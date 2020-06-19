The Best Caesar Salad Dressing
I have been working with chefs for years and found out how to make the best Caesar dressing. I thought I would share!
I have been working with chefs for years and found out how to make the best Caesar dressing. I thought I would share!
We really enjoyed this dressing on 'Knife and Fork Grilled Caesar Salad' from AR. I mixed this up in the morning so it had about 10 hours for the flavors to blend. After reading lutzflcat review, I omitted all the water while the flavors blended. In the evening when I mixed the dressing I still liked the consistency, so I did not add the water. I made a half batch, and it was enough for four salads. I love how you can taste the fresh Parmesan cheese in the dressing. Thank you Patricia K, for sharing your recipe. We eat a lot of salads in the summer, so I know I will be using this one again.Read More
Recipe is ok. I did not put sugar in it. I have used raw eggs in my dressing for 30 years. Even when we are in Mexico, and the eggs are not kept cooled. I have never had a problem with that. I do coddle the eggs, but that is what gives the flavor.Read More
We really enjoyed this dressing on 'Knife and Fork Grilled Caesar Salad' from AR. I mixed this up in the morning so it had about 10 hours for the flavors to blend. After reading lutzflcat review, I omitted all the water while the flavors blended. In the evening when I mixed the dressing I still liked the consistency, so I did not add the water. I made a half batch, and it was enough for four salads. I love how you can taste the fresh Parmesan cheese in the dressing. Thank you Patricia K, for sharing your recipe. We eat a lot of salads in the summer, so I know I will be using this one again.
Recipe is ok. I did not put sugar in it. I have used raw eggs in my dressing for 30 years. Even when we are in Mexico, and the eggs are not kept cooled. I have never had a problem with that. I do coddle the eggs, but that is what gives the flavor.
Do allow enough chilling time to maximize the flavor of this dressing. I followed the recipe to the letter, tasted, and added a little more of the anchovy paste. It was a little on the thin side, so in the future, I'll reduce the water a bit. I always have Egg Beaters in the fridge, and I liked the fact that I didn't need to be concerned about a raw egg in the dressing. Enjoyed, will make again.
I like the dressing, but I added a whole egg and a couple Tbsp. of olive oil for taste, whole anchovies and I omitted the sugar due to diabetes and I don't like it sweet anyway. I only gave it 4 stars since I've made better.
I am giving this 5 stars even though I make this 'mock' Caesar dressing a bit different --for the most part it is the same as mine. my recipe doesn't use the egg substitute. unless you want a really eggy dressing it is not necessary as there are eggs in mayo. also, I use canned anchovies sometimes :) my favorite dressing.
You don't need the egg or sugar (since using mayo). Keep it simple with mayo, garlic, Parmesan, parsley, lemon, and anchovie paste! Delicious
I made this last night to go with the caesar salad I served with chicken parm and spaghetti. My husband, daughter and her boyfriend absolutely loved it! I didn't have time to wait for the entire 8 hours for the flavors to meld, but it was still delicious. I did have to make a couple of substitutions bc my store didn't carry anchovy paste (I bought anchovies and just minced up about 3 and then tried to make my own paste). I didn't have egg substitute and so just left it out. I did add some lemon zest to my dressing tho. Thanks for the recipe, it was wonderful and I will be using it again!
I'm surprized this only has 4 comments on this amazing dressing. I do not put any egg substitute in this and it is the best dressing ever. For best results make a double batch the day before you want to use it. P.s I've been making this for a year. My wife can't have any other or friends and family.
I'll definitely make it again. I used 6-7 garlic cloves and skipped the water and sugar but added a dash of worcestershire sauce and hot sauce and made it a day ahead as others recommended and served it at a dinner party. Everybody loved it.
I love this recipe! I made it for quick impromptu cookout and it went quickly. I grilled some chicken tenders and sliced them to go on top of Caeser salad with croutons and grated Parmesan cheese. I liked the creaminess of the dressing when it's freshly made but also liked it the next day, after it chilled and thickened.
This was a great! I added 1/2 teaspoon of horseradish and went heavy on the black pepper, but that's me. Although I love salty, it didn't need much salt thanks to the large amount of anchovy paste.
As written, it is way too mayonnaise-based for me. To make it 5 stars, I used 2 tbsp of mayonnaise added to plain Greek yogurt and sour cream to equal 1 cup. For me, these subs made it my favorite dressing ever! I do dissolve the anchovy paste in boiling water (about 1 tbsp of boiling water), so it's easier to blend in the dressing. Egg substitute: I used Egg Beaters.
