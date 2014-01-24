RAGÚ® Family Favorite Chili Mac

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy chili mac will be a family hit! Make it your own with your favorite chili toppings.

By RAGÚ®

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook ground beef in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until done.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in sauce and chili powder. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer covered 10 minutes.

  • Stir in macaroni and heat through. Serve, if desired, with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese.

Nutritional Information:

Amount Per Serving: Calories, 520; Calories from Fat, 140; Total Fat, 16 g; Saturated Fat, 5 g; Trans Fat, 0.5 g; Cholesterol, 75 mg; Sodium, 780 mg; Total Carbs, 60 g; Dietary Fiber, 6 g; Sugars, 13 g; Protein, 34 g; Vitamin A, 20 %; Vitamin C, 30 %; Calcium, 6 %; Iron, 35 %

Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022