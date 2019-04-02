Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings

My family and I love lemon-pepper wings, especially during football season. I got tired of spending so much money on them for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wingstop's lemon-pepper chicken wings. The end result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
I followed all the instructions but i lightly floured chicken and fried it then tossed it. My household loves lemon so i squeezed a little bit of real lemon in the oil mix and tossed the wings. They were a hit!
I made these last night and they came out EXTREMELY salty. I definitely recommend using 1 part lemon pepper seasoning to 2 parts of oil/butter to toss your wings in. I don't know if the kind of seasoning I have has a s*** ton of extra salt but OMG, had to wipe all my wings down with paper towels to get the excess off
Once I learned how to make these, Wing Stop and any other chain restaurant's lemon pepper wings just weren't right! One thing I would suggest is for every teaspoon of lemon pepper seasoning, use 2 teaspoons of olive oil. The seasoning I have can be way too salty if it isn't measured this way.
These are incredible. Slight alteration - I season chicken and let it sit for an hour or so in fridge, then I shake the chicken in flour and use avocado oil to fry (healthy fat and great for frying since it's perfect for really high temperatures). After chicken is fried I brush with olive oil, lemon pepper seasoning and lemon juice mixture. Better than Wing Stops and way more healthy!!!
I opted to bake versus fry the wings as a healthier option (375 degrees for 55 minutes). They were delicious, but I would probably prefer a bit more lemon pepper flavor the next time. I expected the wings to be less crispy than fried, but actually, the consistency was perfect. Good recipe that we'll try again.
This was a "10". I lightly floured them and I also put a little zest in the seasoning. My family was eating them as fast as I could produce them. They never made it to the platter! Great and so easy too!
I made these for a game night and each batch I made disappeared as soon as I placed them on the serving dish! I did lightly flour them though. It added a nice crisp to them. I think they're going to be a game night regular now!
Love it!!! I squeezed lemon juice in the mixture as well (got the idea from another review) and performed a 2:1 ratio for each tbsp of lemon pepper seasoning. I had to used 3 tbsp of lemon pepper as I wanted to ensure it had enough flavor and because I cooked more wings. It was perfect!! This recipe was so simple. I served this with roasted potatoes and steamed broccoli and carrots. This is definitely a go-to recipe when we have taste for wings. My husband absolutely loved it!
This was an excellent recipe. I was concerned that there would not be enough lemon pepper coating, but this was actually just right. I did lightly flour, and I added the zest of one lemon. I'll be making again and again!
Decided to try it as described. Kept thinking I am supposed to be doing a pre- s & p before adding recipe ingredients. Had only six pieces ( two small drumsticks, four wingettes), so I divided the recipe exactly in half. Added the oil and seasoning together, directly into a Ziplock sandwich bag. Added and coated the pieces individually, sealed bag and left in refrigerator over night. Fried later next day and was extremely pleased with the results. Thanks, FleurSweetLoves, for this quick and simple, enjoyable dish. Disclaimer: I am not domestically astute in the fine art of culinary; besides, my brother is a sous chef.
I made two changes to the recipe. First I allowed the wings to marinate in the lemon pepper seasoning for a few hours. I also raised my oven temperature to 450 because they were baking but not getting crispy. They came out great, my family loved them!
Great recipe. Made for NYE and family loved it. Followed the 2:1 teaspoon ratio of olive oil to lemon pepper seasoning as one user suggest. I baked-fried in oven at 400 degree and wings turned out great! Now I can make my own lemon pepper wings when I get my cravings.
omg girl ur are the best i made some the other night and they were perfect tasted just like wing stop! i'm making again tomorrow for my sister so she can try them! Thanks super easy and great FOR PARTIES! going TO MAKE FOR COMING UP SUPER BOWL
Fantastic. Prepared the wings, patted them dry and let them rest uncovered on a rack in the fridge for a while to dry. Then coated the wings lightly with flour. Fried 8 - 10 minutes. I like them with a lot of flavor, so I sprinkled more Lawry's Lemon Pepper seasoning on the freshly coated wings. Crispy outside and tender inside. Not just more economical but taste better than carry out too!
I read through some of the reviews as I always do when trying the recipes on this site. I saw the some people used butter so I used butter instead of olive oil. The wings were great. I’ve made them many times. They taste like the lemon pepper wings from a famous restaurant. Not sure if I can say the name. Not sure about the reviewers who said the wings were salty. They tasted great to me. I have also made with with flour and without like some reviewers. Both ways are great.
I LOVE wing stop's "lemon pepper" wings. And where I'm located we don't have a wing stop, but I had a strong craving for some lemon pepper wings so I took to the internet to see if I could find a fairly easy recipe and came across this one. It was spot on! I will be making my own lemon pepper wings from here on out! Tanks for sharing :)
This is the best lemon pepper recipe I’ve found so far! The wings were amazing!! I air fried the wings and I did add a little lemon juice as someone suggested in the reviews and it gave it that extra kick!!
Tonight I fixed one batch of lemon pepper chicken and one batch of lemon pepper chicken lightly dipped in seasoned flour of my choice Everyone loved it and there is none left .Thanks to this great simple recipe We can’t go out to get Lemon Pepper Wings This was POINT ON POINT THANKS A MILLION
I have been craving Wing Stop and decided to just make it myself. These are equally as good if not better. After frying and flavoring, I baked on a wire rack at 375 convection for 10 minutes to crisp them up a bit more and set the flavor.
Was a quick and easy recipe! I did coat my wings in a flour, salt, black pepper, and lemon pepper mixture before frying. The flour mixture made the wings nice & crispy! My man is a huge wing fan and declared these to be "good eating." I will definitely add this recipe to my weekly rotation.
Ok, I had to change up a teeny bit: #1, after reading the other reviews, I decided that we would enjoy more seasoning on ours but I didn't have enough lemon pepper so I had to combine it with a Sicilian dipping blend I had on hand and I used 2 tablespoons of that and the olive oil. #2: The wings still looked "rubbery" after the 8 minute fry time, so I increased it to about 12 minutes total because we just HATE rubbery chicken skin. When they were done I had to hold them for about 45 minutes for my hubs to arrive, which I did in a warm oven in a pyrex baking dish. They were indeed crispy and delicious! We will do this again and again and I might even try expanding it to replace a fried chicken dinner for a nice change. Thanks for this tasty and easy recipe!
I had 2 packs of wings so I had to triple this recipe..i used Walmart’s brand lemon and pepper seasoning and evoo. The perfect ratio for me was 2 parts evoo to 1 part lemon pepper. I fried my wings for 12 minutes since we like ours extra crispy.. another rule of thumb is to make sure the chicken’s dry before frying. (i laid mine out on paper towels beforhand) These turned out delicious!
Family love it! Supper easy to male. I did marinate the wings quickly in lemon juice. Not for long though because of time. For extra flavor I added real lemon juice and lemon extract along with some pepper. Not that it was needed though. I'll be making this quick recipe for my family again and again!
