1 of 26

Rating: 5 stars Made this for a luncheon at work today...it was a HIT!! Served it with scoop Frito's - everyone loved it and wanted the recipe! Super easy to make too! It doesn't make very much so if you're serving a crowd you need to double the recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This was incredibly easy to make and really good. I halved the recipe and added 6 slices of my own cooked bacon crumbled instead of the bacon bits. Served with crackers. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made the recipe exactly as it appeared and it was super easy. It was delicious and everyone asked for the recipe too. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Really enjoyed this dip. Just don t short yourself on the bacon or you will end up wishing you added more! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Made it exactly like it said just doubled the recipe because it was a large Super Bowl party and it doesn't make too much if you don't. The boys said "I give it a ten out of ten" and the ladies asked for the recipe:) Thank you so much for this recipe! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this several times and it never disappoints! It is the dip that goes the fastest. I do use fresh bacon for preference and I do recommend doubling as it goes fast. Thank you! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a book club meeting following the directions as written. It was a big hit! I would definitely make it again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This dip was awesome! My girls and I made this dip as an extra dip so we could try it out. No one could stay out of it it was completely gone! We didn't have an oven available to us so we just heated it up in the microwave and it was still wonderful!