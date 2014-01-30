All-Natural Pink Frosting!

1 of 19

Rating: 2 stars Unfortunately, I made this for our daughter's first birthday cake and it was a disaster. The color was a pretty shade of pink but that's about all it had going for it. I've made cakes and frosting many times and never had one turn out so horribly. It was extremely runny, even after putting it in the fridge for a while to firm up. It also tasted too much like powdered sugar. Incidentally, I had meant to make the other strawberry frosting on this site but had this one pulled up by accident. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Really tasty! Not just blah sugar taste like most packaged frostings. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars I followed the directions exactly but it turned out to be very runny. I put it in the fridge for about 30 minutes and it was a little better. Next time I will use less then 6 strawberries. Sorry. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Very fresh tasting and it produced a lovely natural color. It was a bit on the runny side but it worked well with the brownies I made it for because they soaked it up and it really enhanced the chocolate. I can't wait to try the other fruit suggestions. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the most delicious frostings I have ever made! Each person I served it to loved the flavor. The consistency is perfect and the leftover cake with this yummy frosting held up in the frig overnight. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is exactly what I was looking for! It's delicious pretty and all natural! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Nice! I can't wait to try the avocado green. I put the strawberries in the blender to puree. This calls for about 2 cups of sugar. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This is a pretty good frosting doesn't have a really strong berry flavor though. I have made it with rasperries and added lemon and that is really good too.