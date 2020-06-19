Crazy Bread
These delicious breadsticks are sure to be gone the second you pull them from the oven! This crazy bread recipe has been in our family for years.
I love the concept and taste of these (they're huge, by the way - I could only fit 5 on a sheet). Made a half recipe as directed. I think you'd be better off starting with all the flour (as with most bread recipes) and then adding the liquid as needed. By dumping in the entire cup of water, my dough was completely unworkable and I had to add at least an additional 1/2 to 3/4 cup of flour. They are incredibly quick to make - - - although I believe they'd benefit by some type of rising time (even 10 or 15 minutes). I'd also probably throw a little Italian seasoning and garlic powder into dough for additional flavor. After working in more flour, my *sticks* were 4oz each and as I said each one was HUGE, running the entire length of 13x9 pan. Needed additional 4 to 5 minutes of cooking. Will definitely make again and thank you for recipe.Read More
I followed the recipe and the dough was so sticky it would stick to the surface of the table and my hands! even after adding extra flour to the dough and floured the surface pretty well it was still sticky. After it was done it had no taste whatsoever the bottom was burned and the butter was not enoughRead More
It must be called crazy bread but it’s crazy easy to make. I only made ¼ of the recipe, so I dissolved the yeast in all the water along with all the sugar the recipe required. Also, I didn’t bother to preheat the oven until after the bread was shaped to give them a little time to rise. I brushed with the garlic butter and topped with freshly grated parmesan just before putting it in the oven. They came out perfect. This is one of the easiest bread recipes to try, so if you are intimated using yeast, give this a whirl.
These were very good, and pretty easy. I did have to add a lot more flour (about 1 cup to 1/2 cups I would guess) than it called for because my dough was sooo sticky, but eventually it became easier to work with and they turned out great. I made these to be an appetizer to Lasagna, and we dipped them in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
This was a good recipe. Easy to throw together. I used a gas oven and it took almost 20 minutes at the 400 (200C in my case)-- I cut the recipe in half and used 1/2 wheat flour (the bag was already opened and almost empty, and I wanted to use it.) I think next time I will add garlic powder and perhaps some other herb(s) into the dough, so that they won't be so bland. This recipe would also be good for turning these into hoagie sandwich rolls (obviously making them much bigger.)
This was like a restaurant quality bread stick! I halved the recipe because there are only 2 of us. It made about 8 bread sticks. Only change I would make is to put butter on the bread before baking but put a little more butter on after baking & sprinkle with Parmesan at that point. The cheese started to burn a little in the oven. This recipe is a keeper! I loved how I didn't have to wait for it to rise! With doing everything in my food prossecer, it took me only about 30 mins from start to finish! Good job!
After hearing about Little Caesars pizza made with crazy bread crust I found this recipe. Used it as the pizza crust then topped it with marinara and cheese. Best pizza I have ever made. I did cut the recipe in half for a 9x13 in. pan and next time I'll probably half that. Just cook it alone in the oven for a few minutes with the butter, garlic, and parmesan then top it. After it was done cooking I added the "crazy crust" (garlic butter and parmesan cheese). Followed instructions completely aside from adding a tad more flour. Will be using this over and over. Entire family raved about it. Thanks for sharing.
These were very good, although I did make some changes. I omitted the ½ cup of water, and instead dissolved the yeast & sugar in the 2 cups of hot water. I used only 5 cups of flour, and it was perfect. I increased the butter to ½ cup, and used 2 tsp of garlic powder. I lightly brushed them before baking, and then again after removing them from the oven. I also sprinkled with a bit of dried parsley and a tiny bit of garlic salt. Delicious.
I took them out at 13 minutes and the bottoms were burnt. There was not enough butter to make them taste like crazy bread. I did add a little olive oil to the tops. These were not as crunchy on top as I would like but with more oil/or butter on top and a lower baking temp these might turn out better
Excellent! Made very quickly to go with pizza and salad for a birthday party. Great with a dipping sauce. I made them smaller, 32 sticks total, and shortened baking time to 8-9 minutes. Don't be afraid of the garlic powder. It makes them very flavorful. I may use melted butter and cinnamon sugar for a dessert at some point. Very good! Thanks!
These were GREAT! So easy to make...I think it literally took 15 minutes from the time I started until I was putting them into the oven. I 1/2'd the recipe, but used more butter, garlic powder and parm. than called for. The family really enjoyed these...a keeper~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
So I had a bunch of late night drinking buddies over and we were craving crazy bread but the pizza place was closed. So we turned to this recipe and The recipe was awesome however I had to add Adobo seasoning, Garlic seasoning, Italian seasoning and a little more butter, to make them the way that we had anticipated. I mostly sprinkled the Adobo on top but next time I will probably add the adobo into the dough itself. I also spread a little pesto on top. Instead of all purpose flour I used half of all purpose flour and a half of bread flour for texture. For us the Italian seasoning the garlic and most importantly the Adobo seasoning were Key . All in all a great recipe!
My hubby said Whaat?? You made these?! (Fist bump, he totally thought I bought them!) These had a good taste. However the only thing that I would change is, to add the [shelf stable]Parmesan cheese at the end of baking time, the Parmesan cheese gets brown and I knew that it would but I added it before baking anyway. Will definitely not make that mistake again.
