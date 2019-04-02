Baked Eggplant

4.6
312 Ratings
  • 5 233
  • 4 62
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Great baked eggplant dish made with slices of eggplant and tomato seasoned with oregano and Parmesan cheese.

Recipe by JEZZI16

Gallery
87 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange eggplant and tomato slices in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Drizzle olive oil over vegetables; season with oregano, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese begins to brown, about 30 minutes. Switch the oven broiler to high; continue baking until the top is completely browned, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 71.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022