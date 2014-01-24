Boone Dip

Rating: 4.88 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The best 'sit around and snack on' dip for the big game. Enjoy with crackers and then with a spoon the next morning (if there's any left).

By Lhilbert

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, bacon bits, and green onions together in a bowl; transfer to an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until dip is bubbling and cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 30g; cholesterol 65.8mg; sodium 623.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (26)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Karen Dean Covington
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
This was incredibly easy to make and really good. I halved the recipe and added 6 slices of my own cooked bacon crumbled instead of the bacon bits. Served with crackers. Read More
Helpful
(6)
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Juncjoy
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2015
Made this for a luncheon at work today...it was a HIT!! Served it with scoop Frito's - everyone loved it and wanted the recipe! Super easy to make too! It doesn't make very much so if you're serving a crowd you need to double the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Karen Dean Covington
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2015
This was incredibly easy to make and really good. I halved the recipe and added 6 slices of my own cooked bacon crumbled instead of the bacon bits. Served with crackers. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Mary W
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2015
I made the recipe exactly as it appeared and it was super easy. It was delicious and everyone asked for the recipe too. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Tara
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2018
Really enjoyed this dip. Just don t short yourself on the bacon or you will end up wishing you added more! Read More
Helpful
(2)
SerenaGal
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2017
Made it exactly like it said just doubled the recipe because it was a large Super Bowl party and it doesn't make too much if you don't. The boys said "I give it a ten out of ten" and the ladies asked for the recipe:) Thank you so much for this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Luv2Cook!
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2018
I have made this several times and it never disappoints! It is the dip that goes the fastest. I do use fresh bacon for preference and I do recommend doubling as it goes fast. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Sandy
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2019
I made this for a book club meeting following the directions as written. It was a big hit! I would definitely make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kathy Friedrich Estes
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2015
This dip was awesome! My girls and I made this dip as an extra dip so we could try it out. No one could stay out of it it was completely gone! We didn't have an oven available to us so we just heated it up in the microwave and it was still wonderful! Read More
Sara Osinski
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2019
Made it for a dip party and it was a hit! Will make it again! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022