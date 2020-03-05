Warm Stir-Fried Salad

This recipe is a golden find. It is fast and healthy and has amazing flavor. We tried it once and agreed that this would go into the regular rotation. I've used dried tarragon and it turned out great.

By Darcy Loo

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken in a large bowl. Whisk soy sauce, ginger, tarragon, and brown sugar together in a bowl; pour over chicken. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in refrigerator, 2 to 4 hours.

  • Remove chicken from marinade with a slotted spoon, reserving marinade.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; saute chicken until no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes. Add marinade; bring to a boil for 3 minutes. Stir cashews and carrots into chicken.

  • Arrange cabbage and baby kale on 4 plates. Drizzle sesame oil over each cabbage-kale serving; top with chicken mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 65.9mg; sodium 783mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

