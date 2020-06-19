New York-Style Pizza Dough

A simple and basic recipe that gives anyone longing for New York's famous pizza something to truly enjoy! Add some flavor to your dough by incorporating seasonings such as oregano or garlic powder (1/2 teaspoon of each is more than enough). The dough can also be frozen for longer storage.
Cook's Note:
Bread flour is high in gluten and essential for a great pizza. You may substitute with all purpose flour if necessary but it won't turn out as great.
When rolling out the dough, brush the edges with melted butter, prebake it at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 8 minutes, add desired sauce and toppings, and brush the edges again with melted butter and finely minced garlic for extra flavor. Bake at 425 for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.
Using a pizza stone that's very lightly brushed in olive oil for baking helps the bottom brown and get a crispy texture.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 6.8g; sodium 583.3mg. Full Nutrition
This crust has great flavor and texture and was super simple to make. I used my stand mixer with the dough hook in place of kneading and it was ready to rise in less than 10 minutes, start to finish. I did not need to add any additional flour. My only issue is this recipe doesn't indicate yield, so I assumed it was a one pizza recipe. As I was stretching the dough on my greased and cornmealed pizza pan, I quickly discovered it is at least 1 1/2 pizza's worth, if not two. I par baked for about 10 minutes as the oven preheated (put it in at 350) and then topped and baked at 550 for 8 minutes on bottom rack and 6 on top. Great recipe; I'll try it again splitting the dough in half for two pizzas and I'd imagine that thickness will be just right. THANKS for the recipe!
Everything is right except one major thing. Pizza dough is a single rise dough. I have been making pizza for 30 years now and was taught that on day one working dough. After you do the final combining work the dough into a loose ball. Cover and let sit for 10 to 15 min before working the dough further. Need lightly and form dough into a ball then divide into 2 to make 2 smaller crusts. Lightly cover with oil and place either in zip lock bag or bowl that is covered in plastic. All NY style is left to cold rise in the fridge over night. Ball of dough will not fully double in size. Take you dough out of fridge and let warm to near room temp before working to form your crust. The overnight rise is what gives the crust it's taste. To get the crispy crust, after you form your crust basic shape do gravity stretches with your fists inside the dough letting it hang as you slide side to side inside the dough. This stretch is what forms the skin that bakes super crispy. I use a stone inside my oven. I bake my pizza at 450 for 10 min. Then add time if crust is not as brown as you like. Make sure stone is bre heated inside the oven.
I was making a very hearty pizza and needed a crust that could hold it all and not get soggy. This crust fit the bill - perfectly. The amount of dough made a VERY large pizza. I could have made 2 normal size pizzas from one recipe. I did prebake the crust at 425° for 8 minutes with olive oil and 'Pixie Dust' from AR. Once prebaked, I topped with: pizza sauce w/meat, pesto, ham, turkey, red and green peppers, onion, thin tomato slices, fresh pineapple, jalapeños, mild pepper rings, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese and cottage cheese. I then proceeded to bake at 425° for 20-25 minutes. I let the pizza rest for about 7 minutes before taking a pizza cutter to it. That amount of time lets the cheeses set up, just a little. It was a ton of toppings, but the crust held up great. The leftovers reheated nicely in the toaster oven the next day. I wouldn't hesitate to use this crust again and again. Thanks Amanda-Rae for sharing your recipe. It's a winner in our house.
Good pizza dough recipe. It's not all that flavorful, but pizza dough doesn't necessarily need to be, especially if you are topping it with a lot of yummy toppings. I wasn't sure of the yield, either, but I prefer thicker crusts, so I doubled this (had to add an extra 1/2 c of flour to compensate) and ended up with three pizzas--two large and one medium sized pizza. However, if I'd done thinner crusts I'm confident I could've gotten 5, possibly 6 pies out of this. I allowed the first two pies to rise for 20 minutes on the pan at 200 degrees, and left the other pie to rise on the board since I didn't have room in the oven for 3 of them. In transferring the third crust to the pan, it deflated so I let it rise again in the oven for 20 minutes. This one was much flatter, though, so I guess that's a technique if you like thin crusts but still like extra rising time. I made 2 Margherita pizzas and a 3rd pizza with whatever we had leftover: basil, pizza sauce, boursin cheese, bacon, and green olives. I like this crust; rises well and adjusts well, basic, and very simple to punch it up in flavor. Hubs really liked the crust on this; it turns out really soft and he used it to dip in spaghetti sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
So good I made an account to write a review! I grew up in Philly and now live in Australia. I just couldn't find any pizza that even remotely resembles the quality and style found in New York and Philadelphia - that distinctive thin foldable crust that's chewy yet maintains a nice crunch. With 8" mediocre pizzas costing me $20 worth of disappointment every time, I decided to set out and experiment with my own dough. This recipe is a great start and fairly easy. As with all doughs, patience, precision, and prep are critical. I was a bit worried I used too much olive oil since the dough was dripping after I oiled the bowl to rise, but it was fine. The pre-baked dough method worked out nicely too as the pizza was cooked evenly and thoroughly. Beautiful golden brown on the bottom! Crust was crunchy but chewy inside with a lovely flavor reminding me of home. While this resembles NY style, there still needs some tweaking to get the flavor and baking rise optimal. I think kneading the dough better or using a proper mixer will help along with trying different flours (I used Lion Plain Flour). The water you use is very important so I think I'm going to ship some NYC tap water to Australia for the next one.
