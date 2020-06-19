Crazy Bread

These delicious breadsticks are sure to be gone the second you pull them from the oven! This crazy bread recipe has been in our family for years.

By UtahMama

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen breadsticks
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Dissolve yeast and 2 pinches white sugar in warm water in a bowl. Let stand until the yeast softens and begins to form a creamy foam, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix 4 cups flour, hot water, 3 tablespoons sugar, and salt together in a large mixing bowl; pour yeast mixture into the flour mixture and mix. Add remaining flour, one cup at a time, mixing well between additions. Continue to work the mixture until you have a dough; divide dough into 2 halves. Divide each half into 12 long breadsticks and arrange onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Pour melted butter and sprinkle Parmesan cheese and garlic powder over the breadsticks.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 13 minutes.

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 5.5mg; sodium 449.1mg. Full Nutrition
