RAGÚ® No Boiling Beefy Baked Ziti

25 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Quick and easy, this baked ziti will help save you time and be a hit with the family.

By RAGÚ®

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Meanwhile, brown ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Combine Sauce and water in large bowl. Stir in browned ground beef, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses, then uncooked ziti. Pour ziti mixture into 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Bake 55 minutes.

  • Remove foil and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake uncovered an additional 5 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutritional Information:

Amount Per Serving: Calories, 440; Calories from Fat, 140; Total Fat, 15 g; Saturated Fat, 7 g; Trans Fat, 0.5 g; Cholesterol, 70 mg; Sodium, 510 mg; Total Carbs, 42 g; Dietary Fiber, 3 g; Sugars, 6 g; Protein, 30 g; Vitamin A, 4 %; Vitamin C, 15 %; Calcium, 20 %; Iron, 25 %

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 24g; cholesterol 79.5mg; sodium 514.3mg. Full Nutrition
