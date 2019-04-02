Baked Eggplant
Great baked eggplant dish made with slices of eggplant and tomato seasoned with oregano and Parmesan cheese.
I am so happy to find a recipe for eggplant that doesn't involve bread crumbs or flour! This is delicious as written, simple flavors blending well. I made it the first time without making any variations. The second time I made a few modifications and it made it even more flavorful. I used heirloom tomatoes (de-seeded) and peeled eggplant both times. The second time, in addition to the recipe as written, I sprinkled garlic salt and Italian Seasoning blend over the tomatoes and eggplant. I then sprinkled 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan (not the kind from a can) and 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese on top. Baked 25 minutes, which was enough. This is a perfect recipe to add veggies into a family meal (always a challenge) and use fresh summer produce. Thank you for this recipe!
I suggest peeling the eggplant 1st.. the rind is not a fun thing to eat. Also sear the eggplant on both sides so it doesn't become soggy when the tomato goes on during the baking process, i also recommend putting some parmesan between the tomato and the eggplant to absorb the tomato juices..DO NOT OVERBAKE.
This was a good jumping off point. I added minced garlic and some dry basil. I also layered the eggplant and tomatoes with mozzarella. The baking time was too short so I dropped the temperature to 375F and increased the baking time to 50 minutes. This was simple but very tasty. Thanks, Jezz!
After reading some of the reviews I ended keeping the Parmesan cheese & Italian seasoning, then I peeled the eggplant, used canned diced tomatoes (I was all out of fresh as I had just made a very refreshing tomato salad),and added diced kalamata olives & garlic to the whole mix. I also lowered the temp to 375, and after baking for 40 minutes sprinkled shredded mozzarella on the eggplant slices and broiled for the remaining 10 minutes. This was absolutely delicious! I love eggplant but am not a fan of frying or breadcrumbs so I was thrilled to come across this recipe. What a super way to have a meatless meal. I bought some good semolina bread so the next day my husband made himself a hero with the leftover eggplant. I will definitely be adding this to my cooking repertoire...thanks Jezz and thanks to all the other posters for adding some great ideas.
Absolutely loved finding a non-breaded recipe and was surprised how delicious! This will be my go-to for summer bumper crop eggplant. Thank you so much for sharing--love, love, love this! Preparation Must and would eliminate several of the soggy and bitterness reviews I read. As with all eggplant recipes, the key is to sweat the eggplant first. Do this by skinning, slicing, and heavily salting (I use canning salt) and let set for at least 30 minutes -- all the excessive water and bitterness will bubble out. Then rinse thoroughly and squeeze out all the excessive water with clean tea towel or paper towels. Then proceed with the recipe. Tip: bake on stoneware and eliminate the cooking spray. I baked 35 minutes at 400, no broiling required for nice brown crunchy Parmesan. Resist the urge to put mozzarella on as some reviews suggested as it's the browned Parmesan that is so very very good. I also put Parmesan between the eggplant and tomato--yes, I love Parmesan! Seasoning Variations: use Italian seasonings (mixture of oregano, basil, thyme), garlic powder, minced up jalapeno between the eggplant and tomato.
I loved it! After reading the reviews, I followed these suggestions: I peeled and sliced the eggplant and placed it in a colander and sprinkled it with salt to sweat for 30 minutes. Then I rinsed it with cold water and patted it dry with paper towels. I used a cookie cookie sheet sprayed with PAM. I made them WW friendly - 1 smart point for 2 slices. I topped the eggplant/tomato slices with fresh, chopped garlic; oregano, basil, salt and pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and 1 tbsp. Pecorino Romano cheese and 1 tbsp. olive oil. I baked at 400 for 30 minutes. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again.
Thank you for the posting. This recipe was easy to prepare and very healthy (no breadcrumbs needed). I used a can of diced tomatoes with garlic and oregano. Plate of spaghetti and garlic twist on the side with cherry cheesecake for dessert. Excellent. [I know cherry cheesecake isn't healthy-but it was a boxed mix]
Great recipe - substituted feta because it was all I had... it was delicious. Will definitely make this again - so healthy and flavorful. Followed other suggestions to bake longer at 375... also added lots of garlic and fresh basil.
SO good! After reading a few other reviewers suggestions, I made some minor modifications. First, I brushed my eggplant rounds with EVO and lightly salted them and roasted them at 425 for 10 minutes. Then I added chopped fresh tomatoes, fresh shredded basil and oregano, a little cracked black pepper and then the shredded (not the grated stuff you put on your spaghetti) parm. Baked at 375 for about 20 min then broiled for 3 minutes. AMAZING!
I made this recipe with Rotel instead of tomatoes and added some squash, while using roasted garlic oil. It turned out absolutely delicious!
Hubby came in from the garden with his hands full of eggplant and tomatoes. "Please," he said, "could you make that yummy recipe for baked eggplant? It was so good." This time I'm making lots so we can have leftovers!
I made this dish last night and it was delicious. The only changes I made were adding some garlic powder for flavor and I sprinkled 1/4 cup of shredded mozzarella in the last few minutes of cooking under the broiler. I would definitely make this again!
I needed a quick and easy eggplant recipe that wasn't loaded with cheese. This was perfect! Delicious!
My grandma is on a soft food diet and it is hard to find vegetables that she can eat. I knew she liked eggplant so this worked out great for her!
Delicious. I ate the entire thing myself. I used fresh eggplant and tomatoes from my garden. I also just used the dried parmesan that you sprinkle on spaghetti and it was good. I might try it next time with fresh parmesan. It could only get better.
Peel the egg plant Cut into 1" slices Drizzle w/OliveOil then top w/Roma tomato, salt&pepper, basil, oregano, planko crumbs. bake 20 min and check eggplant - you can always add more time. Add parmesan cheese and broil. Ohh yes will definitely make again
The best eggplant recipe! According to my husband and I concur. It was very easy to prepare. It would delight those who do not like egggplant because of the tomatoes and Parmesan. I followed the recipe precisely and can find no fault with it.
This was fabulous. I made it for my lunch and it was excellent. I heated up the leftovers the next day for my lunch. It was still really good. Definitely will be having this again!
This was really good, but I would cut the eggplant and tomato thicker. Got a little to mushy so thin. Also minced some garlic and let it sit in the olive oil for about 20 min, then brushed the top of the eggplant.
This recipe is delicious. I have made it several times for me to eat lunch. Hubby doesn't care for eggplant but he will always eat a few of these! I changed nothing.
I made this recipe tonight as part of a meat free dinner and my husband loved it. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and removed the skin and heavily salted the eggplant to sweat out the bitterness. I rinsed off the salt and dried it before putting in the baking dish. I sprinkled it with garlic powder and dried Italian seasoning and a little freshly grated Parmesan cheese. I topped it with homegrown tomato slices and baked at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes. My husband said it tasted like eggplant parmesan but better. I will be making this recipe often because of its easy preparation and great taste.
Oh yes!!! Me and the hubby along with our girls 3 and 9 loved it!!!! I used mozzarella cheese instead of Parmesan and just sprinkled it, not to much. I cut up grape tomatoes because those were all I had on hand at the time. Baked in grape seed oil instead of olive oil, I also cooked on 375 for 45 mins like one of the reviews suggested. It tasted awesome I will definitely be keeping this recipe on deck!!! THANK YOU!!!
I used the same recipe and also added cayenne pepper with cilantro to add more flavor to it, yummy!!
We loved it. Even my husband who is not a huge fan of eggplant said it was the best eggplant he has had and voted to have it again! I peeled the eggplant first as others suggested. I also added some mozzarella to the parmesan to give it a little more melty goodness. I served on a bed of cheese grits which worked great with the eggplant. Definitely make it again.
I LOVED this recipe! I followed some suggestions of others: I put about 1/3 of the parmesan between the eggplant and tomato, I added basil, I lowered the oven temperature to 375 for 40 minutes, sprinkled a bit of mozzarella and then baked for another 10 minutes at 375 instead of broiling it. DELICIOUS! Will serve to company next time!
Love this! Only changes: added olive oil between layers of eggplant & tomato. Had fresh mushrooms I needed to cook, so stuck a few of them in the pan. Lots of shredded Parmesan cheese on top and it was delicious!
Hey guys I sliced the eggplant put olive oil, cut cherry tomatoes placed them faced down on the slices about 2-3 halves. Then I put sea salt and pepper and motzarella cheese. It was really tasty! Cooked in like 10-15 minutes!
Delicious I followed the recommendation of one of the reviewers who peeled the eggplant and used feta and shredded Parmesan. I also didn’t use the cooking spray but parchment instead brushing the top and bottom of the eggplant with olive oil with minced garlic. The 30 minutes was enough time baking. Skipped the 5 minute broiling time. YYYUUUMMMMYYYY!!! ??
Good way to get some eggplant in. splash of balsamic amd tomatos make it better.
Good recipe. Like others suggested, I peeled the eggplant and also added garlic powder. I had a huge eggplant, so I made it 4 different ways (with the tomato, without tomato, with mozzarella and finally with feta). The one that was with Feta was by far the best! Leave out the tomato and add feta. Incredibly delicious. Love that this recipe is versatile and you can simply add or change the toppings to your liking.
Delicious! I sliced the rounds, coated then with olive oil ,laid slice of mozzarella, halved some grape tomatoes, I did add a little minced garlic as some one mentioned. I baked at 350 degrees for 45 min just watched as the got a nice brown color. I had some 5 cheese faccioca bread and made a sandwich. Wow was it good!
This is so good!!! So good, I made it 2 nights in a row. I didn't have Parmesan, so I used Feta, but I'm sure its delicious with any salty cheese.
I can't seem to find A spot where I can add notes. So I guess I'll put them in the review. This was incredible, I will never make eggplant Parmesan again. I basically follow the directions exactly except I put the Parmesan cheese in between the eggplant tomato, added mozzarella cheese to the top and I drizzled olive oil on the top before I baked it.
Perfect replacement for fried eggplant parmesan served over marinara spaghetti. Will definitely be making this again. I think I'll try mozzarella cheese rather than parmesan next time.
I make these twice a week now cuz they are easy to make & taste excellent
As others have suggested, I placed the grated parm between the eggplant and the tomato. I also put a little extra cheese (mozzarella) on top. My favorite way to prepare eggplant--so good!
Easy and great way to eat eggplant without frying. I melted fresh mozzarella on it at the end.
Single guy. This recipe is so clutch. It has all my favorite hallmarks of a great recipe; simple, few ingredients, two steps, hard to screw up. I followed recipe exactly the first time but switched it up a little bit see below. Up the amount of Parmesan a lot. Turn that broiler thing on for like 30 seconds if your parm doesn't look brown and toasty enough. You can play around with the herbs that go on top too. Marjoram, Rosemary, Oregano whatever.
This is so easy and tasty!! I loved it. I added a little hot pepper and dry cilantro to mine. Cooking time was also less because I cut the eggplants into 1/4 rounds. It only took me 20 minutes.
This was good; but, cooked as is, missing something. I will be trying it again with alterations.
I used Sicilian eggplant and beef tomatoes. Drizzled with olive oil and ground fresh black pepper, sea salt and a pinch of fresh grated Parmesan over the top of each eggplant/tomato stack. 400 for about 30 mins and broiled for 3 as in the recipe. Garnished with fresh thyme rather than oregano. Unbelievably delicious! As others have said, finally a fantastic recipe for eggplant that does not use breadcrumbs and frying!
I made this recipe exactly as the instructions above said. It tasted very good. I think next time, I'll add garlic cloves and more Parmesan.
It was amazing I added some mushrooms too
Wow, this was good.
I LOVE this recipe. No dipping in egg, no bread crumbs, just delicious flavor. So simple it is deceiving it turns out so yummy!
Added Parmesan between the tomato and the eggplant
Real big hit with hubby, we ate as main meal
This is an awesome recipe! We are so happy to have found it. We have lots of eggplant and tomatoes from our garden right now, so it is perfect. We grow Japanese eggplant. The skin is never bitter, so these were just fine with the peel. We followed the recipe exactly except that we added some Parmesan between the eggplant and tomato in addition to the Parmesan on top. We served with pasta. Heavenly!
Excellent! Baked in 20 minutes and 2 minutes on broil in a convection oven. We'll add more cheese next time but will definitely make it again. Looks just like the photo.
I added the mozzarella and baked it for 50 minutes at 375. Will definitely make this dish again.
I knew that this recipe would be good, so, I used two eggplants and doubled the ingredients. I also used peanut oil in place of olive oil. Very easy to prepare and was delicious. I only gave this four stars as AllRecipes' 'Eggplant Parmesan' is better. Highly recommended! :)
Made according to the recipe, but used 1.5 cups shredded parmesan cheese and garlic pepper instead of regular pepper. Delicious!
Made as directed except I didn't have a tomato so I spooned roasted diced tomatoes on top. Yum!
Very tasty and a different way to use fresh eggplant!
Definitely will keep this in the veggie repertoire. Simple to make and gives the impression that you really know what you're doing in thekitchen :). I used diced canned tomatoes, well drained, because the supermarket fresh tomatoes were especially unappealing. I was serving lamb chops so I tried feta as the cheese, and it came out well. Will definitely use parmesan on the next batch and hope for decent fresh tomatoes, can also see trying mozarella or gorgonzola for a different taste. Wife really enjoyed it.
I found myself with a lot of eggplant, and decided to make 3 different eggplant parnesan 3 different ways using 3 different recipes. This one was the favorite. The only changes that I made was adding some garlic powder and putting the spices/salt between the eggplant and tomato instead of on top. This was also the easiest recipe to make, as there's no breading, etc. Just chop. layer and bake. Easy and tasty.
I loved the recipe best as written with the addition of the garlic powder; however, I liked it with the lightly fried eggplant too. I liked using a cookie sheet better than a baking dish.
This recipe surprised me. The photo of the finished dish didn't appeal to me that much and it seemed too simple & basic, however, somebody gave me an eggplant and I figured "What the heck?" It turned out great and I love the taste. I made a few minimal adjustments. 1. I peeled the eggplant although the photo showed the peel on. 2. I salted and rested the eggplant to drain the bitterness, which wasn't called for. 3. I used regular olive oil instead of extra virgin. 4. Instead of salt & pepper, I used garlic pepper, that also includes salt at #3 on it's ingredient list, so I got the salt and pepper plus added garlic. I will probably fix this again, it's so good.
I thou that I would never find a replace for pizza until now. This was the first time ever that me or my family ate eggplant and they all thought it was pizza. I didn’t say a word until they were all done. Thanks for this great recipe.
Substituted fresh basil for oregano.
Loved this and will definitely make this again
I made some changes after reading reviews. I peeled half of the eggplant to see if that would be better than unpeeled (peeled is much better). Had to use a knife; difficult with peeler. I had Campari tomatoes that needed to be used up, so I sliced and removed the seeds. Not the best tomatoes for a dish like this. I had some sun dried tomatoes in oil on hand and am now thinking it might be worth it to try some of those chopped up. Topped with drizzle of garlic oil, then garlic powder, salt and Italian seasoning. Only had Romano cheese, so topped with a sprinkle of that and then some crumbled Feta cheese. Gave it a quick spritz of roasted garlic oil and baked in 375degF oven. Started to brown too much, so after 20 min lowered to 350degF for another few minutes. Seemed like a healthier alternative dish without the breadcrumbs and all the melted mozzarella.
Will definitely try it again. I think I will make my eggplant slices a little thicker the next time. Mine were not quite 1/2" thick...but still an easy and healthful recipe.
This exceeded my expectations. It was sooo good. I prepared first the eggplant, I salted, let sit, rinsed and dried the slices. I also added dried thyme, granulated garlic and a pinch of cayenne. Alone it is very good but I topped mine with homemade turkey meat sauce, just wow!!!
Delicious! Check after 20-25 minutes as the cheese was a bit too browned. I also salted the eggplant for 30 minutes, then dried on paper towels before assembling to reduce runniness.
Very easy and very tasty recipe!
made it as recommended....easy way to dress up eggplant! loved it!
We have had a lot of eggplant from the garden. I did not want any more eggplant parm so we decided to try this recipe since we also have a lot of tomatoes. It was delicious. I did lightly salt the eggplant with kosher salt and let it sit in a colandar to drain for about a half hour, then wiped the pieces with a paper towel. We used fresh parm and basil instead of oregano (not a fan). Baked 375 for 40 minutes. Great recipe!
Delicious way to use eggplant without having to use bread crumbs or fry it. This was great exactly as written. The broiled Parmesan cheese on top was excellent!
This recipe is amazing!! It turned out beautifully and tasted delicious. Before I cooked the eggplant, I salted and dried the slices for 60 mins to improve the texture. I topped the finished product with torn fresh basil and served it with a side of fresh mozzarella and balsamic. A+++
Delicious. Our local farm had eggplant and tomatoes. This recipe really made a delicious meal. Fresh basil really set off the other flavors
I really liked this one I followed the advice of the review that used basil garlic and mozzarella and lowered the baking temperature and increased the baking time.I also made half of the pan with parmesan reggiano and they were both great! I will make this one again.
Made this with eggplant and tomatoes from the garden. I used salt, pepper, fresh basil, and a little onion powder. For the cheese I grated smoked gouda and blue cheese crumbles. My husband said it was the best thing I ever made with eggplant, and I could make it anytime!
love it a lot
This is an easy and flavorful recipe. As some others did i peeled the eggplant and sliced it, covering it with salt for 30 minutes. Rinse them in cold water and pat dry. I used a glass baking dish sprayed with pam and drizzled it with olive oil. Place the cut eggplant in the dish, salt and pepper. I used some dried basil, oregano and ref chili flakes along with fresh chopped garlic. I used a can of crushed tomatoes and then covered it with parmesan cheese. 373 for 45 minutes. You can use the broiler to make it crispy .
Easy to make and came out great.
Used small eggplants and should have peel them it was a bit tough. It would be 4-5 otherwise. Light and tasty.
Really good! I'm not always a fan of cooked tomatoes, but this recipe makes them delicious. I did have to cook mine significantly longer than the recipe calls for, but it was delicious when it was finally done! I think next time I'll sprinkle a bit of crushed red pepper on it, to give it some kick.
fantastic with garlic powder added!
Very Delicious. I added a little mozzarella on top
I used blue cheese and mushroom and sage olive oil. It was delicious! And easy, easy, easy!
My husband and I both loved it! Will definitely have it again.
Awesome side dish!
Love this recipe! I have used it a few times already and each time is a hit. So tasty and so easy to do... and my husband loves it!! Thanks for sharing this.
so appetizing.
Loved it. I did not have parmesan, substituted mozzarella (and piled it on thick!) and did not peel the eggplant. The skin was unnoticeable to me. Will definitely make again!
So glad to find a quick and easy eggplant recipe. Everyone loved this even though we rarely eat eggplant.
Love this idea. To me it was almost a healthy version of eggplant Parmesan. I diced and peeled my eggplant for easier serving and used canned diced tomatoes because that’s what I had. I added breadcrumbs and Parmesan on top.
Very little flavor in recipe as it is.
Thank you for this wonderful recipe, you have made a eggplant lover's out of my entire family. Followed your instructions, kids swear it tastes like pizza..
I cut them a little thinner, and they turned out crispy. My husband loved them.
Made it as written. Very tasty and a great addition to the vegetable dinner rotation.
Enjoy tasty veggies in a healthier way. Super simple meal w/ really quick preparation. A perfect recipe if you have lots of eggplant and tomatoes and don't want to go to the trouble of eggplant parm or even eggplant rollatini. It doesn't have the flavor of these two, but it also doesn't have the calories of those two. I really liked this, but my husband did not. He goes for the flavor of the higher fat eggplant preps because he isn't that in love with eggplant. That's why I gave it 4 *s. I will make this again, but maybe put mozzarella on top so it tastes more like eggplant parm.
This was very easy to make and delicious! A great , low calorie recipe.
My son does not like tomatoes. He loved this dish :)
I usually don't like eggplant but this recipie made me love it. Didn't have fresh tomatoes so used canned. Added chives and baked at 375 for 40 min. Will make again.
It's really healthy and delicious, but mine came out a little soggy. May be the tomato? Anyway, it's worth a try.
I have made this a couple of times and gobbled it all up! This time I put spaghetti sauce, basil leaves, mushrooms, and cheese on the sliced eggplant. Delicious!
Excellent very flavorful and easy to make. Next time I’ll try a little mozzarella in between the slices.
