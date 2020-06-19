Taco Bell Seasoning Copycat

This was very similar to Taco Bell Home Originals seasoning. It did have the same flavor although it wasn't identical, it was close enough to call this a copycat recipe indeed. We actually liked this better than the packaged mix and much better than the take out from the fast food joint. I added this and about a cup of broth to the pan with the raw meat and then broke the beef up to look like a meat soup, then simmered until the liquid was gone. I didn't have boullion granules so I used a cube and changed the garlic salt to plain garlic powder so it wouldn't be too salty. This is mild and while it had some warmth from the cayenne, it isn't spicy at all. We ate tacos, tostadas, and nachos from this for several days and this was fabulous. My husband said this is his favorite taco beef recipe so make this from now on!!! I agree, this is really good and I will be using this now as my go-to taco filling. Thanks for the winner!

