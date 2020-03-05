Korean Hot Wings

Rating: 4.55 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Finger-licking good, Korean-style hot wings made easy and simple. The sauce can be made up to two weeks ahead of time; flavor will intensify.

By G Chef

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir soy sauce, brown sugar, ketchup, barbeque sauce, garlic, vinegar, chile-garlic sauce, pepper, sesame oil, and ginger together in a saucepan; bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk cornstarch and water together in a small bowl; stir into the sauce. Remove from heat and set aside to cool and thicken.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 360 degrees F (182 degrees C).

  • Season chicken wings with lemon-pepper seasoning.

  • Fry chicken wings in batches of 6 to 8 at a time in hot oil until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 6 to 8 minutes per batch. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the meatiest part of the wing, near the bone, should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Put cooked wings into a large mixing bowl. Ladle sauce over the wings and toss to coat.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 2260.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (39)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2015
The football fans loved these. I did an assortment of wings including traditional wings and these Korean Wings won hands down. I did dust the wings with a flour / cornstarch / seasoning coating before frying. This sauce is great! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Robert Cook
Rating: 2 stars
02/12/2020
We did not like the sauce. It was overpowering in sweetness and the soy sauce. Read More
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2015
The football fans loved these. I did an assortment of wings including traditional wings and these Korean Wings won hands down. I did dust the wings with a flour / cornstarch / seasoning coating before frying. This sauce is great! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jodi
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2019
Wow, this is sooo good! The sauce is just great, I used the traditional Korean gochujang fermented red pepper sauce instead of the surachia . Try it and you will find you start putting it in and on everything! The other thing I changed was to bake the wings , I basted the sauce on them, baked for 15 min @ 375 pulled them out and basted top side, cooked 15 min and pulled wings out turned over and basted other side , for a total of 45 min cooking time in all. Beautiful moist ,mahogany wings that are finger licking good, Read More
Helpful
(7)
imomma
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2018
Delicious! I prefer to bake the chicken wings, so I combined flour, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper in a plastic bag and coated the wings. Put them on a baking sheet with melted butter and oil - tossed. Baked at 425 for 30 minutes and then turned and cooked for 15 minutes. (They had a perfect crisp to them.) Then I dipped the wings in the savory sauce. Served with extra sauce on the side. They were gone FAST! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
Jake Torres
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2015
I absolutely loved this recipe! Instead of using chicken wings I grilled some chicken breasts then sliced them up into cubes coated them with the sauce then served it over jasmine rice carrots and broccoli. This dish came out amazing. I do recommend really listening to the recipe when it comes to low sodium soy sauce. All I had in my pantry was regular soy sauce and after using that it was way to salty so I ended up having to add more sugar and BBQ sauce to offset some of that saltiness after cooking it down an extra 5 minutes it was perfect! I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
ccarter68
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2017
I loved this so much I brought the leftovers for lunch the next day. I also saved the sauce and made it two nights in a row! Read More
Helpful
(1)
subymarieb
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2016
Yes Read More
Advertisement
meredith
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2016
These were SO GOOD!!!! I made them for my boyfriend and I on Valentine's Day and he LOVED them. I might cut back a little on the brown sugar next time for my personal taste. But other than that this is my go to recipe for Asian-style wings! YUM! Read More
Mr. Coffi
Rating: 3 stars
02/19/2018
I was looking for a new wing recipe and decided to try this one. I followed the recipe exactly and found that the wings had some flavor but were not at all spicy. I am not sure if the title refers to the temperature or not but don't count on a spicy wing for this recipe. Read More
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2018
3.22.18 Used the air fryer for cooking the wings and OMG that sauce just can t say enough good things about it except FABULOUS!! Made the sauce in the morning so this was a really easy dinner this evening cooking in the air fryer. Bring out plenty of napkins because you ll need them but these wings were a total treat tonight. Definitely will be making these wings again very soon. Read More
Robert Cook
Rating: 2 stars
02/12/2020
We did not like the sauce. It was overpowering in sweetness and the soy sauce. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022