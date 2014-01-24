Boone Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 320.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.1g 24 %
carbohydrates: 1.7g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 30g 46 %
saturated fat: 13g 65 %
cholesterol: 65.8mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 665.1IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 10.5mcg 3 %
calcium: 178.8mg 18 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 8.5mg 3 %
potassium: 66.1mg 2 %
sodium: 623.2mg 25 %
calories from fat: 269.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
