Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

Give this chana masala dish a try and don't look back. Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This spin on an Indian chickpea curry features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
I just made this tonight. I made some modifications…used a can of tomatoes, 1/2 can diced green chiles, used 1/4 tsp. powdered ginger, added 1/4 tsp. of cayenne, and left out the coriander because I didn't have any. This recipe only took me maybe 15 minutes to make because of the canned ingredients (oh, the canned tomatoes made it so that I didn't have to add water at the end). This tasted wonderful! I go to Indian restaurants often and it definitely rivaled the chana masala I've had there. My husband also loved it. There was enough sauce that I probably could have added another can of chickpeas and it would have still been fine. Thank you for the great recipe!
I found that to get a 'golden brown color' and 'separation of the oil', I had to saute this for 20-30 minutes instead of 2-3. The overcooking must have released a bitter component (from the onion, garlic or ginger). I like the idea of using the blender instead of chopping and grating, but next time would follow the direction to saute for only a few minutes and ignore the direction to saute until golden brown or until the oil separates. Doing the latter two ruined the dish.
I tasted this dish at Costco, and loved it! I cook with chick peas a lot, so I was game to try making it myself. It was very easy, I had my 13 year old daughter make it, and it came out pretty good. We skipped the green chile and bay leaf, we didn't have any in the house. It is very savory, and very mild tasting- not one spice overpowering the dish. I used 2 cups of organic dry garbanzo beans, which I soak all day, then boil for about an hour. They were nice and tender, and from that point the preparation of the dish is very quick. Looking forward to eating over some brown rice tomorrow.
I prepared this recipe a little differently than indicated, but thought it was a great tasting dish. I had no garam masala; so I found a recipe here on All Recipes and used it. That made the recipe a little more time-consuming. Basically, I heated the olive oil in a pan and added the onions and then remembered the bay leaf...then I prepared as indicated adding fresh tomatoes, garlic, ginger, pepper flakes and the garam masala. Then I added in some chickpeas in their juice I had previously made and served it over jasmine rice. Important note, at first it was bitter, however, when I added the tumeric it toned it down. Next time I will increase my tomatoes or used canned. Also, as it was very spicy with the chili I will add in carrots or sweet potatoes. Thanks for sharing this lovely dish.
We enjoyed this. I didn't measure any of the ingredients, just went by smell and taste, but kept the proportions close to the recipe, because I started with dry garbanzo beans. I would surely make this again.
Wow. Really disappointed in this. I followed the recipe exactly and the spicing tasted off, the paste was too liquidy, etc. I actually ended up washing off some of the chickpeas and just eating them plain for dinner. Oh well.
WOW! I used to eat Amy's Matar Paneer and Chana Masala frozen dinner and always loved the chick peas. This beats that hands down! My tomato was pretty juicy so the initial ingredients from the food processor weren't technically a paste, but the good news was that I didn't have to add any water. It kept reducing for the cook time and by the end they were golden and gorgeous. I knew that the gravy wouldn't be like a beef or turkey gravy rather a thick sauce that would stick to the chickpeas. I love the grainyness of the sauce.
This recipe is very poorly written. 1 tomato, what size how many cups, tablespoons? Tomatoes come in many sizes same with the onion, garlic, and ginger. Then in the preparation it says to turn down to medium but never says to turn higher than medium. There is absolutely no reason to add any water to this. You can’t possibly brown the puréed mixture. Clarity is a great thing.
I made this for a (large) family dinner, so I tripled the recipe. My daughter-in-law is Indian and she has a recipe, but it takes hours to cook down, and this was ready in about 45 minutes and tasted just as good as hers does (she said this). Several of the family are not good with a lot of heat, so I left out the peppers, and I made a mistake and added a heaping teaspoon of cumin thinking it was the chili powder, but it didn't ruin the dish, it just added a bit of complexity to the sauce. I puréed the onions and tomatoes in my blender, and they came out almost the perfect consistency (I did have to add a little bit of water). This was a big hit with young and old.
