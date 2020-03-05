Warm Stir-Fried Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 501.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.9g 74 %
carbohydrates: 38g 12 %
dietary fiber: 9.8g 39 %
sugars: 16.2g
fat: 24.6g 38 %
saturated fat: 4.7g 23 %
cholesterol: 65.9mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 8912IU 178 %
niacin equivalents: 21.5mg 165 %
vitamin b6: 1.2mg 74 %
vitamin c: 131.7mg 220 %
folate: 167.1mcg 42 %
calcium: 186.2mg 19 %
iron: 4.7mg 26 %
magnesium: 168.5mg 60 %
potassium: 1197.6mg 34 %
sodium: 783mg 31 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 35 %
calories from fat: 221.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
