Nacho Typical Nachos

Rating: 3 stars

The recipe author did say that it was runny but it's so wet it's difficult to eat. I served it with nacho tortilla chips and I had to drain off some of the liquid which I'm sure came from the heated yogurt. Seriously I don't see how you could use this on a tortilla shell. If I were to make this again I'd spice it up a bit maybe adding some chopped jalapeños and a little hot sauce. Yogurt can add creaminess to a dish but when heated just liquifies so I'd definitely cut that amount back. OK but doubtful I'd make again. Mocaligirl sorry for the mediocre review but this just didn't work well for us.