Easy Beef Stew for the Slow Cooker

I've made this recipe many times over the past few years. It's so easy to make and tastes very good for what it is! I only docked one star, because obviously a "home made" traditional stew with red wine and the works would blow this out of the water. But the recipe as written is easy, quick, and delicious! Since I've made this many times, the first handful was following the recipe as written, which yielded the same flavorful results as when I tweak it, but i tweak it according to my personal tastes. I always add 2 bay leaves (I always do in slow simmering beef entrees) a handful more onion and potatoes, cut the baby carrots into thick slices, add a tablespoon of garlic, and extra worcheshier sauce (because my boyfriend and I love it), then about an hour before it's done I add some frozen corn to taste, which i really think rounds out the stew as a whole and makes it even heartier. To those who think they can make this extra flavorful the first time making it and wants to add extra spices....dont. a McCormick beef stew seasoning packet is all you need. If you like your stew on the thicker side, reduce the water and seasoning packets. Otherwise, I never have to add cornstarch or flour, I actually use the full seasoning amount in the recipe, the juice from the tomato can, and about 1 3/4 c of water. It's a perfect recipe for those short on time or are just learning to make basic meals, I usually prepare it in a crockpot liner the night before and twist tie it and leave it in the