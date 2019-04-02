Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
These lemon pepper wings baked in the oven are a real crowd-pleaser: savory, simple, and fresh!
Instead of the lemon zest, I used 1/2 cup of concentrated lemon juice. All of the other ingredients I used and this recipe came out delicious. My family raved and wants to have lemon (juice) & pepper chicken wings for summer events.Read More
I followed the recipe, except followed others suggestions for using lemon juice..they had a nice flavour other than they were far too peppery for our taste. I will use about half as much pepper next time, the kids wouldn't even try them and they are obsessed with wings. Overall, I think they could be a winner.Read More
I changed it up a little added fresh minced garlic fresh lemon juice and zest and some chopped scallions, baked at 425 for 45 minutes we like crispy wings .......ooo soooo good
Fantastic!! Easy to make and very delicious with a side of raw veggies.
Warning!!!!!! You might get addicted to this wings :) Simply Delicious, my family and I couldn't stop eating them. I used lime instead of lemon (personal preference ) and garlic salt. This is now a plate that I will cook very often .
Fabulous! Used a 1/2 cup lemon juice instead of zest, only thing I would modify is the salt cause I'm health conscious and would cut it to a 1/2 tablespoon cause you can always add more when they are done if you like!
I made this and it was delicious I used lemon juice instead also my roommates loved it I also added a 1/2 table spoon lemon pepper and garlic powder and parsley for flavor it was great
Recipe was awesome, I also substituted 1/2 cup lemon juice in place of the zest. Turned out perfect! No more buying them already made
Not sure how many lemons it takes for 1/4 cup zest but more than I had. I used combination lemon juice and zest. Turned out great!
I have to give this five stars. Very simple and very good! I don't usually rate recipes, but i do use the number of previous ratings to choose what to look up when there are multiple recipes for similar items. These need to be recognized more often. Hope you like them as much as we did.
YUMM! We love wingstop, so having a similar, baked recipe is a huge win! These are amazing and will become part of our normal recipe rotation. WARNING: I thought I made a TON but everyone liked them so much they ate 2 to 3x more than normal! I used the zest and juice from 1 lemon and I would half the salt, because it's not needed. Keeper!
If you like that lemon flavor this recipe is awesome. I tweaked it a bit I used 1TBSp of lemon pepper seasoning and 1/2 tbsp of regular salt, I also added 1 tsp of mined garlic and I used 1/2 cup concentrated lemon juice instead (as suggested by some others) Wonderful recipe!
I sous vide the wings, brush them with olive oil and finish them off under the broiler. My family went nuts over them. I’m trying this with chicken breasts today to keep on hand for quick salads during the week. Will update.
I made these for dinner tonight. The recipe is super easy. I baked them for 20 minutes, flipped them and baked them for 20 more minutes. At that point they were done (per my meat thermometer), but I left them in for another 8 minutes to get a tad more crispy. I did pat them dry before tossing them in the olive oil mixture. I hardly tasted any lemon -- even though I added some juice to the coating.
So simple and yet, so tasty! Per previous reviewers, I used the zest and juice of one lemon, halved the salt, baked for 45 minutes and broiled for another 5 (we love crispy wings)!
I never leave reviews, but these wings were AMAZING! I was hoping it would be similar to lemon pepper wings we got for takeout, and these were just as good! We have since made them again, and it didnt disappoint! I did add some lemon juice, because I wanted to use the lemons after I zested it. And I also threw in some lemon pepper seasoning that I had. But I think the origin recipe is EXCELLENT! Thank you for this awesome recipe!!
Definitely what I was looking for. Like others I used half a cup of lemon juice as well as about half a tablespoon of garlic. What I didn't use were wings, instead I used thigh meat to make a "boneless wing". Turned out really good. They're definitely on the spicier side so be warned. I can handle it fare enough but was surprised how much spice the pepper added. Thanks for the great recipe!
I’ve made this twice. Flavor is very good, though I will reduce salt & pepper next time. My four stars is for the cooking method. The chicken is cooking just fine however the skin is not crisping up. I will have to keep experimenting to find the right temperature and time.
