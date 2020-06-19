Chocolate Chips Cookies with Tennessee Whiskey

Before I even asked him for his opinion, Hubs voluntarily remarked, "These are the best chocolate chip cookies I ever ate." What?! I wasn't EVEN prepared for that! Do you know how many different kinds of chocolate chip cookies I've made over the years? Not to mention my standby favorite? Subsequent "m'mmms" and "yummy" reinforced that review. Now in all fairness, when I first told him I was considering making chocolate chip cookies with whiskey in them, he was all over that! Oh yeah, whiskey in cookies! When I tasted them I thought ok, you're going to be disappointed because you can't even taste any whiskey in them (Hubs insists you do, "a little bit"). He and I tend to differ in what we consider a good chocolate chip cookie (I like mine sort of dry and crunchy) so we'll use his 5-star review: He says he doesn't know why, it's difficult to describe - his brain and his taste buds just tell him these are the best. The whiskey, he said four cookies later, somehow balances out the sweetness and makes them interesting. I'm happy to be the first to review these Nashville Nosher, and Hubs thanks you for the best chocolate chip cookie he ever ate.

