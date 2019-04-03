Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

4.9
115 Ratings
  • 5 107
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These cheesecake-stuffed strawberries are bursting with fresh flavors.

Recipe by Karen B

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
20
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth; spoon into a piping bag or a resealable bag with a corner snipped.

    Advertisement

  • Fill cavities of cored strawberries with the cream cheese mixture. Dip-filled side of strawberries in the crushed graham crackers to coat.

Tips

For variation: Melt about 1/2 cup chocolate chips in a double boiler and drizzle over stuffed strawberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 39.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/07/2022