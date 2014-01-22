Kentucky Beer Cheese Spread

1 of 41

Rating: 5 stars I did not have high hopes for this dip - it just didn't seem like the ingredients listed would magically blend up into something with a dip consistency. Was I ever wrong! The flavor is amazing, the assembly couldn't be easier, and the heat is just right. I used an IPA for the beer and the flavor really shined. Give this one a try! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I suggested this recipe to a friend on thebuzz today. I don't usually make recipe suggestions that I haven't tried. The longer I thought about this today I just knew I had to make it as I knew the men in my family would love. Well I was correct. It says: "Spread tastes best when refrigerated overnight to blend flavors but it can be served right away if needed." Well it wasn't needed right away but that didn't stop my DH from chowing down with a few pretzels. I took a bowl out to my dad and he liked it also. I told them both to wait until tomorrow or Sunday (Super Bowl) and it would taste even better. I'm taking a larger bowl down to my son in Tennessee to enjoy and I have no doubt he will like it also. I used a Yuengling Amber Beer for the flavoring. Can't wait to give this cheese dip a try on Sunday! (Super Bowl XLIX (49) New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks) Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Made this for Christmas Eve. Liked by all Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Be advised this IS a thicker cheese spread. You should be able to tell that from the pictures and the DIRECTIONS. This is not a runny, velveeta cheese dip. If you want those....well there are recipes for that, go find one. Having said that, this dip has a wonderful flavor! You really, really do want to leave it overnight. The cheese flavor gets a little of its own back overnight and the beer flavor mellows out. Basically, after a night in the fridge, the flavor is spot on. If you eat it right away, be prepared for it to taste mostly like beer. I usually use a lager or pilsner....sometimes a light brown beer even. I let it come to room temperature and serve it with fresh, soft pretzels. There is never anything at all left over. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I was attending a birthday party was last weekend, and I was searching for an appetizer to bring to the party. One that would not need reheating (I didn't want to occupy her stove). I found this recipe from my go-to guy, Chef John and the rest was history. I found this to be incredibly addicting, from the get-go.... so did all the guests! I used a Bud Light that was gathering dust in my fridge, but I think I'll try a Sam Adams next just to see what will happen. The best part is, the day after (when we were hungover on the couch), my guy surprised me by making a grilled cheese for me using this spread and copious amounts of pepperjack. BEST HANGOVER MEAL, EVER. Thank you, Chef John! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars It was great! I made two batches. The second batch I doubled the salt and did 3 teaspoons of Worcestershire and that was the trick to nailing it!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars I followed the recipe exactly and found that the extra sharp cheddar and beer (I used an IPA) were overpowering. I was hoping the other ingredients would counteract the bitterness of the cheese and beer but they were too subtle. It was too bitter. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe turned out perfectly and tastes amazing! We didn't modify anything and used Country Boy's Nacho Bait Habanero Blonde Ale for the beer to give it a little extra kick. Incredible. Best beer cheese we've ever had! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for the first time to take to a Kentucky Derby party. It turned out wonderfully delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for using sharp cheddar instead of extra sharp. Also I used Bell's Oberon Ale which worked well. For a more malty complex flavor you could use a darker beer and it would still turn out great. I served this dip with crackers and pita bread although it would be wonderful with soft pretzels too. Helpful (1)