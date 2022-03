Some time ago, I lived in New Orleans for a number of years. I made this to bring to a graduation celebration full of Louisiana-born families. So I was a bit nervous if it would pass muster. My "expert" there said it was 'very good' and there was barely any left (but I think he still likes his version better!) The recipe was clear to understand. I doubled the recipe without problems and used 2 lbs raw frozen PEELED and DEVEINED shrimp and 24 oz (2 12 oz packages) of cooked frozen peeled crawfish tails. As another reviewer said, you could get by with less per serving. I had to thaw them in cold water and did that while I chopped the vegetables. From start to finish, it was a little over 1-1/2 hours due to the prep time for the shrimp, and it took a bit longer to thicken at the end. If I had to peel and devein the shrimp, I would have added significant time. Easy to take to the party in a crockpot to keep warm and a rice cooker with the rice. A good recipe!