Perfect!. I have tried about a dozen other pizza crust recipes, but this was the tastiest so far. The recipe is perfect for a 16" pizza (I use a pan with holes.) The only thing I did differently was cut the olive oil to one tablespoon and used 1/2 cup of bread flour (I ran out) and two cups of white flour. The consistency was perfect. I followed the cooking instructions to a tee and made a sausage and pepperoni pizza.
LOVE IT! Made 3 batches of this last night for three extra-large pizzas. Everyone loved it! The ingredients are very similar, if not the same, of the crust I had been using with exception of the extra olive oil in the bowl and pre-baking the crust. It had awesome flavor and texture. I used my Kitchen-Aid mixer and it was ready to rise in less than 15 minutes. It more than doubled in size in about 30 minutes, not the two hours mentioned. Thank you for this wonderful recipe!
I made some changes with respect to time only. I let it rise for only two hours and baked it after. It came out soft and just the way i like it cause its texture is similar to what is served in famous pizza chain here that sells new york style pizza. I will definitely make another set.
This is the perfect crust I've ben searching for! I used it to make calzones and stombolis, my husband is VERY picky about his stombolis. He said that was "THE BEST" stromboli he has ever had. I didn't refigerate the dough at all, it was made on a last minute lets have strombolis for dinner night. But it still turned out GREAT and I will definately be using this again. I'm thinking of trying it as a stuffed crust with mozerella sticks in the edge crust.
Oh wow! I've made a few pizza doughs in my lifetime but this one turned out the best. Unfortunately I broke my pizza stone in my pellet grill pizza oven today so had to settle for my electric oven and its stone and even that was fantastic, so can't wait to try this in the wood fired pellet grill oven!
My family loves this pizza crust. We always make up a bunch and freeze it. Its great for bread sticks or pizza pockets or just about anything u would need a pizza dough for. Super easy to make. Did not change anything.
I made this tonight and we did a veggie pizza with it. I added some favorite seasonings to the crust and lost of garlic powder too. I will admit, I did not overnight the dough. I let it raise on the pizza stone in a warm oven. Buttered the crust with butter and garlic salt and man was this great! I did split the dough so I have half in the fridge. I am wondering how leaving it over night can possible make it any better. My husband raved over it.
This was perfect for making garlic knots! Super simple to put together and I was glad it had to be refrigerated overnight b/c I was able to make this the night before and then the next day just shape, rise and bake. This dough has a really nice flavor. I brushed the rolls w/ garlic butter before baking ...the family gobbled them up! I will def be making this again, and I can't wait to try it for pizza~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
I like the recipe, as I work in the food industry, and multiplied by 10 to make enough for 40. It's a nice pliable dough. I did things a little differently, I let it rise the first time, divided the dough, shaped it, and put it in the fridge for 4 or 5 hours. Then when I was ready to build the pizzas, I took it out for 30 minutes, and this is the difference from other recipes. It was soft, and moist, and took the pan shape easily. But the best part was the rise and crispy ness of the crust. I like a good dough like a French bread, with a good crunch and bread like center, and this one is. This is my new go to pizza recipe.
rose once over night in the fridge as suggested. baking 8 minutes before adding the toppings was a great suggestion, as well as the buttered crust. 15 minutes felt like too long. pulled them out around 11-12 minutes.
I'm from NJ, but the pizza from both places is strongly missing here in Canada. I did use a dough hook to get it going, but found that proper kneading makes it perfect. My wife doesn't normally like crust - but she loves this one. This dough takes me right back home.... I made stromboli with it the first time, and we're doing pizzas tonight. Thanks!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.