My husband wanted an easy dinner so I thought, 'How about soup and BLTs?' When I was at the grocery store, roma tomatoes were on sale and it came to me: roasted tomato soup for dinner! I already had an onion and 1/2 of a red bell pepper at home to create this flavorful soup. It is also a perfect paleo recipe for you to enjoy. Taste for any additional seasonings; serve and enjoy.
Hand down the BEST tomato soup recipe there is! I lost count of how many times I've made this since I discovered this recipe a few months ago. I love how simple it is and it is made from fresh vegetables! I used chicken broth the first couple of times then switched to vegetable broth just as a personal preference. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
Hand down the BEST tomato soup recipe there is! I lost count of how many times I've made this since I discovered this recipe a few months ago. I love how simple it is and it is made from fresh vegetables! I used chicken broth the first couple of times then switched to vegetable broth just as a personal preference. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
I made a couple changes to the recipe I'd like to share (I was on a budget). I nixed the red bell. I nixed the salt. I nixed the aluminum foil. Instead of salt and chicken broth I used 3 cubes of Consomate Tomato and Chicken Bullion (Mexican Section) and 6 cups water. It'll save you a little, adds good flavor, and gives it more of a red appearance like Campbell's. Oh, and I used an immersion blender. All in all my Favorite Tomato Soup!
So simple and delicious! Didn't expect so few ingredients to make such a flavorful soup! I used fresh basil and parsley instead of dried and cut back to 4 cups chicken broth to keep it on the thicker side. Will definitely make this one again...
omg! I made another tomato soup on AR that I've made for the last couple years that isn't roasted. I wanted to try something different and this soup is wonderful. im not exactly how many pounds of tomatoes I had. A friend gave me a whole bunch of them so I just stuck them all in the oven. I did roast the onion too and I just added the chicken broth slowly until I got the consistency I wanted. I added cheddar cheese on top in my bowl. the best soup ever! I love it! thank you for this recipe.
Very yummy. Few tips - don't use low salt chicken broth like I did. I had to add salt. Next time I'll likely add another roasted pepper and garlic. We ate it with some shaved Parmesan. I'm on my third mug!!
Had to go with a 5 star on this one. I just love the whole concept of roasting veggies and out pops a soup! The had beefsteak tomatoes on the clearance shelf so I grabbed a bag, almost a perfect 3 lbs. This is the second time I've made it and very pleased both times. My tweaks included chopping up half a jalapeno with the tomatoes, sticking a few mushrooms in with double the garlic when I added them to the pan. Used veggie broth (Better than Boullion) and put a few dashes of Worcestershire in the stock. Even after sitting for an hour I could notice the flavours deepening. Will be awesome tomorrow! Great recipe. Thank you
I did not add the chicken broth. I thought it would make the soup too thin. My tomatoes were very juicy and ripe. Next time I may add a little broth and possibly a little butter and cream. All of my ingredients were fresh from the garden and I used a good quality Spanish olive oil. (Merula) I topped with a Salad blend cheese. This was easy to make and a very flavorful soup. Great recipe!
Great simple and delicious recipe! Based on reviews, I used 2 cups of vegetable broth and 2 cups of chicken broth. I also cooked the garlic a little longer separately since it wasn't fully cook/soft when cooking the last 15 min in the oven. I'd recommend adding the garlic cloves from the beginning with the tomatoes and onions. I used dried parsley/basil, salted to taste, and it was fabulous!
This is a great, and malleable, recipe. I didn't have the red pepper, so I omitted it, and also bumped the garlic to 5 cloves. I poured the tomato mixture into the pot of chicken broth and used my immersion blender. I toasted some French bread, buttered it and sprinkled it with some shredded Parmesan. After a quick minute under the broiler, voila, perfect croutons! We absolutely loved it!
Mary Anne Finnance Gibbs
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2019
I made this yesterday with a plan to have it for two nights. Wrong, we ate all of it last night. I followed the recipe as written, and it was perfect. The soup is a rich tomato color; it is not too sweet or too acidic. This is something that could be served to guests! I made homemade croutons to put on top and that made it even better. Thank you for this excellent, simple recipe!
This was a lovely and delicious soup! The major ingredients were found at a local farmers' market. I excluded the peppers, but added some alphabet pasta at the end. After sitting overnight, the alphabet pasta plumped up and this became a gorgeous home made Spaghetti-Os! So good!