Two thumbs up on this recipe. Restaurant quality! I cut the salt amount in half. I used the zest of 1 lemon and 1/2 cup of lemon juice. Instead of 35 minutes, I cooked mine for 50 minutes! A++++
Cut the salt in half and add minced garlic. ???? I've made this recipe so many times but today I wondered why it tasted different and I realized I forgot to add garlic and cut the salt in half! great recipe!
excellent recipe (even for a novice like me). I would personally just use about 1/4 less salt and pepper (just a personal thing). thanks a lot!
Basically, 1/2'd the recipe ingredients except for the lemon zest (which I used my frozen lemons where you can use the whole lemon and not just the zest). Used 4 boneless/skinless chicken breasts cut into tenders. Very yummy! Will make again... Thanks for sharing!
They were alright. Takes a bit of time to zest all those lemons for so little flavor. I'd try again, but maybe add more lemon, or marinate it longer.
This is such an easy recipe - I added lemon juice to the marinate and left the wings in the fridge all afternoon until ready to bake. We love them and will definitely make this recipe again.
These were REALLY easy to make and tasty if you like lemons! I used 1/2 C lemon juice (fresh) instead of the zest of the lemons. Since the chicken was not all the way thawed, I thought the wings and drums would not have any taste, after I soaked them for about 10 minutes, but I was wrong..they had plenty of flavor. I like the fact that they were nice and crispy without deep frying. I used the convection bake setting on my oven and that probably helped with the crispness. Will be making this again and adding some honey and mustard to the marinade next time.
I made this chicken tonight and my family LOVE IT I added some things 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon lemon pepper, I used lemon juice, only 1 tablespoon of sea salt, this receipt is very easy and it is super GOOD , I am so glad I found this receipt, this is better then WING STOP. I used regular chicken wings, and baked for 35 to 40 minutes .
So good! I used a 1/2 cup of lemon juice as others suggested along with about a lemon's worth of zest, which was perfect. I won't use as much salt next time - maybe 1/2 the amount.
Used fresh lemon, squeezed some out of cut up lemon in my fridge. Used about combo of regular salt & course sea salt (used my grinder). Marinated in zip lock bag for about an hour in fridge. Covered with aluminum foil but halfway thru flipped wings & left foil off. Total time 45 mins, my wings were big. Came out pretty tasty, not dry but I will try to cook longer w/out foil for crisper wings next time.
They were very good, family like it !
I followed the recipe except, I didn’t have a lemon, and substituted lemon pepper seasoning and a dash of lemon extract - finger licking good!
The salt amount is waayyyyy to heavy. I made this to a T and with sea salt. Id drop the amount to 1/3 of the salt. Otherwise not bad.
I made no changes it was perfect!! Thank you.
I zest a whole lemon, squeeze the whole lemon juice plus another one, and I add garlic powder, and celery salt. I only use 2 tsp of salt and cook for 40 minutes for crispy skin. A hit every time.
I used lemon pepper for one batch and Montreal steak spice for another. They were well liked. I also broiled them for about 5 minutes at the end of cooking to crisp them up, as suggested by another review.
I love this recipe. I don’t have a zester so I just squeezed 1/2 of the lemon. My wife said she wanted garlic and pepper so I added 1 tablespoon of garlic powder. I am going to try this 15 minute in the pressure cooker tonight.
I really like how it came out. After I read the comments I understood how to adjust lemon juice. I will be making this again. Easy with great flavor.
I also substituted 1/2 c lemon juice for the lemon zest. These were the juiciest chicken wings I have ever tasted - home made or restaurant made.
I used equal parts lemon and lime zest, plus about 2Tbsp each of lemon and lime juice. Everything else was as instructed. It turned out great and I will definitely be making this again.
very simple recipe with great results. I also used zest and juice from one lemon, and even added a tsp or so of maple syrup. My family loved these and I will make again.
1/2 cup lemon juice worked great. Only had to cook it 30 minutes. Really good taste! I will definitely make it again.
So simple, yet so good. As another reviewer suggested, I used lemon juice (fresh) in lieu of the lemon zest and coconut oil instead of olive oil. I had about 3.7 pounds of chicken wings (tips included) and the marinade was more than enough. I'm definitely making these again!
2 tblsp of course salt was WAY too much salt. Not sure how anyone could eat it that salty. It overpowers the flavor of the lemon. I would make this again because it’s pretty easy and doesn’t require a lot of ingredients but with less salt and less oil next time. It came out pretty greasy.
