onion powder, and chicken stock. Family LOVED IT!!
I've actually made this several times and it is delicious. Love the fact that it can be made in my mini instant pot cutting the recipe in half. I'll be making this on a regular basis since we like it so much.
Pressure Cooker Bone-In Pork Chops, Baked Potatoes, and Carrots
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 574.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 34.6g 69 %
carbohydrates: 60.3g 20 %
dietary fiber: 5.4g 22 %
sugars: 6.6g
fat: 21.9g 34 %
saturated fat: 11.3g 56 %
cholesterol: 100.6mg 34 %
vitamin a iu: 5243.6IU 105 %
niacin equivalents: 14.5mg 112 %
vitamin b6: 1.4mg 86 %
vitamin c: 21mg 35 %
folate: 59.4mcg 15 %
calcium: 80.9mg 8 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 92mg 33 %
potassium: 1807.1mg 51 %
sodium: 403.6mg 16 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 57 %
calories from fat: 197.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.