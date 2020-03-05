Brown Sugar Ham Steak
Sweet ham steak recipe. Pairs great with roasted potatoes and green beans.
Reduce heat if brown sugar/butter mixture starts to pop or splatter.
I had a 1.25 lbs of some cheap hickory smoked ham steak and a family to feed. I found this and it looked good. To flush out the the recipe, since I had more than double of the amount of ham the recipe asked for, I added 1 tbs of honey, 1/4 cup of pineapple juice, and a dash of ground cloves to imitate those flavors I remembered getting as a kid eating ham at a church dinner. It turned out perfect and my family asked me to add this to my repertoire.Read More
I have been making brown sugar ham for years and I just use a little olive oil in the pan, brown the steak sprinkle with brown sugar, turn it over allowing the brown sugar to melt into the ham steak and sprinkle a little more brown sugar if needed. I don't measure, just use what I need. My husband loves this, but I don't care for sweet meat, but make it for him once in while.Read More
Simple and delicious! I melted the butter in a sauce pan and added brown sugar. I grilled the steak and basted it with the brown sugar butter mixture. My husband said make this again. A keeper for sure! Served it with bacon swiss scalloped potatoes.
I tried this and it came out very good. I cut the brown sugar back by half and only used enough butter to create a thin sheen on the pan. very quick and good. I served with roasted okra,tomatos and onions.
Did it with a full 1/2" thick ham steak, but added a little some sliced pineapples and about 2 Tbsp of juice to the butter and 1 Tbsp of Dijon mustard to the brown sugar mix. Turned out great!
I too make this all the time! It is a quick weeknight meal. I brown the ham in a little butter then I mix a little yellow mustard with the brown sugar. I baste the ham and then flip so both sides are coated and continue cooking until it caramelizes on the ham. Yum!
I have been doing ham like this for years. I usually do smaller pieces and serve with eggs for breakfast. I always add ground cloves. No need to measure, just sprinkle on to your taste. Makes this even more delicious. I do not measure the brown sugar or butter either. This is so easy, enough butter to cover the bottom of the skillet, sugar taste and sprinkle on the cloves. You cannot miss! The longer it cooks it will start to caramelize. Add a little butter if you think it needs some as it cooks. Take it out when you like the doneness. Make a little extra (like bacon), you will want to sample a piece. Yum! :)
I love this recipe , so so so good.
i was looking for something quick easy and something that my 3 picky eaters would love........this filled all 3 catagories for me....i made mashed potatoes and a harvest veggie mix to go along with.....turned out great......no leftovers tonight!......i will definitly be using this one again!...thank you for the recipe!....
After reading the reviews I also added mustard and sliced pineapple with some of the pineapple juice. Prepared it just like it said. Served it with scalloped potatoes and peas and carrots. This was awesome! So easy and the kitchen smelled wonderful while I was cooking it. The slices of pineapple caramelized with the ham and it was heavenly. Husband loved it. Will definitely make it again! Thanks for sharing...
Very very good. I used a smoked steak... Awesome! Highly recommend!
Great recipe! I used a grillpan and made the glaze in a seperate pan. I cooked each side for 3 minutes and then started to glaze with each flip. I flipped each side one to two more times ... no more than a total of 5 minutes. The ham was still tender.
I've added this to my ham for well over 40 years; only I did it from the same mixture on Sweet Potatoes! LOVE LOVE LOVE it!
Yummy. Great with potatoes.
This was really good and economical. I used a ham steak that was over a pound and found that the amount of butter and brown sugar was too much. There was a lot left in the pan that went to waste. Plan to make again but cut down on butter and sugar. We ate this with eggs which went very well together.
It was good just the way you have it. Quick, easy and very flavorful.
Great way to cook a ham steak or slice, Good way to get Kids to eat pork.
I did this, but to cut the sweet, I added 1 tsp yellow mustard! Boy did the family go nuts over it!
I made this recipe and I enjoyed it so I am making it again today for supper.
This was really just to sweet for me, especially for a small 8oz piece of ham. I would recommend reducing the butter and sugar by half & adding in mustard or honey to create more of a glaze than a Carmel sauce.
Since I'm cooking only for 2, I cut the brown sugar and butter down to 3 tablespoons of each and only used half of a huge ham steak. This recipe is so easy and super delicious! My husband went back for seconds, which he never does!!
