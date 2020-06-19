Pressure Cooker Bone-In Pork Chops, Baked Potatoes, and Carrots

This is a great last minute meal for when you want something very substantial but don't want to do a lot of work. I made the following mods: used 6 boneless chops, browning them 3 at a time in my programmable pressure cooker, set them aside, then switched the setting to saute and cooked 3 chopped up carrots (only carrots I had), with 2 small chopped onions, and added 2 chopped celery stalks. Added a dash of each of these: ground cloves, ginger, cinnamon-sugar, and caraway seeds, plus the cup of vegetable stock (I used seitanbacher which is a dry mix that is very handy to keep on hand as you just add water to it to make however much you need), the Worcestershire, and also added about a cup (half a can) of hard cider (could have used beer too but I think apple pairs well with pork- may even add a chopped apple next time). Put the chops back in after stirring and letting everything simmer for a a few minutes, then just placed 3 large yellow potatoes which I halved on top of everything (didn't use a steamer basket). Placed the lid on the cooker and set to High for 12 minutes, then did a quick release when it was done. It came out great- and the only work was a bit of rough chopping, then "set it and forget it"- done in 12! Only criticism was my own fault for trying to cram in 6 chops instead of the recipe's 4- as a result, some of the chops weren't fully submerged in the liquid and so they weren't very tender (the ones that were submerged almost fell apart). Next time I w