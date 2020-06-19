Sparkling Chocolate Martini

For people who prefer their martinis crisp, clear, and unsullied by milk or chocolate sauce! Use a premium vodka for best results.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine creme de cacao, vodka, and vanilla-flavored vodka in a cocktail shaker. Secure lid on shaker and shake vigorously.

  • Spread sugar onto a flat plate wider than your martini glasses. Run the orange wedge along the lip of each martini glass to assure it's moistened all the way around; dip martini glasses in sugar to coat.

  • Divide remaining ice between the martini glasses. Strain the cocktail into the glasses.

Cook's Notes:

Creme de cacao comes in clear or dark. The first looks more 'sparkly,' and the second looks more 'chocolate-y.' They taste the same, so it just depends on your visual preferences!

Garnish finished martinis with small candy canes or a chocolate candy.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the sugar and the orange used to rim the glasses. The actual amount of the sugar consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.8mg. Full Nutrition
