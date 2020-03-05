Kid-Pleasing Sloppy Joes

1 of 87

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly the same recipe my mother passed down to me and I've been making for years. It is the best sloppy joe recipe around. Sometimes I'll add chopped celery and green chiles to change it around. I've even added some beans if we are in the mood. One thing we ALWAYS do before eating the sandwiches...cube up some Velveeta and bury about 5 chunks into the meat mixture before placing on the top bun...let them melt into ooey goodness before taking that first bite...YUMMY!!!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I'm used to the old standby: manwich... I was looking for some good recipes for my picky 6 year old and came across this.. Holy this is so much better than anything from a can. I loved it and more importantly my "if its not Mac and cheese I don't want it!" 6 year old devoured it. Way to go and thank you! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best sloppy joe recipe I have ever tasted. True to it's description we're going on the third night of our sloppy joe marathon. We didn't have any vinegar so it was omitted and my son doesn't like onions so I used onion powder. I also added a little red cayenne pepper. I made them with ground beef the first night. They were so good I was eating it out of the pan. Night two the kids begged me to make them again. All I had was ground pork but I gave it a shot. They were fabulous. I'm glad I have more ground pork because they want them again tonight. I think we'll have a nice light chicken salad on Sunday haha. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Made this a lot. Sometimes I use onion powder instead of cut up onions and the kids really do go crazy about it! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! The kids gobbled it up and I liked it too. Much better than the canned stuff. I will make it again and again such a quick and simple dinner. The only thing I'll probably adjust is the cider vinegar it was just a hair too strong for me really just a tad. So next time I'll try making it with just a little less cider vinegar. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved this he came home from the grocery with gr. Beef & gr turkey yesterday so I could make more! I use 1/2 beef & 1/2 turkey ground of course. I added some chopped green pepper and don't laugh 1tsp. of pickle relish he says that is the secret ingredient that sets it above the rest!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My sons 18 and 22 and big and tall loved this recipe. Yes it is a little sweet and if that is a concern simply reduce the amount of brown sugar. I am making this again for dinner tonight! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These are excellent sloppy joes! I'm really surprised that there aren't more reviews for this. I made the other recipe on here the one with over 4 000 reviews quite a few times. However that recipe was just a bit too sweet and it was just missing something. This recipe uses the same base ingredients minus the garlic powder but in different proportions. These modified proportions and the addition of apple cider vinegar make it perfect! The only thing I changed was the addition of some chopped green pepper. Obviously omit that if you or your kids don't like them. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe as is is very good and kid friendly! My one year old gobbles it up. My husband and I enjoy it as well. My favorite thing about this dish is that it is VERY easy to hide in vegetables. Carrots taste especially delicious in it. Helpful (2)