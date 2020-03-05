Brown Sugar Ham Steak

Sweet ham steak recipe. Pairs great with roasted potatoes and green beans.

By CassieB

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Cook ham steak in a large skillet over medium heat until browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain and remove ham.

  • Heat butter in the same skillet until melted; stir in brown sugar. Return ham to skillet and cook over medium-low heat until heated through and brown sugar is dissolved, turning steak often, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Reduce heat if brown sugar/butter mixture starts to pop or splatter.

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 127.2mg; sodium 1647.9mg. Full Nutrition