It's not EXACTLY like the restaurant chana masala I am used to, but it is very good. If you want chana masala in a pinch and don't have the special ingredients like chana masala spice blend and amchur powder, this seems like a great go to. We ate it with basmati rice and naan. I will probably make this again, though I may keep tweaking the spices to get the perfect flavor! I mostly followed the recipe but I made a few little changes 1) I probably used less ginger because I doubled the recipe but only had one inch and a half-sized knob. 2) I used roma tomatoes, which were small, so I doubled the amount of tomatoes 3) for the spices, I added a teaspoon of cumin and cut the chili powder in half because I wasn't sure it was the right kind. 4) like other reviewers pointed out, the paste didn't cook as fast as the recipe seems to say it will, so the chickpeas were in a sort of crunchy gravy. My canned chickpeas were also sort of too firm, so I simmered them in the gravy for 20 minutes which cooked down the paste and made the chickpeas more tender (and melded the flavors a lot more). 5) I added a dash of sugar, 6) I used some veggie broth instead of water because I had it opened in the fridge and it made more sense. 7) It seemed like it was missing some acidity, so I added a few good splashes of lemon juice. Overall, very yummy and definitely worthwhile!
I browned the onion and garlic as the comment said below, a very good suggestion! What an amazing recipe! I ate it with rice and cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli! I think it would be amazing to experiment with a rich nut like pine nuts or cashews
I really liked this recipe and will make it again. I used two jalepenos, 6 cloves of garlic, half a can of coconut milk instead water, and added an extra can of chick peas. My little ones ate it, even the hot peppers.
We loved it- with a couple of exceptions.. I did not make the paste- just finely chopped the onions, garlic and ginger and cooked til soft, added the dry seasonings and let cook about three minutes. Added water to make the gravy and then drained chick peas and three cups of cooked cauliflower. After testing I went back and doubled the cumin, chili, coriander and turmeric- PERFECTION!
I made this dish following the recipe... taking liberties only with adding a 3rd bay leaf and more garlic. I also dashed some cumin in there now that I'm thinking about it. I was concerned using a whole onion but it paid off. The key was the slow simmer for sure. It ended up in simmer land for about 2 hours I think. I bet it's gonna taste better tomorrow! This is totally a new fave!
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. Best Chana Masala I've ever made . I did use red chili peppers instead of green, and used dried cilantro instead of fresh, but I like it spicy, do I added a little more of the spices. Still, soooo good. Make This Recipe!
This was pretty bland (even with the chili). I may not have made it right since I found some of the steps in the instructions pretty ambiguous or difficult to follow. I couldn't get the golden brown color within a reasonable amount of cooking time. The "paste" was pretty liquidy. A thick gravy consistency could mean a wide range of things.
Made this last night it was very good and my husband loved it. Only changes I made was I added two tomatoes instead of one and also i added a small packet of sugar to the sauce. The sugar cut out the sourness. Also I didn’t have any cilantro so I omitted it and added tiny bit of dried parsley. Dish came out tasty.
I loved the combination of ingredients but I don't think it's possible to make this recipe as it's written. The tomato "paste" had a high liquid content. It would be very dangerous to add this mixture to hot oil. A novice cook could really hurt themselves. Really nice flavors, quite a bit of tweaking required.
My Chana Masala turned out perfectly! I used a 15oz can of petite diced tomatoes with green chilies, and bought the "hot" version for some extra spice. I also used ginger garlic paste that I picked up from the indian grocery store, and used about 2 tablespoons. I loves cilantro so I threw a handful into the dish as well as garnished with it. Finally, I think I did add about a tsp of salt versus a 'dash'. It turned out spicy and flavorful, just how I like it! It's very filling and so quick to whip up! I will definitely make it again.
this came out great. I tripled the recipe to serve six of us and served it with rice. Splendiforous! Especially tasty because we are under quarantine due to the Coronavirus and need all the comfort food we can get.
