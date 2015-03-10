Basic Chocolate Buttercream Icing

Rating: 4.57 stars
47 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a basic recipe that allows you to make the choice of how sweet it is. Top cupcakes and muffins and especially chocolate zucchini cakes with this icing.

By Kaley

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter and 1/4 cup cocoa powder together in a bowl with an electric mixer on low until light and fluffy. Gradually add milk, remaining 1/4 cup cocoa powder, and vanilla extract; beat until smooth. Add confectioners' sugar, about 2 tablespoons at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Cook's Note:

For a more dark-chocolaty taste or to counteract the sometimes prevalent taste of confectioner's sugar, add more cocoa powder.

Margarine can be substituted for butter if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 30.2mg. Full Nutrition
Chris Frankovic Zaroor
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2014
Perfect! I doubled the recipe for a 2-layer round cake and had some leftover. Didn't use all the powdered sugar, added a little extra milk (whole milk) for consistency, and used salted butter. Big hit for the 4-year old's birthday cake! Read More
Lori
Rating: 3 stars
04/25/2020
Easy recipe to follow For me, I found it having a chalky aftertaste on the tongue It was the cocoa powder despite using Hershey’s I’ve never had this aftertaste with a vanilla buttercream so I am doubting it was the confectioner’s sugar Next time I will use a recipe that uses melted unsweetened chocolate Read More
Jacqueline Supple
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2014
Good recipe but definately add the salt or it will be too sweet. Also I found I had to add extra milk to thin it a bit. Make sure you mix for a few minutes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Penelope
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2019
We used this frosting on top of a yellow cake and it was amazing! I would definitely recommend putting a little bit of salt to the frosting and letting it sit for a little bit before you frost a cake. Read More
Gary KInney
Rating: 4 stars
11/28/2015
This icing was not like a glaze. When adding liquid to make frosting never add it all at once slowly add till it,s the right consistency. It was a very good Icing , if you,ve made icing before there should not have been a problem. the sweetness is up to you less sweat by using less sugar. make sure to beat it at least to five minutes. very good Icing. Read More
Irene Guertin
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2020
I had an interesting experience making this icing. I intended to follow the recipe and had already mixed the cocoa powder and butter when I realized I had probably half the powdered sugar on hand. I added it and hoped for the best. The texture was more like a super chocolaty, fudgy ganache that held its shape well on the cupcake and tasted great! Read More
Paula Braman-Duarte
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2016
Having baked my cake early in the day I then set the needed butter out to come to room temperature. A few hours later I easily combined all the ingredients in my Kitchen Aid. The frosting came together very nicely, but, after using almost the entire box of confectionary sugar I felt that it was becoming sweet enough. (I'll guess-timate that I left about four tablespoons in the box.) Then, when I went to frost my nine inch two layer cake I found the chocolate mixture to be very stiff and even with applying it gently I was still pulling up some pieces of cake. So, before I went any further I added two more tablespoons of milk and incorporated that thoroughly into my mixture. The sweetness was evened out and the texture was just right for spreading. I had enough to generously frost in-between my two layers, the sides and top of the cake with a fair amount left over. All in all the taste was very good, I just think the proportions are slightly off on the amount of sugar and milk needed. It is good to know that you don't actually have to use the entire sixteen ounces of sugar yet there will still be plenty of frosting for even three nine inch layers. Read More
Hannah Wuerslin
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2018
Definitely salted butter and I found one batch might not be enough. Still Amazing! Read More
Alistair
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2018
This gave me the perfect consistency I wanted! Read More
