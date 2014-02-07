Walnut Coconut Butter

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A nice alternative to other nut butters. This is delicious. There is some bitter walnut aftertaste, but it adds to the layers of flavor.

By sherri27

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread walnuts onto a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Bake walnuts in the preheated oven until fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add coconut to the walnuts and bake until coconut is toasted, about 3 more minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

  • Blend walnuts, coconut, sugar, and cinnamon together in a food processor until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 13.3g; sodium 2.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Patricia Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2016
I doubled the quantities of the walnuts and coconut added the cinnamon and processed to a smooth and creamy finish. Since I had about a quarter inch of raw local honey left in the jar I omitted the sugar and poured the butter in the honey jar and stirred it up. Perfect!! Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
AJ55
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2014
I couldn't get the butter smooth. Maybe I should've processed it longer. Tasted great without the sugar and 1 tsp of honey. Thanks! Read More
Patricia Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2016
I doubled the quantities of the walnuts and coconut added the cinnamon and processed to a smooth and creamy finish. Since I had about a quarter inch of raw local honey left in the jar I omitted the sugar and poured the butter in the honey jar and stirred it up. Perfect!! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022