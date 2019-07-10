Fresh Israeli Salad
Israeli salad. Use a full-flavored olive oil. Optional: add minced olives, feta cheese, or cilantro.
Israeli salad. Use a full-flavored olive oil. Optional: add minced olives, feta cheese, or cilantro.
I would rate this about 3.5 stars. The green and red pepper taste is just so dominant. I even used only about 1/3 of each pepper vs. a whole one. I couldn't find radishes at the 2 grocery stores I went to and finally found the sumac. It can be bought at Whole Foods. I believe this would be best when vegetables are at their freshest in the summer. Definitely consider if raw peppers are a favorite, when making this salad. It made for a quick, easy, and healthy addition to dinner tonight though.Read More
I would rate this about 3.5 stars. The green and red pepper taste is just so dominant. I even used only about 1/3 of each pepper vs. a whole one. I couldn't find radishes at the 2 grocery stores I went to and finally found the sumac. It can be bought at Whole Foods. I believe this would be best when vegetables are at their freshest in the summer. Definitely consider if raw peppers are a favorite, when making this salad. It made for a quick, easy, and healthy addition to dinner tonight though.
This was tasty! I knew that I didn't have any red pepper on hand, but I thought for sure I had green pepper. I went to get my green pepper, and it was not there (who knows?, lol), so I had to omit the peppers (I will add them next time, but reduce the amount,as per the other reviewer). This had a nice, fresh flavor, which we really enjoyed. I do wish I had the optional olives and feta, tho...just to take it a notch further. All in all, the family liked it. I will make this again (with all the ingredients, lol). Thanks for sharing. :)
This was a perfect summer salad! Crispy, brightly flavored, beautiful colors. I used only a 1/3 c. of green bell pepper because I find the flavor overwhelming and I didn't have any red bell pepper. I added extra radish for crunchiness. I also didn't have sumac on hand, so I just used a dash of Italian seasoning and a spicy seasoned salt and freshly ground pepper. Don't make it in advance if you want it to remain crispy.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections