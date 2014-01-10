Gluten-Free Chocolate Chickpea Cupcakes

Rating: 4.85 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious gluten-free cake that is a cinch to make. Rave reviews from everyone! No one can tell that the secret ingredient is chickpeas.

By THORSKY

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching.

  • Blend chickpeas, eggs, sugar, baking powder, and vanilla extract together in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add chocolate mixture and blend until smooth. Pour batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 1/3 cup agave syrup for sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 136.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (56)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jen
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2014
Made these for my kids and they LOVED THEM!!!! kids are the harshest critics. These are delish! They taste better when baked until the edges get a little crispy and they are completely cooled. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

Eggkid1
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2015
Weren't popular in our house. They tasted different. Read More
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
4boysmom
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2015
These are my new favorite cupcakes! My kids LOVE them. They are super moist and fudgey. I make them with a buttercream vanilla frosting. I personally like them with black beans instead of chickpeas and I add 1 tsp of instant coffee for extra richness. Delicious!!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2014
Made these for my kids and they LOVED THEM!!!! kids are the harshest critics. These are delish! They taste better when baked until the edges get a little crispy and they are completely cooled. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tregillyhernbert
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2014
Thanks for the recipe! My family enjoyed them hot out of the oven but I prefer them frozen...We eat a lot of chick peas in our family so this was just another way to cook/bake with them! Didn't taste the chick peas at all. I shared with other friends and they were a hit as well - and they are not chick pea fans. I made the recipe as is. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
pch295
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2014
Was pleasantly surprised how well these turned considering it was my first try at any type of flourless muffin. The recipe states 20 minutes but it needed over 40 to be done. But it is light and tastes like coconut flavoured brownie. My kids loved them. Read More
Helpful
(4)
SLEEPY1
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2019
peanut butter as "icing" made it unbelievable Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cbressler
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2014
These are fantastic!!! My kids and family loved them including my husband. You would have no idea they were gluten free! This recipe has been added to my favorites for sure!! I made a whipped frosting for the tops. Yummy!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Terry Long
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
Absolutely delicious. Who would ever know these were made with garbanzo beans. I made exactly as written. Frosted with vanilla buttercream frosting recipe I found on this site. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(1)
tcasa
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2017
I am so surprised at how good these taste. I could never get my family to eat chickpeas....ever!! They were begging for more. I made mini muffins and baked them for 10 minutes. They did have a slight coconut taste but the kids did not notice. Definitely will make these again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
wctkat
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2018
Amazing! I added chocolate chips but they would have fine without them. What a pleasant surprise to stumble upon this! Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Eggkid1
Rating: 3 stars
05/17/2015
Weren't popular in our house. They tasted different. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022