SALAYNA
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2014
Fantastic flavor. I only had "on the vine" tomatoes so I used half fresh tomatoes and half canned tomatoes that were well drained. I also used 4 cups of homemade chicken broth and finished it with one cup of cream mixed in. That really bumped up the nice tomato flavor. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
I like the simplicity of roasting tomatoes and other veggies for this soup. The roasting makes the flavor rich and sweet. I think the process of pureeing the veggies and adding to the broth is unnecessarily cumbersome. I simply pureed all the veggies (including the basil and parsley) in the blender after they roasted, put the tomato mixture in a large bowl and added broth until I had the thickness and texture I wanted. I replaced the chicken stock with vegetable broth and a little coconut milk due to dietary restrictions. I put it in the refrigerator overnight to allow the flavors to develop and will adjust seasonings before serving.
Excellent!. I used plum tomatoes and whatever other varieties I had from the garden. I did not use salt because low sodium chicken broth has salt in it. When tomatoes were finished roasting, I put everything in a pot and used my cusinart smart stick and whipped everything up. Worked much better than the blender or food prossessor. When ready to eat I add Greek trahana (something like pastina but made with flour and cheese. Can be found in Greek stores) it gives the soup more body and is more filling. Without the trahana it's both gluten free and paleo so everyone in the family can enjoy it. I've made this recipe at least 5 times and even made some for the freezer to enjoy later.
Best. Soup. Ever. I use fresh herbs instead of dried, and it becomes this fragrant, colorful pot of deliciousness. Add a side of crusty bread, and you've got a quick and tasty dinner. Plus, the vitamin C from the tomatoes does the trick when I'm sick, and it's easy enough that I can make it while under the weather! Win-win.
Very good! I did everything in the recipe. Some additions were, I left the bell pepper whole as it roasted, I only used fresh basil, and I added a Parmesan rind and let the soup simmer longer after I used the hand blender. I also added a can of diced tomatoes because my tomatoes weren't "strong" enough.
This is a wonderful soup. I did reduce the broth to 4 cups since I didn't have the full amount of tomatoes needed and I added two more cloves of garlic. Instead of adding some cayenne pepper (as another person recommended) I added a small hot pepper and it sure gave it some good heat. We really enjoyed it.
This was delicious! I was short a bit on tomato weight, so I upped the red bell pepper. Also, DBF is vegetarian, so I used veggie broth. All else was kept the same. Also, using a food mill did not work on the roasted veggies. I had to use a blender. I served this with Brenda's "Garlic Cheese Biscuits" from this site.
I made this almost as instructed except I doubled the basil and parsley onion and red pepper and I roasted once garlic was added another 30 min and I then placed in food processor and then I added it to the chicken broth mixture and cooked for 10 min and this was the best tomato soup ever and will be my new go to for comfort food.
Good recipe for summer’s bounty. It’s a good start for adding additional yummies- I added some barley and fresh herbs- it would be good with tortellini or orzo too. Looking forward to dipping a good grilled cheese into it!
AWESOME! I sub out the chicken broth with my own veggie stock. No reason, except I had it and I don't think it made it any different. I so so loved this. I took pics of it at 4 stages, and then I canned the leftovers. So easy, and it was 5 stars, restaurant quality.
Always ate my dad's homemade tomato soup and didn't think I'd find something better! But I did! And my son who cranes soup loved it! The roasted red pepper made this special. Just be careful as the onions can burn, make sure you leave them quartered
Great simple recipe. I had tons of tomatoes from my garden this year and was looking for a healthy recipe to use them (without sacrificing taste!). I'm lazy and don't like washing too many dishes so I just tossed the roasted tomatoes in the pot of broth and used my immersion blender. I also didn't have parsley so I used some celery seed. The soup tasted the best day two after the flavours had lost of time to marry. I will definitely make this again.
I roasted everything, including garlic cloves and onions. I then "skinned" the tomatoes and de-seeded them. After adding everything else, I tasted it all but it seemed rather bland, so I added a couple of TBS of pesto, a fair amount of Herbs de Provence, and my old standby, TJ 21 seasoning salute. Tasted again, and my oh my, it was restaurant quality. I didn't say anything to my family when I served it, but my husband said, "wow-this is like something you'd get in a gourmet restaurant!" Will continue to make this with my changes. Wonderful!
OMG..never attempted a tomatoe soup but I must say this is absolutely an excellent soup. I made it for a serving for two only because this was my first attempt and not sure I would like it . Well I must say this is a keeper. I am always looking for good and easy soup recipes and next time I will follow direction for servings for six and share with family and friends...
I like any soup so I thought this was a great way to use up the abundance of Roma tomatoes from the garden. I followed the directions, but thought the soup needed to be strained to get rid of the tomato skins. While it was more pleasing without the skins, I didn't care for this soup.
