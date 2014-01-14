Saba-Braised Lamb Shanks

Rating: 4.86 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you're looking for a foolproof, wintry braised meat dish, this is virtually impossible to screw up! The only way to screw this up is to undercook the meat. The sauce has no thickeners, just pure 100% natural goodness.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place lamb shanks into a large bowl; drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, black pepper, smoked paprika, cinnamon, and rosemary. Toss the lamb shanks to spread oil and seasonings over the meat.

  • Spread onion slices and garlic cloves into the bottom of a heavy 9x12-inch baking dish. Lay lamb shanks over onions and garlic.

  • Bake lamb in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

  • Combine chicken broth and saba in a bowl. Pour mixture over the lamb shanks. Cover baking dish tightly with foil and place baking dish on a baking sheet.

  • Bake lamb in the oven until a knife pierces the meat easily, 2 1/2 to 3 hours. The meat will be tender but not falling off the bone. Use tongs to turn the shanks over in the pan sauce. Increase temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Return shanks to oven and bake, uncovered, until meat is fork-tender and the sauce has thickened slightly, 10 to 15 minutes. Turn shanks over in the sauce after 10 minutes and check for tenderness; if still not tender enough, return to oven for 10 to 15 more minutes and test again.

  • Transfer lamb shanks to a bowl and keep warm. Strain pan juices into a saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Skim any excess grease from top of sauce. Taste and season with salt; stir in fresh rosemary. Serve sauce drizzled over lamb shanks.

Cook's Notes:

Saba, or "mosto cotto", is a kind of cooked grape juice--a sweet syrup made with the remnants ("must") from the winemaking process. It's similar to an aged balsamic vinegar. You can find it very easily online or at a fancy cheese or gourmet shop.

You can substitute an aged balsamic vinegar for the saba.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 1034.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (40)

Most helpful positive review

Jules
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2014
Needed to cook this longer.
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

Tom Graves
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2017
I cooked the shanks an hour longer than the recipe called for but they were still not done. I think next time I ll make them in a covered pot and take the top off the last 15-20 minutes. The taste was great. It s a very good recipe. It s just the cooking method that didn t work fo me.
Reviews:
Jules
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2014
Needed to cook this longer.
Helpful
(9)
busybeee_3
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2014
I had never cooked lamb before, and thought this recipe sounded perfect for my first try. This is an awesome recipe, and the lamp turned out amazing! The meat was so tender it fell right off of the bone, and the flavor was absolutely delicious! **I couldn't find Saba at the grocery store, so I used Fini Modena reduction of Balsamic Vinegar with Porcini Mushrooms. FANTASTIC!!
Helpful
(5)
GOGOGADGET
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2014
This recipe was so good my hubby and I went and bought an entire lamb for the freezer. Can't wait to try it again. I did use basalmic vinegar instead as I had no car to run out and buy saba but I will look for it to have on hand for next time. Thanks Chef John AS USUAL!
Helpful
(4)
Cynthia Martin
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2015
This was quite the gourmet dish. I pressure cooked a 3 lamb shanks, used a full body red wine instead of Saba. The flavor was out of this world. I will definitely make this again.
Helpful
(2)
Eric Dew
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2016
Well that was delicious! Used balsamic as I was too lazy to go find Saba! Also used rotisserie chicken seasoning and water since I was out of chicken broth. This was probably one of the best things I've ever made. So good.
Helpful
(1)
slidds
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2015
Follewed recipe as is and it was great. However needed to cook longer probably because shanks were quite large. Will make again!
Helpful
(1)
Brendan_mp
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2014
Made this for our monthly cook club and it was a big big hit. Even my buddy who said "I don't like lamb" loved it. When they showed up at the house the smell made him a believer. LOL. Also just a note I followed the recipe to the letter and it turned out perfectly. Cooking it until it was really tender was the key.;) Now I just need a couple more recipes to use up the other 2/3 of a bottle of Saba. heh. Thanks Chef John. Keep those great recipes coming.
Helpful
(1)
leftoverQueen
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2015
Couldn't fine Saba not even at Total Wine store SO I used Balsamic. I didn't notice it at the end but this was very good. Next time I'll try without vinegar to se if there is a difference
Helpful
(1)
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2018
I made the recipe exactly as directed. I even ordered a bottle of saba online and waited for it to arrive before making this dish. The meat was fall-off-the-bone tender and I thought the sauce was very tasty. My husband remarked that it was the best lamb he ever had. Personally I've decided that I just don't truly enjoy lamb.
Tom Graves
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2017
I cooked the shanks an hour longer than the recipe called for but they were still not done. I think next time I ll make them in a covered pot and take the top off the last 15-20 minutes. The taste was great. It s a very good recipe. It s just the cooking method that didn t work fo me.
