RAGÚ® No Boiling Beefy Baked Ziti

I love this recipe! It's so good and easy to make. It also freezes fairly well. I don't think there have ever been any leftovers whenever I made this! I do make a few changes for my family- First, I take out the beef because I don't really care for it. Second, I use one 8 ounce package of Philadelphia cream cheese instead of ricotta cheese since no one in my family will eat ricotta. It probably adds lots of calories, but the cream cheese makes the casserole soooo good! As one reviewer said, it's kind of bland so to add more flavor, I took their advice and also mix in about a teaspoon of garlic powder and a teaspoon of oregano. Also, I change the shredded mozzarella to Sargento Mozzarella and Provolone mix and sprinkle garlic salt on top of the cheese. I always line the pan with aluminum foil to make cleanup a breeze. Hope this helps!

Read More