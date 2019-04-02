Baked Zucchini Fries
This recipe is easy and delicious! Can be used for appetizers or part of the main course!
Great way to get in the veggies and husband approved, which is a real feat! I had about a 2" thick piece of zucchini. Cut it into 3 inch sections, and then cut each "tube" into 6 spears. I used Panko crumbs and Parmesan, added garlic, salt, Italian seasoning and lemon pepper. Baked them for 25 minutes on a pizza stone, no spray. Delicious! Thank you for submitting.Read More
As is this is kind of bland and 3 stars. I made a batch of them with a packet of dry ranch seasoning mixed into the bread crumbs and parm, much better that way nice and crunchy with a good flavor. With seasoning I'd give it 5 stars, dunk these in ranch for a tasty appetizer or side dish.Read More
Light and Crispy! Such a great crunch! Will definitely make again! I rolled them in seasoned flour, then dipped in egg, and finished in a combo of panko and parm. I put them in the pan and sprayed them with Pam. Sooo yummy!
Very easy and very good! Loved it. Will use again & again with assorted vegetables.
So good! Made them to go with turkey sloppy joes. They came out crispy on the outside & soft on the inside, perfectly cooked. :) Can't wait to make them again. The wonderful thing about this recipe is the simplicity of it and the fun you can have adding different spices & seasonings. I added garlic powder, a little cumin, onion powder, salt, & pepper, all to my liking. Next time I think I'll add a little cayenne. (I always end up adding my own take on recipes, but it takes a great base recipe to start!)
I made my own bread crumbs from old bread in the food processor. It's very easy to make fresh breadcrumbs this way. I placed the bread crumbs in a large baking dish, and mixed it with Parmesan cheese blend, lemon pepper, garlic powder and white pepper. A bit of clean up with three different pans so not something I made very often, but enjoy it everytime I do
I made a mistake while prepping this recipe. BUT if you want to try it with the zucchini thinly sliced, it works well too! I recently bought a mandolin and was excited to use it. I thinly sliced all the zucchini lengthwise before realizing that was not what I was supposed to do. Committed, I followed the rest of the recipe as is, (however I did add some herb and spices to the breadcrumbs) and these turned out excellent! Crispy and yummy! Will be making this regularly.
I thought these would be soggy and just okay at best. But wow! Crispy. Tasty. Easy. We have enjoyed fried zuchnni at restaurants...this is maybe even better tasting. I'm back today to make more. Great recipe and cooking method.
Absolutely mouth watering. All my guys loved it and so did I. I cannot seem to make enough. I have made these too many times now to count. Bravo! ??
I added dried Italian spices to the breadcrumb/panko mixture and dredged in flour. More importantly you can dredge in flour and do the breadcrumb coating in two separate large ziplock bags to which you add the zucchini which saves dishes and you just toss the bags for a thorough coating which is must quicker. They do need to be eaten right away as they get soggy eventually
I rolled the zucchini in flour, then egg, then bread crumbs. This made it stick a lot better.
I didn't have bread crumbs so I used crunched up saltines and added some Mrs. Dash in the parmesan mixture, too. Excellent!
I tried this receipe, I substituted about half of the bread crumbs with wheat germ. I thought it was very good.
We loved these! I used panko breadcrumbs and added garlic powder and some Italian seasoning.
I was skeptical of how these would taste, but I was not disappointed at all! Will make again!
Being someone who wants to like zucchini this was perfect - it added some much needed texture to the zucchini I needed to use up in my fridge! Sometimes zucchini can be so slimy, this is the perfect way to counteract that. I found I only needed one egg, and also I thought it seemed to coat the strips better to place the zucchini in the bowl of breadcrumbs then scoop the crumbs over the zucchini, rather than rolling it.
Yummy!!! I made this recipe with zucchini cut in circles instead of fry cut, they came out super yummy & even my little 18 month old loves them!!! I recommend this recipe for a light snack without frying in grease! Excellent recipe!!!
We loved these! Making them again tonight. I used Panko Bread Crumbs, added a packet of dry ranch dip mix, and I did not turn the zucchini. I placed them peel side down and cooked them 20 minutes and they were so good, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. We ate them with homemade ranch dressing.... Yum!
Pretty good, but the zucchini didn't get very well cooked, had a bit of a 'green' taste.
Delish! Doubled the amount of bread crumbs, and used mandoline slicer. Great with ranch dressing.
Very good. Wasn't as crispy as I wanted it to be. I added garlic salt and pepper. Very tasty.
These were nice and crispy.
A++! My coworker gave me a zucchini from her garden and I wanted to do something different, so this recipe popped up. It was super easy, delicious, and cheaaapppp! I enjoyed it so much that I brought some to work and my coworkers gives this a thumbs-up too! Thank you!
1 out of 3 people liked it. I added garlic salt as one reviewer suggested. The dish does not have much flavor and what flavor it did have was not appetizing to 2 of us. But 1 person liked it.
Great veggie side dish, and easy cleanup. I added 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder to bread crumb mixture for a bit of additional flavoring.