I halved the batch and made it as directed, except I added 2 tsp. of garlic powder to the dough mixture. I also waited until they had baked 9 minutes until i coated them with butter, garlic powder and parmesan. It made 10 sticks. These were very easy to make and quick too. The batter was a little sticky, which made it stick to my hands a bit when I tried to form them. I rolled the dough between my palms. My family and I loved them! Half a batch did not last, so I will make a full batch next time. These added a special touch to our boring spaghetti dinner night. The recipe will be in our family forever. Thanks for sharing!
This was a very easy recipe to make and was perfect considering that I ran out of store bought bread but happened to have all the ingredients to make this recipe. I i took 1 start off due to the fact that i needed to add more flour in order to make the dough easier to work with. it was sooooo sticky i couldn't do anything with it. it did became much easier to work with once i let it sit for 5 minutes or so and i added floor to a silicone mat which i used to set the dough on and work. i also had to add 5 minutes to the baking time. my family loved it and it's a great base for experimenting with other flavors. i might try adding shredded cheese or garlic or herbs to the dough in the future for more flavor and variety. I'm looking forward to adding cinnamon to the dough and basting them with cream cheese glaze for a sweet treat. overall, i am very happy With the results and ease of preparation. thank you so much for the recipe!
Excellent and so easy to make. I followed the recipe as is and will be making it again.
No rise between mixing and dividing?
This is a keeper. Very easy and yummy!!
halved recipe and added 1/2 tsp garlic powder and italian seasoning to dough. added about 1/4 cup of flour after mixed, too. lauren says 5 starts. luke also liked.
The only thing I did differently was double buttering so I brushed it on, baked it, then did it again and added the parmesan when I took them out. They were also really large so cooking time was a little longer. They tasted really good though just fluffy enough and not too salty.
This was a good recipe and was quick enough that I could make it on a work night. We'll definitely make this one again.
These were delicious. I halved the recipe but made them exactly as the recipe was written. They were very quick to make and better than the breadsticks ordered from our regular pizza restaurant. These will definitely be my go to recipe instead of garlic bread.
These are wonderful! Have made twice so far. First time made half a batch, second tIme a full batch. Did not use cheese either time. Only change I made was to brush with butter and garlic powder after removing from oven. Works better for me. Love eating these warm from the oven dipped in Ranch Dressing....yum!
I will make again. Had the dough in the refrigerator for a day..maybe next time 5 stars?!
Really good loved it!!
Family loved them. We had them with chilli.
I won't be making these again. Not very tasty
As others wrote, the dough was really sticky, and I had to add much more flour just to be able to handle it. My bread was more on a denser side. On a positive note, I did like the crust on it.
I have used this recipe many times, my husband and I love it, its so easy and quick.
Knew I'd be short on time so I cheated and used prepared pizza dough from the deli. My only complaint is not enough garlic. I'll have to try it as written next time.
A little bland but pretty good for dipping
Easy and quick. Will make again and show my girls how to make. Maybe put in the directions how to form or roll the sticks out.
I made these exactly as directed with one difference - I let the dough rise for 30 minutes before rolling them out, and another 15 minutes before cooking. They were AWESOME. For those complaining that the dough was "too sticky", let me explain a couple of truths about bread making. 1. Flour measurements are NEVER exact. Climate, elevation, etc. make huge differences in how your dough will turn out with different amounts of flour. To compensate for this, you start with "most" of what the recipe calls for, then add little by little until the desired consistency/stickiness is achieved. Don't just throw your 6 cups in and expect it to be perfect. 2. The stickier a dough is, generally, the lighter and fluffier and more airy the bread will end up being. If you're making dinner rolls, for example, the dough should be VERY sticky, to the point where you have to flour/grease everything. In the case of these breadsticks, I started out with 4 cups of flour, mixed it in my Bosch mixer, and slowly added flour until the dough cleaned itself off the sides and center post (about another 1 1/2 cups). It was just barely sticky, and they turned out amazing.
Amazing!!! So easy and delicious r.
Wow, such an easy recipe and very flavorful
The taste was good. I think it depends on your oven,i would adjust it ,I WILL TRY COOKING IT A LOWER TEMP
First time I made bread sticks, ,I can not believe they actually turned out. We enjoyed them with orange almond salad
The first time I made it, it came out really dense but I was determined to try again. I baked it again today and it came out much better! I added an extra 2 tsp of Italiano spice to the dough, and also sprinkled some over top. I used olive oil (instead of butter) and grated mozzarella (instead of parmasan.). I left the dough to rise in the oven for a good 1 and a half hours before baking it and I baked it on a higher rack to avoid a burnt bottom. It made a world of a difference! It came out so nice and fluffy!
I didn’t quite get it right but it still turned out good still :) 8/10
These are quick to make, easy and tasty.
These were completely black on the bottom after only 11 minutes! My oven was preheated, my pans are fine and I have not had problems with burning any rolls or cookies any of the many times I’ve made them on the same pans this past month. I had to cut off the bottoms of each one and they had a good flavor, but it was annoying that they burned like that. I’d lower the temp and watch them very closely next time, if there is a next time.
