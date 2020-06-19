Crazy Bread

This was a very easy recipe to make and was perfect considering that I ran out of store bought bread but happened to have all the ingredients to make this recipe. I i took 1 start off due to the fact that i needed to add more flour in order to make the dough easier to work with. it was sooooo sticky i couldn't do anything with it. it did became much easier to work with once i let it sit for 5 minutes or so and i added floor to a silicone mat which i used to set the dough on and work. i also had to add 5 minutes to the baking time. my family loved it and it's a great base for experimenting with other flavors. i might try adding shredded cheese or garlic or herbs to the dough in the future for more flavor and variety. I'm looking forward to adding cinnamon to the dough and basting them with cream cheese glaze for a sweet treat. overall, i am very happy With the results and ease of preparation. thank you so much for the recipe!