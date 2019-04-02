Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings

Ok, I had to change up a teeny bit: #1, after reading the other reviews, I decided that we would enjoy more seasoning on ours but I didn't have enough lemon pepper so I had to combine it with a Sicilian dipping blend I had on hand and I used 2 tablespoons of that and the olive oil. #2: The wings still looked "rubbery" after the 8 minute fry time, so I increased it to about 12 minutes total because we just HATE rubbery chicken skin. When they were done I had to hold them for about 45 minutes for my hubs to arrive, which I did in a warm oven in a pyrex baking dish. They were indeed crispy and delicious! We will do this again and again and I might even try expanding it to replace a fried chicken dinner for a nice change. Thanks for this tasty and easy recipe!