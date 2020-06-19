Easy Beef Stew for the Slow Cooker

Very easy to prepare beef stew. Lots of flavor and quick to prepare.

Recipe by Megan Croy Reed

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Put beef in a slow cooker.

  • Whisk water, gravy mix, and stew seasoning mix together in a bowl until no dry mix remains; add Worcestershire sauce and pour over the beef. Add tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, celery, and onion.

  • Cook on High for 6 hours.

Tip

Aluminum foil helps keep food moist, ensures it cooks evenly, keeps leftovers fresh, and makes clean-up easy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 1003.2mg. Full Nutrition