This was very easy and fast to make. I added a tsp of Dijon mustard as one reviewer suggested because it sounded like it would be too sweet. It wasn't too sweet, and I don't think the Dijon made a big difference. I will decrease the butter next time because it really isn't all needed. It caramelized nicely. I'll be making this again when I feel like something different. It's a keeper.
I have been making a version of this for a long time. The only difference is I sprinkle some ground cloves on the ham to give it that baked flavor.
This is a really easy recipe and the kids loved it. Even the pickiest of eaters will like it, it is so sweet and delicious.
I added honey
So good and yes would make it again.
Huge hit with the boys in my life! They asked for me to keep this recipe. I didn't change a thing! And it was fantastic!
This was SO good. I've never made ham steaks before, and when I went to check my freezer for a pork roast, this is what I grabbed. A quick trip to All Recipes and this was the first recipe I tried. The family loved it so much, and it's just so easy. It is now on my "quick fix" dinner rotation!
Made the recipe as instructed. The only addition was adding 1/4 cup pineapple juice to the brown sugar and butter. My teen who normally dislikes ham steak loved it!
Very yum sweet taste!
No changes except I used venison ham steak, still was good with the brown sugar glaze
Very easy/simple recipe for a very tasty dinner!
No changes. Really liked it. Will defiantly make again.
delicious!! Added pineapple rings after taking ham out of sauce for an added touch...yummy
We also love this quick easy recipe that can be tweaked to your taste. An addition I make is to sauté apple slices with the ham until soft. Then follow the directions as stated. all of the flavors blend nicely.
Very yummy!
Easy to make and tasty
Excellent! The whole family loves it (including 2 kids under age 4). I'll definitely make this again.
This was good nothing special.
great recipe for a quick meal. my husband and kids love it!
Was like a ham steak in caramel sauce; not that special or really worth making again. I prefer a sauce with more punch; more spices or blends of flavors.
Followed recipe and it was delicious. Will definitely make it a regular meal really quick meal.
I make this and freeze it for a quick meal when you don’t have time to cook.
Didn't make any changes and yes I will be making this again. My whole family really liked it
This was absolutely wonderful!
This was a hit with my picky eaters. I made it as the recipe stated and it was great. Will definitely make this again.
So good and easy to make. I added a drizzle of maple syrup. I don't know why but it was tasty.
very good
Was wonderful. Only way I'll make it in future.
Ok this way but with my family recipe additions I prefer it. Add powdered Keens or English mustard powder to your heat tolerance one half tsp is my preference and a splash of cider vinegar to taste like 1to2 tsps for 2 servings adjust depending on how much glaze you are making and how many ham portions you are doing of course. I like a bit of clove taste...3 whole cloves sweated into the to the glaze mix on low and remove them or a pinch of ground cloves to taste. Cuts the sweet but leaves it savoury flavour. Try this way for more punch tho Mom used the way you wrote it or just honey on her ham steaks when sauteing them.
this was very good and a quick meal. I found that the amount of butter and brown sugar was a bit much, and think maybe, as someone else stated, that melting the butter and brown sugar together in a sauce pan and then basting may have been easier. This will be a keeper.
My husband doesn't care for ham much, but he loved this. After every bite he would say, "This is really good." Finally I can make ham and he will like it too.
Very good
Deliciousness. My family loves this.
Needs only about half the bitter and half the sugar called for. Otherwise, a nice, simple recipe.
Delicious and easy! I cut the sugar and butter to 3TBS and it was plenty sweet.
Maybe I measured something wrong, but next time I'll use less butter or more brown sugar, so the result is a bit thicker. Loved the taste and ease of preparation. Just missed 5 Stars!
I had to double this recipe because I made a HUGE ham steak. My family LOVED it! I paired it with fresh green beans and roasted ranch squash from the garden.
Simple, quick and delicious.
I used half the sugar and butter with a spoonful of Dijon mustard, judging by a few of the reviewers recommendations. I think I will follow the actual recipe to the tee next time. I want it to be sweeter than it turned out. Will submit another comment when I cook it again!
It was delicious and simple...everyone liked it. It did make a mess to clean up in the pan though. I’ve never done a glazed bacon before, but now I will have to try that as well after enjoying this!
