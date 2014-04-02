Dijon-Bacon Dip for Pretzels Recipe

Rating: 3.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

With just four ingredients that you probably already have, this quick appetizer comes together in a snap. If you like the zip of horseradish, start with one or two teaspoons and add more to your taste. Crumbled cooked bacon can be used instead of bacon bits if desired. Serve with pretzels!

By bfr610

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, mustard, half the bacon bits, and horseradish together in a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes. Sprinkle remaining bacon bits over dip before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 376.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Brent Wiertalla
Rating: 4 stars
05/31/2015
VERY easy and quick to make. Made half recipe for myself. Maybe fresh cooked bacon would bring out more bacon flavor. Will be trying that next time. Over all A-/B+ Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Runnergirl
Rating: 3 stars
12/26/2015
The color of the dip made it look unappetizing. So most guests didn't try it. Read More
Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2015
This was really good! I used fresh cooked, crumbled bacon in place of bacon bits. This went great with our soft pretzels tonight and I think it would even be great as a burger topping~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(2)
RoseMarie
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2014
I've made this dip, per recipe, several times and it's awesome! Everyone, kids included, loves it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
