RAGÚ® No Boiling Beefy Baked Ziti

protein: 28g 56 %
carbohydrates: 40.5g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6.8g 27 %
soluble fiber: 0.2g
insoluble fiber: 1.1g
sugars: 1.3g
monosaccharides: 0.1g
disaccharides: 1g
other carbs: 30.4g
fat: 24g 37 %
saturated fat: 9.7g 48 %
mono fat: 8.9g
poly fat: 1.1g
trans fatty acid: 0.7g
cholesterol: 79.5mg 26 %
water: 141.5g
ash: 1.5g
vitamin a iu: 160.4IU 3 %
vitamin a re: 44.8RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 1.8RE
vitamin a retinol: 43.1RE
vitamin a carotene: 10mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.4mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.4mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 6.9mg
niacin equivalents: 12.3mg 62 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 14 %
vitamin b12: 2.2mcg 36 %
vitamin c: 0mg
vitamin d iu: 10.7IU 3 %
vitamin d mcg: 0.3mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.1IU
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 111mcg 28 %
pantothenic acid: 0.6mg 6 %
calcium: 177.8mg 18 %
copper: 0.2mg 10 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 44.9mg 11 %
manganese: 0.4mg 20 %
molybdenum: 4.7mcg 6 %
phosphorus: 296.4mg 30 %
potassium: 361mg 10 %
selenium: 46.2mcg 66 %
sodium: 514.3mg 21 %
zinc: 4.6mg 30 %
40 butyric: 0.1g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0.1g
120 lauric: 0.1g
140 myristic: 0.9g
160 palmitic: 5.3g
180 stearic: 2.6g
161 palmitol: 0.8g
181 oleic: 7.6g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.6g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0.1g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.1g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.9g
alanine: 1.2g
arginine: 1.3g
cystine: 0.2g
glycine: 1.3g
histidine: 0.7g
isoleucine: 0.9g
leucine: 1.8g
lysine: 1.9g
methionine: 0.5g
phenylalanine: 0.9g
proline: 1.3g
serine: 0.9g
threonine: 0.9g
tryptophan: 0.3g
tyrosine: 0.8g
valine: 1.1g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 291.1
aspartic acid: 1.8g
glutamic acid: 3.7g
phytosterols: 0mg
thiamin: 0.1mg 3 %
riboflavin: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin k: 0.4mcg 1 %
boron: 2.5mg
fluoride: 55.6mg
biotin: 1.7mcg 1 %
pyramid milk: 0
pyramid bread: 0
exchange starch: 0
iodine: 3.8mcg 3 %
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.