Potato and Parsnip Gratin

Rating: 4 stars This was the time I've used parsnip. I like them a lot - made the recipe almost, I used heavy cream instead of creme fraiche. Really good and nice new side choice for us. I will make this again. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This was actually my favorite dish on Thanksgiving surprisingly! The sauce was delicious and though the parsnips didn't necessarily add any substantial flavor their texture was nice. Would definitely make this again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! This is not your typical Gratin. The flavors from the thyme and creme fraiche really came through for me and you won't even know the parsnips are there. Chef John is right about the parmesan. Pony up for the authentic stuff you'll definitely taste the difference. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Found pre-made creme fraiche at Safeway so didn't bother making homemade. Everything made exactly as directed. First time using a mandolin slicer so of course took a piece off my finger. Duh! Tasted awesome. The potatoes tasted awesome, not my finger! Only issue I had is that it took longer to cook than what is included in recipe. The potatoes were done in an hour but there was still a lot of juice in the casserole dish. So nuked it for 10 minutes and that seemed to solve the problem. Will make this again for sure. Helpful (3)

Rating: 1 stars I cooked this for over an hour and still the potatoes where hard. The sauce was super watery that may be my fault as I did not dry off the mandolin sliced potatoes and parsnips as they came out of the cold water. My crockery was deep not wide and shallow like the photo that may have contributed to my fail. I did not use a lid while cooking maybe that would have helped. Sadly it is bagged and trashed. I blame me. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars The taste was beyond good! Will make it again and again! I cut everything very fine. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I cannot wait to make this dish again. It was perfect as a side compliment to our main dish. I did saute the aromatics before adding them and I did add a touch more thyme than stated. Great dish for those leftover parsnips.

Rating: 5 stars Be careful with the Cayenne! Really delicious!