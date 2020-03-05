Sweet Chocolate Caramel Squares
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 283.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.7g 8 %
carbohydrates: 34.7g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 27.2g
fat: 15.9g 24 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 31 %
cholesterol: 16.7mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 174.7IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.6mg 1 %
folate: 15.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 80.5mg 8 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 28.9mg 10 %
potassium: 177mg 5 %
sodium: 91.3mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 143
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved