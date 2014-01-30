Easy Potato Chip Potato Topper

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is great on soup, baked potatoes, or anything else that needs a pick up.

By GumboGirl

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • Mix potato chips, bacon bits, chives, onion powder, garlic powder, and dill together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 153.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

bd.weld
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2015
This was surprisingly good. I would have never though of this combination of ingredients for a potato topping. Read More
