The Best Caesar Salad Dressing

50 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I have been working with chefs for years and found out how to make the best Caesar dressing. I thought I would share!

By Patricia K

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend mayonnaise, egg substitute, Parmesan cheese, water, garlic, lemon juice, anchovy paste, sugar, parsley, salt, and pepper in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer dressing to an airtight container and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 354.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022