I modified this recipe by adding two cans of chickpeas. I initially used one can, but it tasted too onion-y. Either add less onion or put more chickpeas. Pretty great recipe overall though! Next time I’ll make two batches though because this got eaten up very quickly! :)
Tasty, though my onion and tomato mixture never quite browned. After adding the spices, it was definitely looking more like it "should have", though. Definitely needs some salt at the end to bring out the spices, but easy, fun to make, and tasty.
I just made this today and it came amazing. I also made a double batch and had no issues in flavor I literally just doubled all ingredients. Only thing I did add was some spinach and left out the cilantro garnish. I will most definitely be saving and coming back to this recipe. I no longer have to buy this premade in the frozen section.
Just made this it was amazing! I added all the chilli for my heat loving husband! But added sum yogurt to mine to cool down and it made it a little creamy which was great! Did double the recipe tho because I didn't think it would be enough and I was right to double it!
This was exceptional! I made it exactly as written except I added coconut milk instead of water as it thickened. I could have eaten a whole bowl of it. Its also very quick to make. Make sure you use garam masala. Also I garnished each person's serving with red curry paste to mix in. Fabulous! PD - this tastes like a very authentic Indian dish
I modified this slightly... Used 3 roma tomatoes) that's all I had) I omitted the chilies because I didn't have any, I used nearly 2 inch knob of ginger and grated in fresh turmeric. I added cubed sweet potato with the the chick peas and a block of frozen spinach. I sautéed for about 10 minutes until it was no longer vibrant red and really until it dried up all the moisture from the tomatoes. Added about a cup of water as needed and simmered. Oh my goodness it was absolutely delicious. Wanted to swim in the pan! Perfect dish for whole food plant based lifestyle.
I made this last night with a couple of changes. I doubled the recipe, used fresh garbanzo (from dried) instead of canned, 2 fresh jalapenos from the garden, about 6 smallish tomatoes from garden (skinned). Instead of all the listed spices, I used "Simply Organic Curry Powder," which is a mix of the spices in the recipe along with some additions. I didn't have ginger on hand, so left that out. At the very end of cooking, I added a couple of heaping tablespoons of organic sour cream. I served over white rice. Having never ventured into the curry arena before, I was surprised at how well this turned out. My family was really impressed, and it was really delicious! I plated it by molding the white sticky rice in circular molds, then carefully heaped the curry on top and down one side of each rice mold. It looked really gorgeous and professional. Success! This recipe is a keeper!
I loved the flavor of the recipe! it was easily the best chana masala I've had. I have used a spice mix in the past but couldn't find the spice mix anymore at the grocery store so I decided to try and make it from scratch. I will make it from this recipe from now on, I liked it so much!
Dish was good not great and a bit too bland for me. I thought the base was too thin and not flavorful enough so I added a can of tomato paste cilantro and cayenne pepper, and cumin. Then it was pretty good.
I made it tonight for my family. I did not make any changes but, as the recipe suggests, I left out the green chiles since I was cooking for two young children. They both ate it ... willingly!! This one is a win.
Made this last night for DH & little one and it was a hit, even tho I completely messed it up: - forgot to add the onion while making the paste - put a little too much water (saved it by thickening with cornstarch). - ran out of coriander so subbed with ground cardamom Still delicious in spite of the “modifications”. Will definitely make again soon, will be following the actual recipe this time
Recipe followed exactly, used 1 large fresh tomato although added a little left over tomato sauce from my mum's dinner to add some more tomatoeyness! Love Indian food and feel that this tastes very authentic. I agree with others that the paste doesn't really brown but I cooked it for about 3-4 minutes on high heat and followed the rest of the recipe and it came out beautiful! I made it for lunch for tomorrow but I can't stop eating it!
