Healthy and Delicious Southern Turnip Greens

Traditional seasonings for turnip greens in the South are bacon grease or ham. This healthier version is a delicious alternative. Serve as-is or with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and garlic.

By wright134

  • Bring chicken broth, water, oil, salt, and pepper to a boil in a stockpot.

  • Add turnip greens and sugar and return to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring every 15 minutes, until greens are tender, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute collard greens for turnip greens.

105 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 530.1mg. Full Nutrition
