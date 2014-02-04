Easy Chocolate Snow Cream

My daughters and I discovered a simple way to create a tasty treat to enjoy on a cold winter snow day. Really chocolaty milk can be combined with snow for great results! Eat immediately. Enjoy!

By AMKNIGHT

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chill a large empty bowl in the freezer.

  • Whisk milk and chocolate syrup together in a bowl until well mixed.

  • Spoon snow, 1 to 2 cups at a time, into the chilled bowl. Drizzle chocolate milk over snow and stir. Continue adding more snow and more chocolate milk until evenly combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 91.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

sarakyong
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2015
This tastes just like a Wendy's frosty! Read More