I have tried a lot of ham steak recipes. My husband said this was the best ever! It will be my go to from now on.
Fabulous!!!
Wonderful!!!! Used as a marinade while grilling a ham steak - yummm!
Came out great, will definitely do this again. I usually find ham steaks too salty, but it's all we had in the house so I figured why not. Glad I did!
i made this my family loved it! is quick and easy and it taste delicious!! thank u for sharing your recipe!!
tasty
Over cooked for my taste. I found the end result to be too dry. Starting out with a fully cooked ham steak, it only needs to be heated. I would suggest skipping step one and cooking less time in step two. I was able to save this by serving with my ham sauce. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
I loved it. I never really cook at home but I was happy With what turned out. Amazing decision to look it up. I would make it again
I love this recipe because it's nice and makes for tasty leftover that I like to use for collard greens. Some days I just use the basic recipe that the author posted here, other times I use a bit of apple cider vinegar on the ham, then coat it with a mix of brown sugar and cloves. I know it sounds odd but it's a really nice and zesty dish.
Delicious and simple. New family fav!
I added a little extra butter. The kids loved it.
This was so easy and made my "breakfast for supper" even more tasty; the glaze was so good, we even smeared some on our French toast!
Simple and delicious. Even our super picky kids loved this ham steak. Thank you!
This was excellent!! Only added 2 additional ingredients, Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard. Will absolutely make this again.
Just perfect for our Easter dinner, coupled with baby carrots and a Southern style green bean and potato dish ala All Recipes. My family has shrunk considerably. An entire glazed ham - even 1/2 of one - would feed us for a month, with all of us tiring of it no matter how good. This recipe was just enough for the three of us with a bit left over for snitching.;) And it was every bit as good as a regular ham would have been without near the work and mess. Hooray.
Loved this recipe. Seasoned the ham steak with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Let sit in the fridge for a couple hours. Cooked and cast iron skillet. Added a pinch of ginger and nutmeg. Put in oven for five minutes on each side. Came out perfect!
Made recipe as written. It was delicious!
Quick and simple family dinner
Turned out great! I did cut back on the sugar and butter. TY for the recipe.
Made just like written . Didn’t add anything . It doesn’t need anything else . It was wonderful ! Will be my go to from now on. Who knew it could be so simple .
I added brown mustard and it was delicious!
Family really liked this recipe. Reminded me of the famous brown sugar ham company! Have made it multiple times since its soooo easy!
This was a very easy and tasty recipe. With there only being my husband and I left at home, we get to have the taste of a baked ham, but without the expense and leftovers of a whole ham.
Nice easy way to add flavor to an otherwise "ordinary ham steak". Had it with green beans and mashed potatoes and it made a delicious lunch the next day.
One of my favorite dinners ! I also throw some cooked carrots in the brown sugar mixture. YUMMY !
Delicious, no changes needed!
Easy and yummy, especially for one person. Had an 8 oz ham steak and used 4 T each of the butter and brown sugar, and had plenty of sauce (too much). Great recipe!
This recipe is so easy yet so delicious. The only thing I did different was to add about 1/4 c. of pineapple juice and then cubed pineapple chunks in the final 5-7 minutes of cooking. The ham was so moist and tasty, & the pineapple chunks added even more deliciousness. Served with baked potatoes, roasted zucchini, & garden tomatoes. This meal was easy, inexpensive, & delicious. : ) My kind of meal!
Decided to try this instead of the orange juice - maple syrup glaze. Followed the very simple directions exactly. Glaze turned into an almost hard candy shell. Have no clue why but I won't be trying this again.
Delicious. But my brown sugar got crunchy during last step. Perhaps my heat was too high- but I thought it was low enough.
Delicious ham steak. Definitely making again
I am a hamaholic and this was pure deliciousness. I fixed a 1 lb ham steak and split it between the 2 of us, a 1/4 lb serving would have been a tease. We had scrambled eggs and home made buttered biscuits to along with the ham, talk about pure Southern comfort this was it.
I had ham steak in the freezer and didn't know what to do with it so here I am. This recipe wasn't bad, the flavor was good. I did add honey and boiled the ham in the glaze. I'll use the leftovers in eggs for tomorrow's breakfast