New York-Style Pizza Dough

Good pizza dough recipe. It's not all that flavorful, but pizza dough doesn't necessarily need to be, especially if you are topping it with a lot of yummy toppings. I wasn't sure of the yield, either, but I prefer thicker crusts, so I doubled this (had to add an extra 1/2 c of flour to compensate) and ended up with three pizzas--two large and one medium sized pizza. However, if I'd done thinner crusts I'm confident I could've gotten 5, possibly 6 pies out of this. I allowed the first two pies to rise for 20 minutes on the pan at 200 degrees, and left the other pie to rise on the board since I didn't have room in the oven for 3 of them. In transferring the third crust to the pan, it deflated so I let it rise again in the oven for 20 minutes. This one was much flatter, though, so I guess that's a technique if you like thin crusts but still like extra rising time. I made 2 Margherita pizzas and a 3rd pizza with whatever we had leftover: basil, pizza sauce, boursin cheese, bacon, and green olives. I like this crust; rises well and adjusts well, basic, and very simple to punch it up in flavor. Hubs really liked the crust on this; it turns out really soft and he used it to dip in spaghetti sauce. Thanks for the recipe!