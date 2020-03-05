Korean Hot Wings

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars The football fans loved these. I did an assortment of wings including traditional wings and these Korean Wings won hands down. I did dust the wings with a flour / cornstarch / seasoning coating before frying. This sauce is great! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Wow, this is sooo good! The sauce is just great, I used the traditional Korean gochujang fermented red pepper sauce instead of the surachia . Try it and you will find you start putting it in and on everything! The other thing I changed was to bake the wings , I basted the sauce on them, baked for 15 min @ 375 pulled them out and basted top side, cooked 15 min and pulled wings out turned over and basted other side , for a total of 45 min cooking time in all. Beautiful moist ,mahogany wings that are finger licking good, Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I prefer to bake the chicken wings, so I combined flour, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper in a plastic bag and coated the wings. Put them on a baking sheet with melted butter and oil - tossed. Baked at 425 for 30 minutes and then turned and cooked for 15 minutes. (They had a perfect crisp to them.) Then I dipped the wings in the savory sauce. Served with extra sauce on the side. They were gone FAST! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely loved this recipe! Instead of using chicken wings I grilled some chicken breasts then sliced them up into cubes coated them with the sauce then served it over jasmine rice carrots and broccoli. This dish came out amazing. I do recommend really listening to the recipe when it comes to low sodium soy sauce. All I had in my pantry was regular soy sauce and after using that it was way to salty so I ended up having to add more sugar and BBQ sauce to offset some of that saltiness after cooking it down an extra 5 minutes it was perfect! I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this so much I brought the leftovers for lunch the next day. I also saved the sauce and made it two nights in a row! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Yes

Rating: 5 stars These were SO GOOD!!!! I made them for my boyfriend and I on Valentine's Day and he LOVED them. I might cut back a little on the brown sugar next time for my personal taste. But other than that this is my go to recipe for Asian-style wings! YUM!

Rating: 3 stars I was looking for a new wing recipe and decided to try this one. I followed the recipe exactly and found that the wings had some flavor but were not at all spicy. I am not sure if the title refers to the temperature or not but don't count on a spicy wing for this recipe.

Rating: 5 stars 3.22.18 Used the air fryer for cooking the wings and OMG that sauce just can t say enough good things about it except FABULOUS!! Made the sauce in the morning so this was a really easy dinner this evening cooking in the air fryer. Bring out plenty of napkins because you ll need them but these wings were a total treat tonight. Definitely will be making these wings again very soon.