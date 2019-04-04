Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

It's not EXACTLY like the restaurant chana masala I am used to, but it is very good. If you want chana masala in a pinch and don't have the special ingredients like chana masala spice blend and amchur powder, this seems like a great go to. We ate it with basmati rice and naan. I will probably make this again, though I may keep tweaking the spices to get the perfect flavor! I mostly followed the recipe but I made a few little changes 1) I probably used less ginger because I doubled the recipe but only had one inch and a half-sized knob. 2) I used roma tomatoes, which were small, so I doubled the amount of tomatoes 3) for the spices, I added a teaspoon of cumin and cut the chili powder in half because I wasn't sure it was the right kind. 4) like other reviewers pointed out, the paste didn't cook as fast as the recipe seems to say it will, so the chickpeas were in a sort of crunchy gravy. My canned chickpeas were also sort of too firm, so I simmered them in the gravy for 20 minutes which cooked down the paste and made the chickpeas more tender (and melded the flavors a lot more). 5) I added a dash of sugar, 6) I used some veggie broth instead of water because I had it opened in the fridge and it made more sense. 7) It seemed like it was missing some acidity, so I added a few good splashes of lemon juice. Overall, very yummy and definitely worthwhile!