Cool 'n Easy Pie
My mom use to always make this pie, because of my allergies to milk-fat.
My mom use to always make this pie, because of my allergies to milk-fat.
This is a quick and easy recipe that my husband enjoyed immensely. It has become a permenant addition to our menu. The recipe must be follow precisely or it will not chill correctly and you will have a runny pie. However, I have changed using the ice cubes to just adding 3/4 cup water and have found that works better. I also have added a layers of sliced strawberries to the pie and garnished with kiwi. It definitely a good recipe.Read More
I followed this recipe exactly and in the 15-20 minutes it was in the fridge, a large portion of liquid separated out and sat at the bottom of the bowl. I had to throw the whole thing out and start over. I don't think the whipped topping should be stirred in with a wire wisk; it should be gently folded in with a rubber scraper.Read More
This is a quick and easy recipe that my husband enjoyed immensely. It has become a permenant addition to our menu. The recipe must be follow precisely or it will not chill correctly and you will have a runny pie. However, I have changed using the ice cubes to just adding 3/4 cup water and have found that works better. I also have added a layers of sliced strawberries to the pie and garnished with kiwi. It definitely a good recipe.
I eliminated the strawberries and used the fat-free whipped topping to lower the calorie count. Overall, this is a pretty easy recipe...but you MUST follow it exactly or do as the other review said and cut back on the water/ice mixture...or it will be runny.
I followed this recipe exactly and in the 15-20 minutes it was in the fridge, a large portion of liquid separated out and sat at the bottom of the bowl. I had to throw the whole thing out and start over. I don't think the whipped topping should be stirred in with a wire wisk; it should be gently folded in with a rubber scraper.
An easy no-bake pie, however, I would substitute the ice cubes for 1/2 cup of cold water as the ice cubes gelled the gelatin and did not mix well with the cool whip in the end. I used Strawberry Cool Whip which made the pie taste even more intensely strawberry... a kid's pie with little appeal otherwise, i found.
This was so easy to make and my family loved it with fresh strawberries. I have made it a few times and will make it again once the season starts.
awesome! i 6 of these for a christmas party to feed teenagers and they absolutly loved it.
Really like this EASY to make pie! I use sugar free jello and sugar free cool whip. It's perfect for my husband who is diabetic, he loves it. There's so many different ways you can make it with fruit and different flavors of Jello. Thank you!!
Tastes great but I can only rate this at 3 stars because it is not truly a dairy free recipe. Whipped topping has sodium "caseinate" in it which is a dairy protein. The author of this recipe said that she had an allergy to milk-fat but there are many dairy proteins that are not fat byproducts and they cannot be eaten by people with dairy intolerances... be careful!
We love this recipe at our house. There are never any leftovers. As far as another reviewer saying it was a kid's recipe, ofrget it. It was a huge success at Easter. I do use the fat free whip cream, and like everyone else said, follow the recipe closely.
This was ok but we prefer plain jello with whipped cream on top.
This recipe is for me! Three ingredients? (Well - four if you count the ready-made pie crust!) Jello, Cool-whip & Strawberries - keeping it simple! It's a nice dessert to bring to a pot-luck party, ladies lunch or a shower. It's a pretty presentation, and a nice light end to a meal. I made mine with sugar-free jello and no-fat cool whip so it was totally guilt free and delicious! Thanks for posting this recipe!
I gave this 5 stars because it tastes great when turns out. After finding my grandma's recipe, instead of the water and ice, she just added 2 cups of ice to the gelatin mixture and stirred til begins to gel, then remove any excess ice,stir in cool whip, and immediately pour into the pie shell and refrigerate. Enjoy!
This Pie is delicious, I have tried it with Straberries/w.Strawberry Jello and Peaches/w.Peach Jello. My kids love it. Go ahead and try it out. TIP>>After mixing be sure to let it sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes before pouring it into the crust. Then let it sit in the firdge overnight.
I think this pie is great and easy/inexpensive to make! I've made it a couple of times, and every time it's been a success!
I've made this pie many times and it always turns out perfect. Making a dessert doesn't get easier than this. It's delicious as a strawberry pie, but you can use any flavor of Jello. Orange garnished with mandarin oranges, or lemon or lime all are good options. This is a light and refreshing dessert especially topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
Super quick and easy - this is a great summer dessert recipe. My favorite version is with watermelon gelatin. Yum! (omitting the fruit of course.)
Made strawberry jello according to box and let set completely. Then followed the recipe the rest of the way. Absolutely delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections