Sweet Chocolate Caramel Squares

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a super sweet treat, but my family loves them.

By Rachel

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, butter, and brown sugar together in a bowl; press into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Sprinkle pecans and coconut over crust. Pour sweetened condensed milk over pecans and coconut.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until set, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Heat caramels and milk together in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour caramel sauce over baked sweetened condensed milk. Sprinkle chocolate chips over caramel. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 91.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2017
I added an extra layer of oatmeal and these came out delicious. I would add 10 minutes to the baking time if you d coded to add layers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
willis05
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
My son has made these repeatedly for gatherings hes 12 so its pretty easy to make. Follows directions to the T. Reminds me of girls scout cookies somoas but fresher tasting. Its basically short bread cookie with caramel pecans coconut and chocolate chips. I prefer mini chips or just not to as much chocolate its very rich. Read More
Helpful
(1)
DMJ
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2015
Really good! Left out the pecans b/c I didn't have any on hand....And added oatMeal Read More
Helpful
(1)
Valena Thompson
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2018
Absolutely delicious! The only problem is cutting into it. The condensed milk cements to the sides of the pan. Read More
FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2017
Made as written. Extremely sweet so be ready! Easy and nice combo of flavors/textures. I used dark chocolate chips and if you drop them on the warm caramel and wait 10 minutes you can spread them with an offset spatula. Read More
