Taco Bell Seasoning Copycat
Copycat Taco Bell seasoning is easy to make. This recipe makes enough to season one pound of ground beef.
Copycat Taco Bell seasoning is easy to make. This recipe makes enough to season one pound of ground beef.
This was very similar to Taco Bell Home Originals seasoning. It did have the same flavor although it wasn't identical, it was close enough to call this a copycat recipe indeed. We actually liked this better than the packaged mix and much better than the take out from the fast food joint. I added this and about a cup of broth to the pan with the raw meat and then broke the beef up to look like a meat soup, then simmered until the liquid was gone. I didn't have boullion granules so I used a cube and changed the garlic salt to plain garlic powder so it wouldn't be too salty. This is mild and while it had some warmth from the cayenne, it isn't spicy at all. We ate tacos, tostadas, and nachos from this for several days and this was fabulous. My husband said this is his favorite taco beef recipe so make this from now on!!! I agree, this is really good and I will be using this now as my go-to taco filling. Thanks for the winner!Read More
This was okay. Only change was to use garlic granules instead of garlic salt. I don't know if it was the mix or if it was because I had to use store-bought meat for a change (we have our own) ... or maybe my spices are getting old ... but we really didn't taste much of anything. Ended up throwing some diced jalapeno peppers in to give is some kick. Not bad, just not knock your socks off. Don't really think it tastes like Taco Bell at all. Thanks so much for recipe, tho.Read More
This was very similar to Taco Bell Home Originals seasoning. It did have the same flavor although it wasn't identical, it was close enough to call this a copycat recipe indeed. We actually liked this better than the packaged mix and much better than the take out from the fast food joint. I added this and about a cup of broth to the pan with the raw meat and then broke the beef up to look like a meat soup, then simmered until the liquid was gone. I didn't have boullion granules so I used a cube and changed the garlic salt to plain garlic powder so it wouldn't be too salty. This is mild and while it had some warmth from the cayenne, it isn't spicy at all. We ate tacos, tostadas, and nachos from this for several days and this was fabulous. My husband said this is his favorite taco beef recipe so make this from now on!!! I agree, this is really good and I will be using this now as my go-to taco filling. Thanks for the winner!
To get the meat be the correct consistency boil the meat in 1 quart of water first.. works everytime.. then add spices..
Family loved it! I think it was spot on! I did double the recipe because I used it on ground deer (which is a bit gamier). Wonderful flavor and I will no longer be buying the taco bell seasonings as I will be using this from now on! Thanks for sharing!
I needed a good taco seasoning, in a pinch, and had all the ingredients on hand. This is a nice spice mix and does seem to have a flavor reminiscent of Taco Bell. For those that found this to be bland, this recipe is only used to season one pound of meat. With that in mind, you will need to allow the meat/spice mixture to simmer, so the flavors can marry and/or use fresh, better quality spices. Thanks!
I needed a good taco seasoning, in a pinch, and had all the ingredients on hand. This is a nice spice mix and does seem to have a flavor reminiscent of Taco Bell. For those that found this to be bland, this recipe is only used to season one pound of meat. With that in mind, you will need to allow the meat/spice mixture to simmer, so the flavors can marry and/or use fresh, better quality spices. Thanks!
I used this for taco meat tonight, and it was very good. It was just a little too salty, so I'll cut back just a bit next time. I'm out of white sugar, so had to use brown sugar. And I only put a sprinkle of cayenne and then a sprinkle of black pepper so it wouldn't be too spicy for my son. My son gave it a thumbs up. *Update- this is my absolute favorite taco seasoning I've found. I make it all the time. I use 1/2 t garlic salt and 1/2 t garlic powder. Perfect!
Worked perfectly in my seven layer dip. Thickened up the taco meat "juice" perfectly.
Simple seasoning mix that is a fairly accurate recreation of Taco Bell seasoning. Added olive oil and sriracha and made into a marinade for fajita veggies and beef.
Thank you for this recipe! I found it searching for a taco seasoning mix that I could make at home using far less sodium than the pre-packaged blends, and this is it! I can easily substitute lower-sodium bouillon and garlic powder for their higher sodium counterparts and life is good. Thanks!
This was really good but it didn't have enough Cumin. I doubled the Cumin and it was perfect. It tasted just like Taco Bell.
I LOVE TACOS!! LOVE LOVE LOVE THEM!! This is a must try and keep prepared recipe! I used to be that package buyer, but not any more TO MUCH SODIUM, YUCK! Even the low in sodium packs. I've actually used this recipe 8 times already, the best thing about it is that I have control of whats to much or less for my tasting. I haven't changed a thing. I did lessened the "Cruched red peppers and Salt "after the 3rd time making BUT never omitted them. I keep air tight bags of this now, so when times get tight or I'm feeling too lazy to watch over a 3 course meal. Thank You!
