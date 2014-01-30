All-Natural Pink Frosting!

Rating: 4.38 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a great way to make your Valentine's Day baking more colorful without the added harsh ingredients! And it adds an extra-brilliant flavor to complement a chocolate-based cake or vanilla! Voila! You have a deliciously colorful icing without the added chemicals or harsh ingredients! For different colors try blueberries, avocado, raspberries, blackberries, or anything really!

By AlyPurdue

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat confectioners' sugar, butter, strawberry puree, and vanilla extract together in the bowl of a stand mixer or using a hand-held mixer, gradually increasing speed to reach high, until smooth.

    Advertisement

Cook's Notes:

Softening the butter first generally makes the mixing process more simple.

If you desire a thicker icing add less puree or more sugar. One trick I tried was using a little xanthan gum, about a teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 41.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (19)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MPEBLE
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2015
Really tasty! Not just blah sugar taste like most packaged frostings. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

yummytampa
Rating: 2 stars
06/11/2015
Unfortunately, I made this for our daughter's first birthday cake and it was a disaster. The color was a pretty shade of pink but that's about all it had going for it. I've made cakes and frosting many times and never had one turn out so horribly. It was extremely runny, even after putting it in the fridge for a while to firm up. It also tasted too much like powdered sugar. Incidentally, I had meant to make the other strawberry frosting on this site but had this one pulled up by accident. Read More
Helpful
(2)
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
yummytampa
Rating: 2 stars
06/11/2015
Unfortunately, I made this for our daughter's first birthday cake and it was a disaster. The color was a pretty shade of pink but that's about all it had going for it. I've made cakes and frosting many times and never had one turn out so horribly. It was extremely runny, even after putting it in the fridge for a while to firm up. It also tasted too much like powdered sugar. Incidentally, I had meant to make the other strawberry frosting on this site but had this one pulled up by accident. Read More
Helpful
(2)
MPEBLE
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2015
Really tasty! Not just blah sugar taste like most packaged frostings. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Riles
Rating: 3 stars
02/14/2015
I followed the directions exactly but it turned out to be very runny. I put it in the fridge for about 30 minutes and it was a little better. Next time I will use less then 6 strawberries. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
LouisvilleHugger
Rating: 4 stars
04/01/2015
Very fresh tasting and it produced a lovely natural color. It was a bit on the runny side but it worked well with the brownies I made it for because they soaked it up and it really enhanced the chocolate. I can't wait to try the other fruit suggestions. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jane McDonald
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2014
This is one of the most delicious frostings I have ever made! Each person I served it to loved the flavor. The consistency is perfect and the leftover cake with this yummy frosting held up in the frig overnight. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cherylmyers
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2014
This is exactly what I was looking for! It's delicious pretty and all natural! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Jenn Stavert
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2015
Nice! I can't wait to try the avocado green. I put the strawberries in the blender to puree. This calls for about 2 cups of sugar. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Shawna Barnett
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2015
This is a pretty good frosting doesn't have a really strong berry flavor though. I have made it with rasperries and added lemon and that is really good too. Read More
ElizabethSW
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2020
After reading the comments, I used less purée to start and added more as I went to achieve the desired consistency. Delish!! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022