The reason I only gave it 4 stars it because it is a little bland if you don't add any seasoning. To fix this I added adobo, garlic powder, basil, a pinch of salt, and Italian seasoning. They cam out great! Will be making these again!
I was shocked at how well these came out...I used 3 medium zucchini and next time, I will cut them more like "fast food fries"as opposed to the steak fry size. I couldn't find my Italian seasoning, so I subbed a slightly sweet/moderately spicy all purpose seasoning (kind of like the kind for sweet potato fries). I too added garlic powder - next time I may try minced garlic instead. I will also use seasoned Panko next time. I did not use foil on the baking pan, just placed directly on as I was concerned the fries would stick too much to the foil. Made clean up a little longer but well worth it. Although we don't eat "regular" fries often, everyone said they'd prefer these again! Even my husband who doesn't care for veggies ate them.
Great recipe! I used panko crumbs instead, and added a bit of salt to both the breading mixture and egg wash.
The zucchini fies came out nice and crispy, my 16yr old love them. Definitely a do over recipe!
They just didn't have much taste, my boyfriend drowned them in salt saying they didn't taste like much and asked if there was some seasoning that I might have left out. I agree there should have been something in the egg mixture. Ill jazz it up next time and maybe I won't have to feed it to the dog sorry:-( they just were tasteless.
Next time I plan on adding some spices because it seemed plain but overall liked the effect of the panko rather than standard breadcrumbs.
I made these tonight, I floured the zucchini first, then egg, my breading was a mix of panko, parmesan cheese, packet of ranch dressing mix, granulated garlic, and black pepper. We enjoyed them!
Delicious. I added trader Joes everyday seasoning to the bread crumbs only because I love that stuff.
These are great for a nice light snack - they make football games great!
I made just as written and it was really good. Great way to start my zucchini from my garden cooking!
Needs more flavor, but a great way to eat zucchini
So good and such an easy recipe.
This is a 5 star recipe with additions/changes. As another reviewer suggested I used panko, Parmesan, garlic salt, Italian seasoning and lemon pepper. Baked on a pizza stone (no spray) for 25min, turning over at the 12min mark. Turned out fantastic!! Ty for the "base" recipe.
I liked them very much, I enjoyed them dipped in a ranch dressing. I did give four stars as I felt as long as you dip them into a nice dip or dressing the flavor would be fine. However, I decided to add some garlic powder, Italian seasoning to the dry mix, salt and paprika. After eating them I found I liked the thinner cuts as they were crispier. Next time I will make them all thinner cuts.
Love this recipe! I only needed one large egg (beaten) for 3 zucchini, but more bread crumbs (about 3/4 cup of Panko bread crumbs.) I added about a tablespoon of seasoning (Penzey's Fox Point) along with the grated cheese and sprayed the zucchini with canola oil cooking spray before baking. I used non-stick foil. I will definitely make this again!
Next time I will add more Parmesan and salt for flavour. Also, the breaking recipe was enough for 2 large zucchinis.
substituted the zucchini for green squash, turned out very well. nice and crisp, great flavor!
I made these exactly as the recipe said, except instead of parmesan cheese I used tasty. Worked perfectly and got rave reviews from 5 kids and hubby. Will definitely make them again.
These are awesome in an airfryer. 400F and 12 minutes, check/turn at 6 minutes. Don't pack too tightly, and make sure you spray the basket with a non-stick spray.
Good with a little salt added.
Easy, fast and delicious only con I had was that the breading didn’t stay on as much as I would have liked . I’ll definitely make them again.
Easy and delicious! To give it a bit more flavor, I added oregano, parsley, and garlic salt. I also used about half as many bread crumbs. This recipe also works with yellow summer squash. :)
I dipped them in flour first, then egg, then the bread crumbs, next time I will just do the egg and bread crumbs. But overall, they were delicious, will definitely make them again. I have also made these with asparagus
I made these with dinner the other night and my sweetheart absolutely loved them! They were nice and crispy baked in the oven.
Easy and got my husband to eat zucchini. A win!
It was ok. Nothing special
Added dill, lemon pepper, salt, turned out very tasty and easy to make.
Good needs lots of seasoning.
I look for a base point and get ideas off others. I sliced zukes in rounds to make the surface area easier to crisp. I placed them on paper towels and lightly salted them to sweat out moisture for 30 minutes. I then patted dry and dipped in cornstarch, dipped in eggs, then dipped in the bread crumb mixture, to which I added garlic and Cajun spice. Sprayed the pan with pam and a baked at 425. The result was great. I had no problems wit Breading falling off. And had crispy "fries"
I added some extra spices as stated in other reviews as it was pretty bland other wise and I mixed panko with regular bread crumbs. With those changes it was 5 star. Also, I made the garlic aioli from this site and it tasted just like I was at Maggianos restaurant.
Very good, used panko italian bread crumbs.
