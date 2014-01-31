Nacho Typical Nachos

This is a recipe for a mixture you prepare and bake. Then serve with chips for dipping or as a filling for a tortilla shell. It is a little runny, but it makes it really good! This only makes enough for 3-4 people for a main dish for dinner. I would suggest doubling it if you have a larger group or hungry group of folks!

By mocaligirl

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Mix ground beef, yogurt, salsa, chili beans, diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, and black olives together in an 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle cheese over the beef mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 50.9mg; sodium 1255.6mg. Full Nutrition
lutzflcat
Rating: 3 stars
04/03/2014
The recipe author did say that it was runny but it's so wet it's difficult to eat. I served it with nacho tortilla chips and I had to drain off some of the liquid which I'm sure came from the heated yogurt. Seriously I don't see how you could use this on a tortilla shell. If I were to make this again I'd spice it up a bit maybe adding some chopped jalapeños and a little hot sauce. Yogurt can add creaminess to a dish but when heated just liquifies so I'd definitely cut that amount back. OK but doubtful I'd make again. Mocaligirl sorry for the mediocre review but this just didn't work well for us. Read More
