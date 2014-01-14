Potato and Parsnip Gratin

Rating: 4.52 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Despite their unique and delicious flavor and fun-to-pronounce name, parsnips have really never caught on. We're going to hide them in a potato gratin and our friends and family will enjoy them without even knowing it! This is great as a brunch or breakfast potato side dish.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place potatoes and parsnips in a bowl of cold water.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place garlic and melted butter into a 2-quart baking dish; brush garlic and butter all over the inside of the dish.

  • Slice potatoes very thin using a mandoline slicer.

  • Layer 1/3 potato slices into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle a few thyme leaves onto potato slices and a light dusting of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Spoon about 3 tablespoons creme fraiche over cheese.

  • Thinly slice parsnips using a vegetable peeler; arrange 1/2 the parsnip slices in an even layer over the creme fraiche and season with salt and black pepper. Repeat potato and parsnip layering process: 1/3 potato slices, salt and black pepper, thyme, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, creme fraiche, and remaining 1/2 parsnip slices. Dust with salt. Arrange last 1/3 potato slices on top and season with salt.

  • Pour chicken broth over potato-parsnip layers about 3 tablespoons at a time. Shake dish gently to eliminate air bubbles. Gently spread remaining 2 tablespoons creme fraiche over the potatoes. Sprinkle cayenne and remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese over the top.

  • Bake in the center of the preheated oven until gratin is browned and a knife pierces layers easily, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 16g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 358mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (23)

Most helpful positive review

Carol
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2017
This was the time I've used parsnip. I like them a lot - made the recipe almost, I used heavy cream instead of creme fraiche. Really good and nice new side choice for us. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

CanDoNan
Rating: 1 stars
09/09/2014
I cooked this for over an hour and still the potatoes where hard. The sauce was super watery that may be my fault as I did not dry off the mandolin sliced potatoes and parsnips as they came out of the cold water. My crockery was deep not wide and shallow like the photo that may have contributed to my fail. I did not use a lid while cooking maybe that would have helped. Sadly it is bagged and trashed. I blame me. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Emily
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2015
This was actually my favorite dish on Thanksgiving surprisingly! The sauce was delicious and though the parsnips didn't necessarily add any substantial flavor their texture was nice. Would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Bart Jasiewicz
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2016
Loved it! This is not your typical Gratin. The flavors from the thyme and creme fraiche really came through for me and you won't even know the parsnips are there. Chef John is right about the parmesan. Pony up for the authentic stuff you'll definitely taste the difference. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cher
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2017
Found pre-made creme fraiche at Safeway so didn't bother making homemade. Everything made exactly as directed. First time using a mandolin slicer so of course took a piece off my finger. Duh! Tasted awesome. The potatoes tasted awesome, not my finger! Only issue I had is that it took longer to cook than what is included in recipe. The potatoes were done in an hour but there was still a lot of juice in the casserole dish. So nuked it for 10 minutes and that seemed to solve the problem. Will make this again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(3)
LeeAnn Orth East
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2016
The taste was beyond good! Will make it again and again! I cut everything very fine. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jennifer Atchison
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2017
I cannot wait to make this dish again. It was perfect as a side compliment to our main dish. I did saute the aromatics before adding them and I did add a touch more thyme than stated. Great dish for those leftover parsnips. Read More
Firefighter_GA
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
Be careful with the Cayenne! Really delicious! Read More
Janelle
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2017
Huge hit at family dinner!! Must try this! Read More
