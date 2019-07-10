Delicious Chana Masala

4.7
52 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A delicious dish of chickpeas, onions, and tomatoes! You will love this stuff! I suggest eating this with fresh fried naan.

Recipe by norm vandyke

Gallery

Credit: MarkBenton
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute onion, garlic, ginger, and green chile pepper in hot oil until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Season onion mixture with cumin, paprika, coriander, garam masala, turmeric, and cayenne pepper; stir. Cook onion with spices until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, and tomato sauce; stir and simmer until the tomatoes soften, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir yogurt into the mixture until the color of the mixture is even; simmer until again hot, about 5 minutes more. Remove pan from heat; stir lemon juice and salt into the mixture.

Cook's Note:

You may want to add more than one green chile pepper if you like to have things very spicy. I generally use 2 jalapenos for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 72.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 1206.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/26/2022