Thank you! I have a wheat allergy and didn't know the store bought seasoning had wheat flour in it until I ate it and was in a world of pain for days. With this recipe, I could get something close to the taco brand I love while removing the flour that this recipe calls for. I just let the juice simmer down to the consistency that I like. So thank you, thank you, thank you!!!!
I can't believe I actually still buy taco seasoning mix. But today I was out so I turned to AR to find an alternative. I've tried others before but thought I would try this one today. I didn't have onion flakes so I used onion powder in it's place. I also used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I liked that I can alter the sodium and the heat when I make my own. I liked this and will make it again to suit our tastes.
This was okay. Only change was to use garlic granules instead of garlic salt. I don't know if it was the mix or if it was because I had to use store-bought meat for a change (we have our own) ... or maybe my spices are getting old ... but we really didn't taste much of anything. Ended up throwing some diced jalapeno peppers in to give is some kick. Not bad, just not knock your socks off. Don't really think it tastes like Taco Bell at all. Thanks so much for recipe, tho.
I had no idea that cumin was the "secret" ingredient in Taco Bell's seasoning! This recipe is fantastic! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and maybe added a little plain salt, but it was definitely flavorful and did taste like the packaged seasoning.
Followed the recipe exactly and it was great! My fiance is not a fan of packaged taco seasonings so this was perfect! Kids loved it too! Thanks for sharing.
I made the recipe as written. It was very good. I only used about 1/2 pound of ground beef, so only used about half of the seasoning mix. I will not bother to purchase the package kind again. Very good. Not Hot.
I found this recipe about a year or so ago. It has become my go to taco seasoning recipe. I’ve used it both on chicken and beef and both came out good. I usually double the recipe being that the recipe is designed for one pound and I’m feeding 8 people on most nights. It can be a bit salty. If you find it to be so then switch out the garlic salt for garlic powder.
Decent recipe I'll make it again, but I'll either omit the garlic salt or use less or use garlic granules as another reviewer suggested, it is a little too salty, that and substitute 1 tsp onion powder instead of using the onion flakes just a personal preference. The recipe does have a good flavor, recommend.
I usually buy the packets of taco bell seasoning from WM and was out, so I used this recipe. my husband said it was way better than the normal stuff and raved about how delicious it was. looks like I'll continue making my own from now on!
The recipe didn't indicate how much ground beef to use so I took a guess at one pound and it worked well. It was hotter than I expected, but very good.
Kid Friendly modification- Everyone liked it. I didn't have dehydrated onions so I just used 1tsp of onion powder. Also, we have younger children who don't like "spicy" food so I dropped the 1/4 tsp of Cayenne pepper which made it more mild then I would have preferred but the kids were happy. My 12 year old said it was the best tacos she had ever had!
It was pretty darn close to the real thing. My husband said it might even be better than the real thing. Gonna hold onto this recipe for a while.
I have tried multiple taco seasoning recipes and this one is by far the best! I absolutely love it! I’ve made a huge jar of it so that my wife and kids can easily use it whenever I’m not home. When I cook it I typically use 1 pound of pork and 1 pound of ground turkey and use this recipe per pound. When the ground meat is cooked I will find myself just sitting there eating it straight out of the pot. It is so delicious.
I made this tonight and I think it really does taste like taco bell. I have tried several recipes from this site and I like this one better.
This was a great recipe!! I was making tacos and didn't have any seasoning so I found this recipe and it was great. Very easy to make
I quadrupled the recipe so that I can have it on hand. Its wonderful!
This had good reviews so I thought I would try it. It was easy to put together but the taste was awful. There actually was very little taste. I kept adding chili powder, cumin and even cilantro.
I made no changes and this seasoning is better, fresher than the packaged. Thanks so much bommert!
I made a half recipe to add to a half package of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing Mix to use in Tortilla Rollups IV from AR. Since I was doing that, I didn't add the flour or beef bullion cubes (I was making for vegetarians). It worked beautifully and added just the right amount of kick to the sauce. I look forward to trying the recipe in tacos.
I used onion powder instead of minced onion.
I used garlic powder and onion powder and a veggie-based broth paste in place of the boullion.(sp?) Added a cup of water and simmered it with a pound of veggie crumbles until the water was gone. Used it for (vegan) nachos. It was really good and I'll use it often!