I did not use oil but just used water to sauté the bay leaves. I used 2 cans of chickpeas (with the juice of only one can) and added a half teaspoon of cumin. Oh, I also used a jalapeño instead of a chili pepper! I like my foods spicy spicy, so this worked out perfectly. I didn’t have to add any extra water in addiction to the juices from the chickpeas. Absolutely delicious!
Amazed I could make Indian food with what I had in my pantry! I used black beans (what I had on hand) and it was great. Chopped up a bulb of garlic instead of onion and used powdered ginger and red pepper flakes. No need to haul out the food processor. Was a bit too liberal with the red pepper flakes. Very spicy!
Great recipe. I messed my first batch up with too much red pepper. That's what I get for not following exactly- Less pepper next time. I let the paste cook more in the beginning after reading reviews. I ate it over riced cauliflower, which "sucked" the flavor out of it (heat from the red pepper was still in tact though. .) Recipe isn't the same taste as my favorite restaurant channa, but a definite keeper because it tastes good & is easy to make.
This was alright as written. I do try most recipes as written first. It was a little bland. After I added some additional ingredients it was good. I'll make it again but only with my additional spices.
Very delicious and very easy. I too substituted 1\4 tsp ground ginger. The garlic, onions, and chili I just cooked down in olive oil so it would disappear into the gravy. In place of the tomato I just used an 8 oz can of unseasoned tomato sauce. Between the sauce and the water in the can of chickpeas the gravy came out perfectly without the need to add any water. I then added some additional diced tomato and diced onion as the chickpeas were simmering for texture.
It was good but I’m sure if I actually measured out the ingredients it would’ve been better. The next day the flavors really melded together and it tasted better. Word of caution though- be careful with the garam masala! Too much and it really overpowers the whole dish. But overall really good recipe. Thanks!
Really enjoyed this dish. I would add more chickpeas to it or possibly double the recipe if this was going to be your main entree. I served mine over rice and it was enough for my wife and I. However it didn't leave any leftovers.
Very tasty I put ghost peppers in instead and didn't make paste at beginning but grilled the onions and garlic then added the spices. Added double the curry spice as I like it spicy and curry flavour. Big hit on basmati rice!
Quite easy to make. It ended up being a bit too spicy for me (but I can't take anything spicy! So don't worry, it's me, not the recipe) so I added some coffee cream in to counteract it. Turned out tasty.
Not sure what to make of this. When I first prepared it, the onions tasted raw, even after cooking for an extended period of time. However, when we ate it (I purposely cooked this a few days prior to when we planned on eating) it tasted great! If I make again, I will make sure to prepare days in advance once more. Spices as listed are pretty mild here and can be amped up to taste.
This recipe was amazing! Made it yesterday for the family and had to make it again today! One thing I added in was 2 tbsp of brown sugar when I added the water because I wanted it to be a little sweet. I also used a 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper instead of 1/2 tsp of chili and I used cumin powder instead of coriander. But I have this new found love of Indian food and I’ve been searching for simple recipes to try and this was the first of many. Thanks so much!
Will make again. My vegan son loved it - he always orders it when eating Indian out, so I thought I'd give it a shot at home. The only thing I did differently was to thin it with coconut milk instead of water. Oh - and for us the salt was way off - I put in 1/4 tsp at a time until it tasted right and ended up doing that 4 times. So a whole tsp. of salt. Thanks for the recipe, latinmama!
It was really great. However I found that I could not make it according to your recipe. You said to cook the onions, etc. until the oil separates from the vegetables, but even though it said to grind the vegetables first, I had to cook the vegetables much longer. I'm familiar with cooking onions and garlic until the oil separates and that alone can take up to 30 minutes, not just the 4 to 5 minutes you stated. Also, serrano peppers can vary in spiciness, you should check them for heat first.
Bitter. Had to fix with other ingredients to be edible. I suspect the proportions are off. Too much onion, ginger, garlic & other spices for the amount of chickpeas. Not sure.. but I too, followed the recipe exactly and the result was poor. I added a bit of white vinegar. Helped a bit.
