Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frosting

Rating: 4.56 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This tastes exactly like cookie dough, for those of you who 'love' cookie dough! No eggs added, so safe to eat as a snack...well maybe not for your thighs. Excellent to make a little thicker and eat on a spoon or add more cream or milk and make a dip out of it!

By Denece Frisbie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat brown sugar and butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Beat flour, vanilla extract, and salt into creamed butter until combined. Slowly mix cream into butter mixture until desired consistency is reached; fold in chocolate chips.

Editor's Note:

There is a potential risk of foodborne illness from the consumption of raw flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 156.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (47)

Most helpful positive review

Joshcoctions
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2015
I didn't change anything but we just rolled them into little balls and ate them as raw cookie dough. Read More
Helpful
(13)

Most helpful critical review

Natalie
Rating: 3 stars
10/22/2016
I added 1/2 cup whipping cream and a 1/4 cup of milk to improve consistancy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Traci Hitzel
Rating: 1 stars
04/08/2015
Needed WAY more cream than told to make it frosting consistency. Wanted something different to try, and was horribly disappointed. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Hummingbird
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2018
Delicious!! I baked the flour for 15-20 minutes on a baking sheet to make it safe to eat raw. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Graham Johnson
Rating: 3 stars
11/04/2016
It didn't have that much flavor and it didn't flow well. But it was still delicious and okay. Read More
Helpful
(1)
