Roasted Tomato Soup

196 Ratings
  • 5 149
  • 4 33
  • 3 12
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

My husband wanted an easy dinner so I thought, 'How about soup and BLTs?' When I was at the grocery store, roma tomatoes were on sale and it came to me: roasted tomato soup for dinner! I already had an onion and 1/2 of a red bell pepper at home to create this flavorful soup. It is also a perfect paleo recipe for you to enjoy. Taste for any additional seasonings; serve and enjoy.

By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
41 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Spread tomatoes, onion, and red bell pepper in 1 layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over tomato mixture and season with salt and pepper.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes; add garlic and continue roasting until tomato mixture is tender, about 15 more minutes.

  • Bring chicken broth, basil, and parsley to a boil in a large stockpot; reduce heat and simmer.

  • Put half the tomato mixture into a blender. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend until smooth, adding a small amount of the warm chicken broth if liquid is needed. Pour pureed tomato mixture into stockpot with chicken broth. Puree remaining half of tomato mixture and add to chicken stock mixture, mixing well. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 988.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022