This was surprisingly very good. I was worried of them being soggy..but they weren't! I used a bread crumb mixture which was already seasoned with Parmesan and some Italian herbs. I ended up needed more breadcrumbs then recommended. I suggest seasoning each layer with some salt and pepper (or your favorite spices-zucchini, eggs, crumbs) . I dipped these in the Zucchini and Chive dip from this site. Chipolte, or Cayenne pepper would be a nice addition..maybe next time .
Made zucchini fries my 2 year old son and I love them will be making them again! The only this I did different was fry them in a fryer so tasty especially using ranch to dip them!! ??
Italian bread crumbs & deep fried them.
Not as good as fried squash, but healthier. I use panko breadcrumbs, as they have a better texture. Also be sure to season the breadcrumbs well.
Really easy and really good!!
The texture was mushy and the flavor was bland
Fantastic. They were gone within minutes.
It was okay. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder and used panko. Using the flour method prior to the egg bath worked well. I won't make it again as the effort to make these wasn't worth it.
Delicious & healthy snacks to make!
Great, simple recipe to use extra zuchinni. Even the kids loved them! Impressive! Do eat right away when still hot, as they will end up getting soggy.
These were delicious! The family loved them! I also added garlic powder and Italian seasoning. Will be adding this to favorites and making them all the time!
I found regular bread crumbs to be too fine, I think Panko might make an improvement. DEFINITELY needed more flavor...salt? Cayenne pepper?
I decided to bake half and deep fry the rest in olive oil and they ended up being delicious.
Added salt and pepper to egg wash, used Panko crumbs w Italian seasoning, awesome.
These were great! The only thing I suggest is adding Lowrey's garlic salt to the mix. It takes it to the next level!
These are fantastic. We did add some Italian seasoning and garlic salt, a little extra seasoning makes all the difference. Mmmmm
This is the second time I've made them, I added dry Italian seasoning and galic granulars to bread crumbs along with the parsamesm 3 cheese. They are so good! We love them!!
Good basic recipe. Added Italian seasoning, garlic seasoning and salt to adjust for our tastes.
Loved this tasty recipe as writen!!!
This was bland, just as reviewers stated, even though I added more parmesan. I also added lots of garlic powder. Hubby liked it because he dipped the spears in ranch dressing. I probably won't make this again.
Awesome!
These were nice and crunchy but needed a bit of seasoning. We added salt and, after they were finished cooking, melted a small amount of shredded Mexican blend cheese (about 1tsp/ "fry") on them. Very good! Even my picky 15 year old liked them!
I followed the recipe. I even used my convection oven and left them in for 15 minutes longer and they were still not crisp. Next time I'll fry them.
Awesome way to use zucchini! I rolled the zucchini sticks in flour first, as another reviewer suggested, then the egg, and then I used Italian seasoned panko bread crumbs with the parmesan cheese. These were great!
Adding some herbs like basil and parsley gives a little flavor boost. Garlic salt sounds like a good idea. Grandchildren loved making them and dug in to finish them off as soon as baked. Served with ranch dressing as dipping sauce.
Tasty, but had a hard time getting the breadcrumbs and cheese to stick. Very good though I added salt to give a little more flavor.
I seasoned the veggies and also my batter, if I did not I feel this would have been tasteless, they came out great and will do it again
I have to say I love love love zucchini sticks and always order the when dining out cuz I just can't make them as good, but this recipe made them perfect!!! I made just a few modifications... 1) I did not turn them, 2) after the timer went off, I took them out, turned on the broiler, sprayed the tops then put back in for 2-3 mins. Perfectly crisp!!
I accidentally used real parm cheese with the bread crumbs. Yummy mistake. These were crunchy and great flavor. Skip the potatoes and try something new.
I added a little garlic powder and fresh ground black pepper. My son and husband aren't huge into veggies and they ate it all. Also: lie that it's not fried in oil.
I used the Panko bread crumbs as suggested and cooked for 25 min in the oven. Good served with ketchup or ranch dressing to dip!
We enjoyed them. Used bread crumbs instead of panko. I had to eat them when hot or they just do not taste as good. I did dip them in mixture of ranch, lemon and bleu cheese
i made and they tasted good
Best baked zucchini fries I've ever had!!!! This is top that needs to be beaten in my opinion.... Love love love these!
Super delicious ??
Only addition was some Sriracha to the egg wash for some flavoring.
Didn't change a thing- have made it many times!
My family loves this recipe. I used Panko instead of regular bread crumbs, so they were nice and crispy. I have made it twice now and it was a winner both times.
as written it was okay but needed some seasoning, i used cayenne and black pepper in with the panko, don't think I would make this again tho
I’ve made these before and I forgot how great they are. I did use Italian style bread crumbs for a little bit of flavor but YUM.
I used Italian bread crumbs and additional seasoning (Italian seasoning, garlic, onion, salt & pepper) and, still, this was rather bland.
Too eggy for me. Did not like at all.
If your garden zucchini grew too large, this is an excellent recipe to use. I used seasoned bread crumbs and added a sprinkle of garlic powder & salt for extra flavor. Served with garlic dressing, it's also good with pizza or marinara sauce. Leftovers were delicious cold the next day.
