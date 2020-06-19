Healthy and Delicious Southern Turnip Greens

I used Pacific organic free range chicken broth, skipped the sugar and these greens turned out delicious. They were as good or better than any I've had. I used kosher salt, which tastes more salty than regular or sea salt, 1/4 teaspoon was the perfect amount.
Lord don’t mess up a good bunch of turnips with oily olive oil. If you want greens without fat, just boil with a pinch of salt and serve with pepper vinegar. Don’t forget the cornbread to sop up the pot liquor.
This was the first time I ever tried making turnip greens. This recipe was easy to follow and produce turnip greens my entire family went crazy for. My six year old wanted thirds. I will make these for thanksgiving. Excellent!!
I made collard greens instead of turnips. First time making them, I found this recipe among many others, but thought this one sounded the best,I did add 1/2 onion and 1/2 c. yellow peppers and a slice of bacon mixed all together and let simmer about an hour. will definitely make again.
This recipe is great as written. Don't know why folks will change/add 16 things and then review the recipe based on what they made. If you didn't follow the recipe verbatim, then you rating your own stuff.
I'm in the process of learning how to cook. My husband usually tells me if my food is good or bad. When I cook this for him, he went back for thirds! It was so good! I followed the recipe to the tee, and it had great flavor! definitely will use this recipe again!
A great base recipe to add to! With some tweaks, the greens were delicious; there were no left overs. I used chicken-flavored bone broth since I didn't have chicken broth. I also used canola oil, since I didn't have olive oil on hand. It was too bland with just salt and pepper (my husband likes a lot of flavors), so I added more ingredients to it like smoked paprika, cayenne, mined onion, and apple cider vinegar.
I made a few changes, I added smoked paprika (add to taste), Webber's garlic and herb seasoning, Lowery's season salt, coriander (around a teaspoon), and a pinch of kosher salt. I also added sautéed onions, red, orange and yellow sweet bell peppers and omitted the sugar. When adding the salt, add to taste. Trying to get away from adding meat to greens, which I've done for years. This is a great recipe, I would definitely recommend it.
Great recipe! I followed exactly and these were the best turnip greens I’ve ever fixed. Thanks!
First off, don’t ever substitute collards for turnip greens. We’re talking apples and oranges here. Turnip greens leafy tender green. while collard greens are entirely different in texture and taste. And should be cooked much longer. I hope this is helpful.
This recipe had the perfect ratio of broth and water to the two bunches of turnip greens that i had. The 1/2 tsp. of sugar was just right, no sweet taste, but no bitter taste to the greens at all! May have helped that I blanched the turnip greens before following the recipe. I used 1 T. butter and 2 T. bacon drippings instead of the olive oil, which cancels out some of the healthy, and added 1/2 - 1 tsp. more salt , but that was the flavor my family was expecting. Even my greens haters liked it!
People LOVED this recipe. Seriously I was stunned. It was way easier than I thought - washing and prepping the greens is the hardest part. I added a tablespoon of white vinegar, some red pepper flakes and otherwise followed the recipe and they were all eaten. They were a bigger hit than the Christmas gifts!
This was my first time making turnip greens and this recipe was so easy and, most of all, delicious! This will be my go-to recipe for making them. I put a few pieces of sliced ham (with a little fat) in with the liquids and because I usually think everything tastes better with garlic, I added about a teaspoon, and there were some mustard greens mixed in with the turnips so they went into the pot, too. Hubby said these tasted better than Mom's and he absolutely loves her turnip greens.
I'm a southern girl raised on greens but they were always made with salt porknfat. This version was delicious and so much healthier!! I did saute onions and peppers which was a suggested optionb and added to the pot liquor also dded some red pepper flakes big fan there wasn't a bite left.
Very good! I used kale because I couldn't get any collards. (I added a teaspoon of baking soda since kale can be a little tough.) I doubled the recipe and also doubled the amont of greens - 4lbs instead of 2 lbs. They came out great!
The family really liked these fixed this way. Simple and an excellent flavor.
I really liked the flavor the EVOO added but it did make them a little oily so I'd reduce that next time. I topped them with crumbled bacon but other than that made no changes. Good recipe and one I'd make again.