This one is a definite keeper. My wife is pretty picky when it comes to seasonings and she absolutely loved it!!!!
This didn't scream "Taco Bell" to me. Although, a screamer, I'm not. :D It was spicier than I expected. Not spicy, just more than I expected. Somewhere between mild & medium. I added a quarter cup taco sauce to help with that. Eh.
It was so yummy!! I was a little worried the Cheyenne pepper would be too spicy for our 10 yr old so I cut that I half. She LOVED it. We love tacos so we will be using this recipe from now on.
I made this tonight using chicken for our tacos instead of ground beef. We are cutting back on beef consumption and love chicken tacos so I thought I'd try this. I left out the bullion and put 1/2 can chicken broth in with the pulled chicken and this great seasoning. I cooked it down to intensify the flavor. I will use extra lean ground beef next time for my grandsons but the chicken was delicious! This one is a keeper!
This tastes just like the packaged taco seasoning I buy at the store. I think the next time i make it I will triple or quadruple it and put in a tupperware so I have it on hand when I need it
This is great seasoning. My husband thought it was better than those seasoning packets, and those can be pretty tasty (but not healthy).
Doesn't really taste like Taco Bell. You would have to use the actual brands that they use to make it perfect, But this is good!!!
Fantastic! the only thing I changed was to use garlic powder istead if garlic salt because that is what I had on hand.
I followed the recipe exactly and it was NOT good!! I couldn't eat it, my husband did but begged me to never use this recipe again. It's the first time he's ever said that.
Excellent, and quick and easy to make. Instead of bouillon granules, I dissolved a bouillon cube in 3/4 cup boiling water and added to a pound of browned and drained ground beef along with the seasoning. I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. The bouillon provided sufficient salt. The tacos were delicious without tasting too salty. I will never use packaged taco seasoning again.
This is so much better than those store bought packets. I cut back on the cumin a little as it was overpowering.
Didnt make an changes and have made it many times. Havent bought it in a long time
Tasted like the real thing! Substituted garlic powder for garlic salt because of a previous review and then just added a pinch of salt.
Not quite right for me. I will probably make it again and play with the proportions of the ingredients.
i love this!! first time i have loved one i made. this is the bomb! no more packets for me!
Very Good! Will make a bigger batch next time!!!
Taste delicious..
This came out great, even when I omitted the flour and used Splenda and ground turkey!
Taste very good! Our tacos turned out delish and the family was very satisfied! Will definitely be making again. Thanks for sharing
Just not that good.
So the base recipes pretty good but I change it in 2 important ways. First I double the recipe and I replace the, now 2 teaspoons of, garlic salt with 1 and half teaspoon of garlic powder and half a teaspoon of salt.
I used onion powder because it’s what I had, other than that I didn’t change anything. This was good, I will make it again.
Absolutely the BEST taco seasoning EVER! I just made this with ground pork/chicken and homemade tortilla chips OMG! I am so grateful when people upload recipes like this that are nearly identical to the originals, and in this case it literally tastes BETTER than the taco bell meat sauce, I am not exaggerating. If you're here and you're reading these comments, please give this a try, everyone has there own tastes but... please, give this a try... seriously.
Holy wow this is salty as written. I would recommend using half of that garlic salt and half garlic powder to begin with. I almost couldn't eat it.
This is my go to taco seasoning mix. Don't know how much it tastes like Taco Bell, but it's WAY better than the powdered Taco seasoning packet you buy at the grocery store. Besides, who wants something that tastes like Taco Bell!
I was skeptical, but I made this recipe and it's no different from the flavor many of us know and love. I was actually out of beef boullion so I used a beef packet from ramen noodles as a sub and it was no different in flavor.
I use this recipe ALL the time! The first few times, I only used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Now, sometimes I change it up a bit.. Spicier/milder..But it ALWAYS stays in the spice cupboard as the original..
I searched for a decent taco seasoning recipe because I don't like any packaged mixes including Taco Bell. This recipe is a great mix. THANKS. Better than store bought Taco Bell packets at fraction of price. Only change I made was reduce cumin by 1/3. Personal preference because cumin is very strong and overwhelming for me. I think the onion flakes, and bullion makes this mix pop and will certainly make again. I'm not a fan of TB supermarket products anyway. TB seasoning packets are no different than any other brands. And taste nothing like the resteraunt. Too salty and too much cumin. Your mix is baby bear..Just right. We all know TB ain't giving up their trade secrets either in a silly seasoning packet. Or taco sauce. The corn tortillas are just plain awful. Marketing tricks
I make this every time we have tacos- the only difference in mine is I have to use gluten free flour and I leave the sugar out- it tastes amazing
Excellent combo! Better than the packet.
