Delicious Chana Masala

One of the best homemade Indian recipes I have tried. I followed the recipe almost exactly except that I 1) used canned green chiles because I forgot to buy a fresh one 2) added fresh cilantro at the end (along with the lemon juice). Served with jasmine rice and oven roasted cauliflower. Hubs liked it and so did the kids!
So so so good. Finally a recipe that matched the taste of a local restaurant’s channa masala that sadly closed down. I used (2) Serrano peppers and 3/4 tsp of cayenne pepper to bump up the heat. Also added fresh chopped cilantro at the end into the mix and then as a garnish. Will for sure be making this again.
Excellent! I was making tandoori chicken & wanted to make an Indian side dish to compliment. I happened to have all the ingredients (except the jalapeño, so made a quick run to the store) and was able to put this together for dinner tonight. It was better than the chicken. I have to admit that I used canned garbanzo beans and canned stewed tomatoes, but it was still soooo good! I only used 1 jalapeño, but we love spice so will use 2 next time. Topped with cilantro and also had jasmine rice and naans, but the Chana masala was the star of the show.
I loved it. I made half a recipe and found I needed a little more oil to cook the onions. I also cooked the onions for about 8 min prior to adding in the garlic (so as not to burn it!). It is a great recipe - warm comfort food with all the warm Indian spices. Definitely will do again.
Why yes, I used three jalapenos (they were small) and I enjoyed this so much I ate two servings. And I ate it again for breakfast. :) This is very flavorful and comes very close to my favorite Indian restaurants version. A keeper!
Absolutely wonderful! I didn't have fresh ginger or tomatoes, so I used ground ginger and canned diced tomatoes. I also used jalapeño! I simmered for about an hour too. This is perfectly paired with the Naan recipe from this site too! I will definitely make again!!!
