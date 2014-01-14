Saba-Braised Lamb Shanks

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars Needed to cook this longer. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had never cooked lamb before, and thought this recipe sounded perfect for my first try. This is an awesome recipe, and the lamp turned out amazing! The meat was so tender it fell right off of the bone, and the flavor was absolutely delicious! **I couldn't find Saba at the grocery store, so I used Fini Modena reduction of Balsamic Vinegar with Porcini Mushrooms. FANTASTIC!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was so good my hubby and I went and bought an entire lamb for the freezer. Can't wait to try it again. I did use basalmic vinegar instead as I had no car to run out and buy saba but I will look for it to have on hand for next time. Thanks Chef John AS USUAL! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was quite the gourmet dish. I pressure cooked a 3 lamb shanks, used a full body red wine instead of Saba. The flavor was out of this world. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Well that was delicious! Used balsamic as I was too lazy to go find Saba! Also used rotisserie chicken seasoning and water since I was out of chicken broth. This was probably one of the best things I've ever made. So good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Follewed recipe as is and it was great. However needed to cook longer probably because shanks were quite large. Will make again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for our monthly cook club and it was a big big hit. Even my buddy who said "I don't like lamb" loved it. When they showed up at the house the smell made him a believer. LOL. Also just a note I followed the recipe to the letter and it turned out perfectly. Cooking it until it was really tender was the key.;) Now I just need a couple more recipes to use up the other 2/3 of a bottle of Saba. heh. Thanks Chef John. Keep those great recipes coming. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Couldn't fine Saba not even at Total Wine store SO I used Balsamic. I didn't notice it at the end but this was very good. Next time I'll try without vinegar to se if there is a difference Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made the recipe exactly as directed. I even ordered a bottle of saba online and waited for it to arrive before making this dish. The meat was fall-off-the-bone tender and I thought the sauce was very tasty. My husband remarked that it was the best lamb he ever had. Personally I've decided that I just don't truly enjoy lamb.