Idi not make any changes to this recipe and it was fantastic!! I will definitely keep this one on hand for future use
I made this dressing for Christmas and didn't change a thing. My guests are still complimenting me for this dressing.
Great replacement for the usual fattening recipe. I took the other readers' reviews and omitted the egg substitute and it turned out great. I did add the water since I thought it would be too thick for my liking without it. Note: I did add a tad bit more anchovy paste however will probably just stick to one tablespoon since it made it a tad "bitey". I will definitely make this recipe again! I added a few slices of avocado and grape tomatoes for an extra touch! Enjoy!!
It's excellent! If you follow the recipe and avoid improvisation it is SO delicious. Try grilling the romaine for an extra special treat. Thanks.
no changes and will keep making it! can't get any better
Love this! I substituted 1/4 cup olive oil for the egg substitute and Worcestershire for the anchovy paste. Also added extra garlic. After my substitutions, it was perfect to my liking :)
I love this recipe. I prefer a thinner dressing so this was great. I also made my own mayo so I just used the egg whites that were left over from that for the egg substitute. This is a very tasty dressing.
This is hands down my favorite caesar dressing I have ever had. I cannot recommend this more!! It is now my 'go to' recipe anytime I make a caesar
I’ve made this many times now, and it’s turned out GREAT every time. I’ve learned to add an additional half tsp of sugar, but everyone’s taste is different. ONLY use fresh lemon juice.
This is really tasty and gets better after a day or so, as the flavors meld together! one friend liked it so much I sent the rest of the jar i had made home with him after a dinner party. The next week, he pleaded with me to send him the recipe, as he had emptied the jar and used his finger to clean the sides of the jar, too! So I passed on the link to this recipe!
This was great. I will definitely make it again and I won't be buying the bagged salads anymore.
My wife hates anchovies so I skipped them. I'm spite of that unforgivable deletion, it still tasted great and was a huge hit with the family. Prep time nothing! Love it!!!
This recipe is delicious! I made it without the egg substitute and it was excellent. Will def. make again and again.
I made this dressing for a family dinner. My grandson told his Mom to go home and throw out the bottled stuff. Only change I made was to leave the egg out - I didn't have any. Very good
This recipe is amazing! Everytime I make it it’s the star of the food! Family and friends love it.
I always make a recipe exactly as written the first time I try it. I feel this is the only way I can leave a fair review. I made this dressing on Christmas Eve to serve on Christmas Day and was disappointed because the mayo taste was overpowering. I had to make several adjustments.
Excellent authentic flavor! Did not have egg substitute, nor did I use an egg and I didn’t miss it. Compliments all around!
Delicious. I used whole anchovies other than paste. Other than that, I made the recipe exactly as written.
Delicious. We no longer purchase Caesar Salad Dressing in our home. We always make this! I do not add the water nor the egg substitute. I use fish sauce (which is anchovy) instead of anchovy paste.
No on changes. I've already made it again.
This recipe is delicious! I made it without the egg substitute and it was excellent. Will def. make again and again.
This is a delicious recipe. Bob’s Red Mill egg replacer makes the recipe perfect, as is!
I made a few changes to this recipe, taking from a couple of other recipes I saw. I loved the end result, just a wee bit runny, so I would omit the water entirely next time. I used 1 anchovy , not anchovy paste. In an attempt to reduce the salt a bit, I omitted adding any extra salt and rinsed the anchovy with some extra lemon juice. I used one coddled egg, not egg substitute. I used vegan mayo, only because that's all I had on had. Delish! Will definitely make again.
excellent recipe.
This is an excellent recipes/ I followed the recipe to the letter but got sloppy when I added the lemon juice and added a touch more than the recipe stated and ended up with a bit too much lemon coming out through the flavour. Follow this recipe the letter and you will have an impressive Caesar Salad dressing! Yummy!
I agree with the review that the egg is not needed with the mayonnaise . This is fast and so good!
After reading everyone's comments I omitted the egg substitute and the sugar. I made a trip to the store to get anchovies along with a few other things and when I unpacked it the anchovies were missing so I used capers instead. I also added a hard boiled egg and then blended it all in my bullet. It tastes yummy and it still needs to sit to meld the flavors so I think we're going to love it.
Loved this dressing. Wonderful dressing. I only used one very large head of romaine lettuce and although I thought it might go further, it didn't. someone suggested I use elephant garlic. I have never used it before but I highly recommend it with this recipe. If possible, wash the romaine the day before (when you make the dressing. Wash, dry and then wrap it tightly in paper towels. Lettuce becomes unbelievably crisp. Before serving, tear the lettuce into bite sized pieces. Do not add the dressing until you are ready to sit down and eat it. Will definitely use this recipe again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections