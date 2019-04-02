Baked Eggplant

I made some changes after reading reviews. I peeled half of the eggplant to see if that would be better than unpeeled (peeled is much better). Had to use a knife; difficult with peeler. I had Campari tomatoes that needed to be used up, so I sliced and removed the seeds. Not the best tomatoes for a dish like this. I had some sun dried tomatoes in oil on hand and am now thinking it might be worth it to try some of those chopped up. Topped with drizzle of garlic oil, then garlic powder, salt and Italian seasoning. Only had Romano cheese, so topped with a sprinkle of that and then some crumbled Feta cheese. Gave it a quick spritz of roasted garlic oil and baked in 375degF oven. Started to brown too much, so after 20 min lowered to 350degF for another few minutes. Seemed like a healthier alternative dish without the breadcrumbs and all the melted mozzarella.