We loved it! A little more subtle flavor than prepackaged seasoning BUT it tasted real and fresh, will use from now on, thanks for a great recipe!
I make this every time now instead of buying the sodium and other chemical ingredients in the packets. My go to.
made this seasoning tonight on Ground Turkey , and let me just say this was not it !!
I will use it again.
Not exact, but still pretty good. I'd use it again.
Like other reviewers I substituted garlic powder for the garlic salt and didn't miss the salt. When I make it again I'll probably use a little less cumin, maybe 3/4 tsp. A little cumin goes a long way.
Too spicy to be Taco Bell seasoning. I thought it tasted good, but my kids couldn't eat it. It doesn't look or taste like Taco Bell either.
Just a note for thought. I use all co-op ingredients. Be careful with the Cayenne. It was way too hot. Made this time and time again and stored large quantities in a mason jar.
for a more taco bell like consistency, throw finished meat in the blender for a few seconds
Used this and oh my what a hit I accidentally added extra pepper 🌶 it was so good got a request one week later to please use that homemade seasoning again ! Definitely a winner
This may not taste like Taco Bell but it's still a great recipe that I will ALWAYS use to make my tacos!!!!!
I didn't make any changes. Definately will keep using this recipe instead of buying store taco seasoning packets.
I made this 2 nights ago, much better than the package seasonings, I am able to not put as much salt as they usually have. Very good flavor.
Not a bad taste, but can be a bit salty (like Taco Bell was before they quietly too most of the salt out of their seasonings) unless you swap garlic powder for garlic salt - never no the ratio as every brand is different. I wondered at the use of both cumin and paprika as well as chili powder, since most brands of chili powder are about 75-80% paprika and about 10-15% (or more) ground cumin, with the balance being a hint of garlic, onion, and oregano. We did use garlic separate from salt (salt added at end to taste) and also use some ground oregano (made fresh in my spice grinder - a cheapo coffee grinder I picked up for about $10 some time back). Also I like to use corn starch instead of flour to thicken anything other than straight gravies.
Much better than Taco Bell.
Loved it!
Awesome!! That's really all I can say to that, it sums it up. :)
I add Hot Mexican style Chili Power instead of regular chili powder to give it a little kick. My Family Loves it.
Excellent taco seasoning! Will make again and again!
Very good! Tastes like Taco Bell!
I cut back on cumin but I will use 1 tsp next time. I also added more onion flakes (I love onions). It was delish !! Will make again. Very easy recipe
Excellent !
Fantastic! I've prepared this for my family twice now and they all approve.
Quick and easy, very tasty
Yummy
This tastes like the real thing. My Taco Bell loving husband approves.
I made this as written and it was good, I added 1/2 cup water to the meat and simmered until liquid was gone. Was tasty, I had all the ingredients on hand, very simple. Next time I'll double it, and keep in the pantry.
I left out the sugar, used cornstarch instead of flour to make it gluten free, and used a teaspoon of Better Than Bullion in the roast beef flavor. I thought it was great, tasted just like taco bell meat! My family loved it too. Very impressed, I’ll probably always use this recipe now. I also mix in a little water with the raw ground mean to get the very fine Taco Bell texture. I think the bullion really boosts the flavors, and I think that, along with making your beef into a somewhat watery sludge paste before you brown it, might be the secret to making this taste just like Taco Bell.
Made it and loved it . This recipe is a keeper for me . Not exactly the same as Taco Bell but close enough. Just needed that tangy after taste . I just added a bit of vinegar and a little less salt but loved it. Thank you .
This is good. I didn't add any sugar, flour, or beef bouillon. Instead I used one cup of beef stock. I use 1.2 pounds of lean ground beef 93%.
I made it tonight, with rave reviews from the family. Cut out the cayenne for a milder blend, sub the beef bullion with chicken bullion on the chicken tacos. No left overs to be had.
I like spicy food, but this was so spicy that there was no way my kids could eat it. We got Taco Bell for take out instead.
It's close but loved it. Thank you
Made it without the hot spices (red pepper and chili powder) and my fam loved it.
Very close... Will make again
This was really good. I used garlic pepper (which contains salt) instead of garlic salt because that's all I had. I left out the cayenne because I used the garlic pepper and was making these for my kids who don't like anything spicy. The garlic pepper made it "spicy" enough for them. I will use this recipe again.
This was great but like many reviewers said it had to be slowly boiled into the meat for hours. Worth it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections