Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

I doubled the vanilla extract and used 1/3 cup of powdered sugar. These are amazing! Take note, the graham cracker gets mushy in the fridge, but still tastes great. If you plan to refrigerate them, consider adding the graham cracker after.
very good quick treat but take the time to wash and pat dry, then cut a flat spot at the bottom of the berries so they can stand upright, use a little more extract and a bit more cream cheese to make a not so "sicky sweet" finished product the refrigerate. I added a semi sweet ship in the center of the berry as an unexpected surprise.
I doubled the vanilla extract and used 1/3 cup of powdered sugar. These are amazing! Take note, the graham cracker gets mushy in the fridge, but still tastes great. If you plan to refrigerate them, consider adding the graham cracker after.
I didn't have graham crackers (couldn't get any either since we are currently snowed in) so I just dipped and drizzled Godiva milk chocolate on them. I also mixed the filling in my food processor adding the hulled part of the strawberry. I suggest serving with a side of whip cream.
Bonnie Cline
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2014
I found this recipe last spring. I've made them many times since and everyone loved them. A friend of my bf even wanted to pay me for making a couple of dozen for him to surprise his daughters. They are a little time-consuming but well worth the work in my opinion.
very good quick treat but take the time to wash and pat dry, then cut a flat spot at the bottom of the berries so they can stand upright, use a little more extract and a bit more cream cheese to make a not so "sicky sweet" finished product the refrigerate. I added a semi sweet ship in the center of the berry as an unexpected surprise.
Yummy, didn't use the graham cracker crust instead dipped base in chocolate, then added chocolate drizzle. Amazing!! For chocolate melt 1 1/4 cup of semi sweet chocolate chips with half tablespoon shortening in a double broiler. Dip and refrigerate to set chocolate. Use remaining chocolate for drizzle.
I have made these several times and have used different extracts. All of which turned out amazing. This week I am making a wedding cake for a friend, it is going to be a white cake, filled with strawberry cream, iced in fresh whipped cream and decorated with Choc. dipped cheesecake filled strawberries. I just know that she is going to love it.
These were delicious. But I did make a few adjustments. I used vanilla wafer cookies instead of graham crackers and dipped the base in milk chocolate. I would suggest tasting the filling before piping the strawberries. Because depending on the ripeness of the strawberries you may need to add more sugar to the filling.
this recipe is very good and super easy. it took me a little more prep now its time since i was just using a paring knife to core the strawberries, food processor to mix the cream cheese and sugar, and a ziplock bag for piping the cream. now its time to kick it up a notch and add some chocolate
I wanted something cold for an appetizer/dessert for a Memorial Day BBQ. These were perfect because of the color as well. I do not like cream cheese, but I knew everyone else did. All I can say is that they were devoured! I added the mini chocolate chips like another reviewer suggested instead of the chocolate drizzle or graham crackers. My husband said they might be his new favorite dessert. Also, the hostess was packing up "to go" bags of salads, etc but said she was not including the couple of left over strawberries! I did have quite a bit of filling left over, so no need for extra if you use more strawberries. Thank you for this recipe - I will be making them often!
I LOVED this recipe and it was so quick and easy to make! I doubled the vanilla and added more confectioners' sugar to my liking. I had to make sure the cream cheese was very soft, when added with the sugar it'll clump up if its not. I'm definitely going to make again!
I made these and they were wonderful! They also looked really pretty! This is a great way to have strawberry cheesecake without making a whole cheesecake, or for a party where people just want to nibble rather than having a whole piece of cheesecake! I dipped some in chocolate and drizzled some white chocolate over some. Yum!
I have made these. You can use flavored whipped cream cheese in a hurry, or just plain if you like less sweet. I prepare berries & cream cheese in advance, refrigerate, then serve on a tray with a bowl of crushed graham crackers for dipping when ready to eat. Prevents soggy grahams.
Made these for 3 separate events now...they are a huge hit! Everyone has loved them! Gonna make them again for another party tomorrow, but this time I am going to dip them in dark chocolate then dip the chocolate into the graham crackers before filling them with the cheesecake mixture.
I just made 50 of these in a little more than a half hour. After I piped the cheesecake mixture in I dipped each in mini chocolate chips. They are for a high school class snack tomorrow if they last--the one I tasted was excellent. This is a great spring dessert treat. I can't wait to try them when the local strawberries are in.
Amazing Mother's Day Hit! I made 3 trays for Mother's Day and They were a smash! I used 16 oz. cream cheese, 1 tsp. vanilla and more than a cup of powdered sugar (to taste). I drizzled/dipped with chocolate almond bark. Put the bottoms of the strawberries on the top of some just because I thought it was cute. My 10 yr old helped and we made 2 lbs. I'm making them again for Father's Day because not everyone got some!
I just made these this evening as a test for a tea party. I saw this recipe and just happened to have all the ingredients on hand. I will definitely bring these to the party. They are delicious. I did add a tad more sugar for my taste. I am going to make variations, chocolate covered, and also dipped in nuts.
I made these for a birthday party. They were amazing and a big hit! Takes a little time but it is easy and fun and well worth it! I used large berries and it was easy to scoop out the middle with the melon baller. Graham cracker topping can get soft so dip/dust them right before serving.
I made these today but instead of doing the hollowed volcano I cut the berry lengthwise and hollowed them out like boats, and filled them with the filling. Instead of using the crumbs I made gramcracker crust "sails" (actually just pieces of crust broken off a whole sheet I made). Plus im hopping this solves the problem others mentioned inregards to soggy crumbs they are going to sit for a night in the fridge and I won't be there to add them later. Oh I also squeezed a splash of lemon into the filling too just so it wouldn't be to sweet or cheesy. Update: the crust didn't get to soggy, but these Dont look as pretty the next day so i recommend making day of otherwise the berry drys out a little bit.
WOW!!! just.. WOW! made them for a small gathering and they were gone before the entrée was!! even my die-hard cheesecake fan hubby was impressed!! this is going to be a staple in my house every strawberry season. made one small change... didn't have graham crackers, so I ground up several LORNA DUNE cookies, and dipped them in the crumbs,, they didn't get mushy as some other reviewers aid,, and were very pretty. definitely a keeper!! thanks for the recipe!!
This is amazing however I did add more powder sugar to make it a little more sweeter because the strawberries were a little bitter. I dipped them in chocolate and topped with Graham crackers and put a blueberry on top! Finger linking good ??
I really enjoyed this recipe! It is a great quick treat for my sweet tooth. I ended up halving the filling (sugar, vanilla extract, and cream cheese) and it filled the whole lbs. of strawberries. Food for thought - if you don't have a pastry bag, use a Ziplock bag to pipe filling into the strawberries. Just snip off a corner.
It's delish!! I drizzled the strawberries with Chocolate Hard Shell after filling them and placing in the frig for about 30-45 minutes. Then returned them until ready to serve. These have become a popular staple in our house.
Very popular at the house. I added a little extra vanilla extract and a 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk to make it a little thinner. I then dipped it in chocolate almond bark and let it harden on wax paper. It helped to keep the strawberries from rolling around and tasted great.
Absolutely loved it. Tried making my own piping bag out of a zip lock gallon size bag and maybe the filling wasn't soft enough but it blew out the side of the bag so I used the tiniest measuring spoon to fill the strawberries. Tasted amazing will definitely make it again:-)
Forgot to even read the recipe thoroughly...whoops! I didn't add vanilla and just folded the sugar into the cream cheese, stuffed the strawberries, and topped with pre-crumbled crumbs, and it was delish!
North3rn
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2019
Absolutely delicious. Pretty easy to make and a big hit with everyone. I followed the recipe exactly with no changes and I wouldn't change anything.
I actually made chocolate covered strawberries and left the graham crackers out. I just made the cream cheese filling. Per other reviewer’s suggestions I only added 1/3 cup confectioners sugar and I’m so glad I did - it was already sweet enough with just 1/3 cup. I also added 1 tsp vanilla extract instead of 1/2 tsp. Delicious! It complimented the chocolate covered strawberries so well!! Was a hit with my dinner guests!
Made this for my husband for Valentine's Day. I substituted the vanilla for 2T cointreau and drizzled melted chocolate over the finished berries. He loved them, and they came together really quickly, which was great for me.
This is so delicious! I made the recipe as written, but I was using it as a dip for my kids' Popchef creations, so I had to add a little milk since it was too thick for a dip. Amazing, big hit! And since the strawberries were delicious dipped in it, I'm sure stuffing them with this would be just as yummy. :)
I cut the strawberries in half since they were large, this made them easier to eat. These were surprisingly easy to make. The taste was very good. I tried them drizzled with chocolate and found it overpowered the great taste of this recipe as it is written. My guests loved them both with and without the chocolate.
Delicious! my only recommendation would be to core the strawberries before you make the filling and the gram crackers are not necessary, they're still just as good without them. Ill definitely be making these again!!
These were a hit at my 4th of July barbeque. I didn't have graham cracker crumbs so I drizzled chocolate on them. I did like others suggested and let the cut strawberries dry and cut the bottoms off so the stood. I had more filling than I had prepared strawberries so I cleaned a few more. Those few strawberries that were not allowed to dry were harder to fill because the cream cheese would not adhere. Presentation: 5 Taste 5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.