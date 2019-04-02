Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

These lemon pepper wings baked in the oven are a real crowd-pleaser: savory, simple, and fresh!

Recipe by bubbles26

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Whisk olive oil, lemon zest, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; add wings and toss to coat. Spread coated wings in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Bake longer for a crispier skin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 1807.9mg. Full Nutrition
