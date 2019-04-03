Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

I wanted something cold for an appetizer/dessert for a Memorial Day BBQ. These were perfect because of the color as well. I do not like cream cheese, but I knew everyone else did. All I can say is that they were devoured! I added the mini chocolate chips like another reviewer suggested instead of the chocolate drizzle or graham crackers. My husband said they might be his new favorite dessert. Also, the hostess was packing up "to go" bags of salads, etc but said she was not including the couple of left over strawberries! I did have quite a bit of filling left over, so no need for extra if you use more strawberries. Thank you for this recipe - I will be making them often!