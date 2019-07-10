Fresh Israeli Salad

4.3
3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Israeli salad. Use a full-flavored olive oil. Optional: add minced olives, feta cheese, or cilantro.

Recipe by KN518

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss tomatoes, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, cucumber, radishes, olive oil, scallion, lemon juice, sumac, and salt together in a bowl; let stand for flavors to blend, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 9.4g; sodium 10.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022