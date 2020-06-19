Chocolate Chips Cookies with Tennessee Whiskey

Here in Tennessee, we would put whiskey in our scrambled eggs if socially acceptable. Luckily, whiskey in cookies is both acceptable and tasty! Get a glass of milk (or whiskey) to have with cookies.

By Jamie Justice Yost

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift flour, baking soda, and salt together into a bowl.

  • Beat butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in first egg until thoroughly blended; beat in second egg. Add whiskey and vanilla extract; beat until smooth.

  • Mix flour mixture into creamed butter mixture until just incorporated; fold in chocolate chips. Form dough into 1-inch balls and place on a baking sheet, 1 to 2 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are lightly browned, 9 to 12 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to add more flour if dough is a bit runny (the whiskey will do that sometimes)!

Wetting your hands with cold water will help form dough balls and make for nicely-shaped cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24.1g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 142.7mg. Full Nutrition
