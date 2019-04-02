Easy Lemon-Pepper Chicken Wings

95 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

My family and I love lemon-pepper wings, especially during football season. I got tired of spending so much money on them for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wingstop's lemon-pepper chicken wings. The end result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.

By FleurSweetLoves

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
38 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 chicken wings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir olive oil and lemon-pepper together in a bowl.

  • Fry wings in hot oil until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 8 minutes; an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Toss hot wings with lemon-pepper mixture to coat.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1181 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 123.1g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 409.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022