Excellent Soup!!! I took the advice of others and cut down the Chicken Broth to 4 cups. I added a couple more cloves of garlic. Some of the vegetables got a little char on them, which added to the flavor. It was a little more runny than I'd prefer, so I thickened it. Overall it was a great recipe and will make it again!!! Delicious!
I made recipe as directed except for milk instead of cream. I found it suite palatable but lacking in over all flavor. So for leftovers I did 2:1 red wine and cider vinegar, a healthy pinch of of more basil, Oregano, paprika and Worcestershire sauce. With some water and corn starch to thicken, it really made the recipe shine, bursting with flavors.
Made this tonight, so good. used homemade chicken stock with no salt, but didn't add the 5 cups. I maybe added 2 c. but used an emersion blender and herbs de Provicidinc and it soooo good. I think using organic tomatoes was the key.
I would use 4 cups chicken broth like one of the other reviewers and it was low salt and I didn't add extra salt. I used my immersion blender and it worked fine. I added about 1/3 cup of butter and it made it smoother. I will use real basil another time and real parsley. Used a red onion because I didn't have a yellow one It didn't seem to make any difference. I like a dollop of Greek yogurt on mine.
Excellent recipe thank you Cindy! Since I wanted a vegetarian version I skipped the chicken broth and used low fat milk. You can change this up so many ways to suit your taste by adding cheese, herbs, etc. The roasting of the tomatoes adds a fabulous flavor! Will make this regularly!
This soup is delicious comfort food. Once, I made it for my son as a home remedy for a cold. He's a very picky eater, but he liked this. I leave out the bell pepper to increase the tomato flavor. I just love this.
We were looking for a homemade tomato soup recipe and this was so good we have made it twice. My husband loves this soup and so do I. I have shared it with my daughters and recommended that they serve it to their families. Especially good with a grilled cheese sandwich to dip in the soup. True comfort food!
A little less broth next time. Too thin. Added some small pasta and chicken apple sausages to make it a whole meal in a bowl. Very tasty. Will make it a gain. Mostly home grown cherry tomatoes with a few Roma tomatoes from the store.
It was beautiful, of course I veered from the path as everyone here seems to of done.I used 2 peppers 5 Roma’s and 1 cup of fresh basil and also baked 2 jalapeños with it. I also added a cup of coffee and 1 cup of bone broth and used a only 32oz of chicken broth. But wow roasted sure changes the textures and flavors. Great recipes
I absolutely love this recipe!!! I just added more tomatos, a whole bell pepper & Peameal bacon ( For those Canadians ). It tasted amazing chopped up into the soup! The only problem is, my family wants me to make it all the time now.
Great recipe. I didn't have any parsley, so I chopped up some fresh celery leaves instead. I blended all the vegetables with a hand blender. Delicious! I would make this again. Good for using up tired tomatoes.
I make a killer tomato soup, so I almost didn’t try this, but I’m glad I did! I had a little more than a pound of Roma tomatoes that I needed to do something with, and this worked perfectly, after cutting the recipe in half for two people. I think I over salted it, but that’s totally my fault, and not the fault of the recipe! But it was delicious nevertheless! Oh, and I didn’t bother with the blender, I just dumped the roasted veggies into the pot with the broth and used my handy dandy immersion blender, which made it even easier! Now I’m looking forward to buying more Roma maters to make this again! Great recipe!
This is the second time I'm making this soup. I live in China and canned soups are almost unknown. However, fresh veggies are good and plentiful. I added two ounces of cream cheese for creaminess. I put it up in 1 liter mason jars and it stays well in the frig.
Definetly best tomato soup ever!!! it's my first time making tomato soup..I'm glad I chose this recipe! The roasted tomatoes and garlic With veggies sounded much tastier than just tomatoes and broth! I just added about a quarter cup or so of heavy cream to add a bit more creamy flavor and added a bit of shredded cheddar and parmesan !!yum!!!!
Like others, I sprinkled tomato, pepper, onion mixture with cayenne, also doubled the garlic cloves and roasted for the full 45 minutes. Experimented with an immersion blender for one section of tomatoes, then switched to a Magic Bullet blender which produced creamier results. I think next time I'd use 4 cups of stock for a heavier soup. But this recipe is a KEEPER.
Nice, warm and comforting. I did use vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth . I put everything together in a saucepan after roasting and used an immersion blender just until slightly melded, as I like more texture in my soup. Served with grated parmesan cheese on top.
Will make again. Lots of compliments. Used 4 cups vegetable stock instead of chicken broth. Used 1 can of drained whole tomatoes in addition to 3 lbs of Roma tomatoes. Cut fresh ground black pepper down to 1 TBSP. and it still had a bit of a kick.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.