Cool 'n Easy Pie

4
20 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

My mom use to always make this pie, because of my allergies to milk-fat.

Recipe by Melissa

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
23 hrs 25 mins
total:
1 day
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large bowl, stir boiling water into gelatin at least 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Mix cold water and ice to measure 3/4 cup. Add to gelatin, stirring until slightly thickened. Remove any remaining ice.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in whipped topping with wire whisk until smooth. Refrigerate 15 to 20 minutes or until mixture is very thick and will mound. Spoon filling into crust. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight. Garnish with sliced strawberries before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 13.7g; sodium 200.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022