Chocolate Chips Cookies with Tennessee Whiskey

Before I even asked him for his opinion, Hubs voluntarily remarked, "These are the best chocolate chip cookies I ever ate." What?! I wasn't EVEN prepared for that! Do you know how many different kinds of chocolate chip cookies I've made over the years? Not to mention my standby favorite? Subsequent "m'mmms" and "yummy" reinforced that review. Now in all fairness, when I first told him I was considering making chocolate chip cookies with whiskey in them, he was all over that! Oh yeah, whiskey in cookies! When I tasted them I thought ok, you're going to be disappointed because you can't even taste any whiskey in them (Hubs insists you do, "a little bit"). He and I tend to differ in what we consider a good chocolate chip cookie (I like mine sort of dry and crunchy) so we'll use his 5-star review: He says he doesn't know why, it's difficult to describe - his brain and his taste buds just tell him these are the best. The whiskey, he said four cookies later, somehow balances out the sweetness and makes them interesting. I'm happy to be the first to review these Nashville Nosher, and Hubs thanks you for the best chocolate chip cookie he ever ate.
I recommend: 1) if using salted butter, don't add the tsp of salt to the batter; 2) only use 1/2 cup granulated sugar; 3) use 3 Tbsp whiskey; and 4) sprinkle salt on the cookie balls before baking. I made the recipe (with the changes above )this weekend, and was really impressed! When mixed, the batter is extremely wet for cookie dough. I did NOT add any additional flour, and just dropped globs of the dough onto the cookie sheet. I was thinking that these would bake and run all over the tray, but they ended up forming nicely, and actually had a lot more 'body' than any other chocolate chip cookie recipe I've made so far! The whiskey adds so much depth and flavor to the recipe, and the salt just finishes it off nicely. This is by far a favorite of mine, and the extra whiskey is worth it!! Great recipe!!
We made these cookies with jack Daniels honey whiskey as it was the only one I had on hand. The only other differences is I increased the whiskey by 3 TBS. they were amazing! This is now my go to for. Chocolate chip cookies! The honey whiskey did make them a tad bit sweeter but still very yummy!!
Wow! Thank you for this recipe. These cookies are fantastic! I love chocolate chip cookies but these are way better. I did double the whiskey as others had suggested but that was it. They aren't going to last very long. They call my name!
This is my go to recipe for chocolate chip cookies! I’ve been making these for about a year and this is one of the most requested desserts for me to make. Based upon the reviews the ONLY change I made was to increase the whiskey (I use Jack Daniels Homey) to three tablespoons. But even without that change, this is a definite five star recipe!
I doubled the whiskey to 2 tbsp and increased the flour to 3 cups based on other reviews. These were great! Just a hint of whiskey, but even those who don't like whiskey enjoyed these cookies. I was able to pull four dozen cookies out of this from inch sized dough balls, but keep in mind when they are smaller they're going to need less time in the oven. I actually decreased the time to 8 minutes at 350 and found that to be perfect to produce a cookie with crisp edges and a soft middle.
I have tried numerous chocolate chip cookie recipes, and this recipe is the best by far. I took other reviewers’ suggestions and added more whiskey - 1 1/2 tablespoon for 1/2 batch or 3 tablespoons for a full batch. This was the only change to the recipe I made. The whiskey seems to intensify the flavors in the cookie.
These are awesome. I made as written with no changes. Oh wait, just one change and that was to the whisky. From one tablespoon to two tablespoon. I also added pecans, but again that just additions and doesn't mess with the integrity of the initial recipe. The dough was just as dough should be, had no issues with wetness. Again... this was AWESOME!
Delicious!!! Based on a couples reviews, I added just a little extra flour. And I added chopped pecans & 2 tbs whiskey. These turned out great. Crisp on the outside, soft & moist inside. Everyone loved them. The whiskey flavor isn't super strong but adds a richness to the cookie. I'll definitely be baking these again!!!
At first I was a bit disappointed because they tasted so good they could have just been store bought...but as I ate on I realized there was something special about this cookie. I took a heaping plate to a BBQ and they were all eaten. Very tasty. I will make them again and again.
This was a nice spin on regular chocolate chip cookies. I turned them into Kentucky cookies instead of Tennessee since I used the Jim Beam that I had on hand. Based on the site reviews, I used a very generous tablespoon of whiskey and may be even more liberal next time. I thought there was too much salt in these, however, so I will cut back to 1/2 tsp next time. I left the flour as is and they were perfect.
I made a few alterations. I did not have any Tennessee Whiskey, so I used Kentucky Bourbon. Also used Premium White Chocolate Chips instead of regular chocolate chips. Added 1 cup of chopped pecans to the mix. Result was a very tasty cookie.
