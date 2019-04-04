Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

215 Ratings
  • 5 133
  • 4 47
  • 3 17
  • 2 13
  • 1 5

Give this chana masala dish a try and don't look back. Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This spin on an Indian chickpea curry features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!

By latinmama

Gallery

Credit: Michael
43 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grind onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and chile pepper together in a food processor into a paste.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry bay leaves in hot oil until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour the paste into the skillet and cook until the oil begins to separate from the mixture and is golden brown in color, 2 to 3 minutes. Season the mixture with chili powder, coriander, gram masala, turmeric, and salt; cook and stir until very hot, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir enough water into the mixture to get a thick gravy; bring to a boil and stir chickpeas into the gravy. Reduce heat to medium and cook until the chickpeas are heated through, 5 to 7 minutes. Garnish with cilantro.

Cook's Notes:

Serve with a 'Mattar Paneer' recipe to round out this Indian dinner.

As an optional serving suggestion, use the "Indian Naan Bread" recipe instead of rice as a companion to this dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 22.8g; sodium 524.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/05/2022