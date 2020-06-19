Peach Orange Iced Tea
This is a peach- and orange-flavored iced tea, great on a hot summer day. A nectarine can be substituted for the peach. A mandarin orange can be substituted for the clementine.
This is a peach- and orange-flavored iced tea, great on a hot summer day. A nectarine can be substituted for the peach. A mandarin orange can be substituted for the clementine.
Living in Arizona where the temps reach the triple digits, this tea is very refreshing and simple to make. I like to use Splenda instead of sugar and I served it with a delicious Alfredo dinner. Seriously, try it sometime- you'll be amazed.Read More
Living in Arizona where the temps reach the triple digits, this tea is very refreshing and simple to make. I like to use Splenda instead of sugar and I served it with a delicious Alfredo dinner. Seriously, try it sometime- you'll be amazed.
This is a delicious sweet tea, very refreshing and full of flavor. I used agave nectar to sweeten it as a healthier option. My daughter helped me mash the fruit and we both drank it wishing it was summer.
I love peach tea and orange tea, so this is reight up my alley. Even though I am not one for sweet tea, I ended up adding 1/2 teaspoon of Splenda as it was not sweet enough for me. I would make again.
This was REALLY good! Thanks for sharing Angela.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections